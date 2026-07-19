Spider-Man: Brand New Day: New Details On How Peter Parker's Spider-Sense Will Be Portrayed Revealed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: New Details On How Peter Parker's Spider-Sense Will Be Portrayed Revealed

New details have been revealed about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including how Peter Parker's Spider-Sense will be portrayed, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's POV plans, and more.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2026 04:07 AM EST

Sony Pictures recently invited a handful of social media influencers to a Spider-Man: Brand New Day event. Concept art, footage, and new details about the movie were revealed to attendees, and YouTuber DoomBlazer has just shared some insights. 

It's been apparent for some time that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is taking a very different approach to the MCU's web-slinger, and that's going to include giving the hero Spider-Sense, not a "Peter-Tingle." 

"When he wears the mask, you can still see his eyes, and there are a lot of cool camera shots where it just focuses on his eyes under the mask," he explained. "And the Spider-Sense will have its own unique sound. The goal was to make audiences hear it, feel it, and experience it alongside Peter."

For some reason, Marvel Studios' previous Spider-Man movies largely glossed over Peter Parker's Spider-Sense. While he did have a power that warned him of imminent danger, it was largely undefined and never really portrayed in a way that accurately represented the comic books. 

"We are also going to be getting POV shots throughout the movie, which is great," the YouTuber added. "And Destin also mentioned a specific perspective shot he did for the movie. There's this new wrist perspective swing shot. And it's a perspective mounted near Spider-Man's wrist while holding the web line during a swing."

"Destin described wanting to capture what swinging looked like, what it felt like, and what it sounded like. The goal is immersion rather than simply observation," he concluded.

Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 was supposed to feature POV scenes, something which generated a lot of excitement at the time (especially as 3D was still a popular format). For whatever reason, they were largely absent from the finished cut, so this is long-overdue.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to give fans what they want from the wall-crawler's live-action adventures, though why the X-Men franchise's Jean Grey is part of this story remains a mystery. Of course, Sadie Sink's role still hasn't been officially confirmed, something the movie's social media accounts are having fun with...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/19/2026, 4:52 AM
SPIDER-MAN Can Do Whatever Spider Can

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