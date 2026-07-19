Spider-Man: Brand New Day: New Details On How Peter Parker's Spider-Sense Will Be Portrayed Revealed

Sony Pictures recently invited a handful of social media influencers to a Spider-Man: Brand New Day event. Concept art, footage, and new details about the movie were revealed to attendees, and YouTuber DoomBlazer has just shared some insights.

It's been apparent for some time that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is taking a very different approach to the MCU's web-slinger, and that's going to include giving the hero Spider-Sense, not a "Peter-Tingle."

"When he wears the mask, you can still see his eyes, and there are a lot of cool camera shots where it just focuses on his eyes under the mask," he explained. "And the Spider-Sense will have its own unique sound. The goal was to make audiences hear it, feel it, and experience it alongside Peter."

For some reason, Marvel Studios' previous Spider-Man movies largely glossed over Peter Parker's Spider-Sense. While he did have a power that warned him of imminent danger, it was largely undefined and never really portrayed in a way that accurately represented the comic books.

"We are also going to be getting POV shots throughout the movie, which is great," the YouTuber added. "And Destin also mentioned a specific perspective shot he did for the movie. There's this new wrist perspective swing shot. And it's a perspective mounted near Spider-Man's wrist while holding the web line during a swing."

"Destin described wanting to capture what swinging looked like, what it felt like, and what it sounded like. The goal is immersion rather than simply observation," he concluded.

Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 was supposed to feature POV scenes, something which generated a lot of excitement at the time (especially as 3D was still a popular format). For whatever reason, they were largely absent from the finished cut, so this is long-overdue.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to give fans what they want from the wall-crawler's live-action adventures, though why the X-Men franchise's Jean Grey is part of this story remains a mystery. Of course, Sadie Sink's role still hasn't been officially confirmed, something the movie's social media accounts are having fun with...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.