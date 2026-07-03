Spider-Man: Brand New Day Projected To Open With Amazing $228 Million In North America This Month

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Projected To Open With Amazing $228 Million In North America This Month

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is indeed on track to become the biggest hit of the summer, with a projected $228 million debut in the U.S. Here's a full breakdown of what that means for the MCU movie.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2026 12:07 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to be the biggest movie of the summer, and it may end up being 2026's highest-grossing blockbuster unless Avengers: Doomsday steals the crown in December (which may be easier said than done with no IMAX screens and Dune: Part Three as competition).

Box Office Theory's long-range tracking for Spider-Man: Brand New Day suggests the movie will have a $228 million opening weekend. On the low end, it's eyeing a $212 million start, but there's a chance the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures co-production will swing as high as $255 million. 

Tracking this far off can only be relied upon to a certain extent, so there's every chance the movie will go higher if it strikes a chord with audiences. It may also go lower if the opposite is true (Supergirl is a good example of that). 

In terms of what the movie could make by the end of its domestic run, those range from $475 million to $665 million, with $570 million a solid bet based on that $228 million prediction. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is guaranteed to hit $1 billion worldwide, but will it become the wall-crawler's first movie to surpass $2 billion? 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home made it to $1.9 billion, but was arguably a bigger event thanks to the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. That movie opened with $260.1 million domestically five years ago.

However, Sony has successfully managed to create a lot of intrigue around this movie by revealing little in the way of plot details and making the identity of Stranger Things star Sadie Sink's character a huge talking point among fans.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also catering to a wide range of fans by including characters like The Punisher (an R-rated anti-hero) and The Hulk (a veteran Avenger) in the movie.

"This is Tom’s fourth Spider-Man movie," filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton recently said. "And for some actors, the temptation would be to phone it in or become jaded with the process. But Tom is the opposite. The amount of fun we had making this movie almost seems criminal."

What are your opening weekend projections for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/3/2026, 12:43 PM



User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/3/2026, 12:52 PM
@harryba11zack - More Like this.

User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 7/3/2026, 12:54 PM
@harryba11zack - your girlfriend looks hot bro.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 7/3/2026, 1:05 PM
@harryba11zack - supergirl 2: seed of captain caveman lmao
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/3/2026, 1:10 PM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/3/2026, 12:43 PM
More power to it. This movie looks like it's gonna be awesome. Spider-Man vs. Hulk alone got me hyped.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/3/2026, 12:45 PM
Yeap, this will make huge bank for sure. Wonder if it can make more than Doomsday, actually.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/3/2026, 12:47 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Projected to Open with Amazing $228 Million In North America This Month.


User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/3/2026, 12:51 PM
@OneMoreTime - Will be Higher.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/3/2026, 1:07 PM
@OneMoreTime - Superman has already KO’d Hulk in the comics.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/3/2026, 1:11 PM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image

.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2026, 12:47 PM
Id be fair and say that im looking forward to this. Will watch it twice on day 1, 3x if it is really awesome. There you go Josh, lolz
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/3/2026, 1:07 PM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/3/2026, 12:51 PM
Wow. That puts it at #5 as per ChatGPT… HUGE!

Rank - Movie = Opening Weekend Grosd

1) Avengers: Endgame = $357.1 million
2) Spider-Man: No Way Home = $260.1 million
3) Avengers: Infinity War = $257.7 million
4) Star Wars: The Force Awakens = $248.0 million
5) Star Wars: The Last Jedi = $220.0 million
6) Jurassic World = $208.8 million
7) Deadpool & Wolverine = $211.4 million
8) The Avengers = $207.4 million
9) Black Panther = $202.0 million
10) The Lion King = $191.8 million
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2026, 12:58 PM
Makes sense imo since it’s one of the biggest and most anticipated films of the year…

Plus , I think if WOM is good then what will be even more helpful to it is that August has little to no competition (unless something really blows up Obsession style) so that certainly helps Spidey’s chances to get up to 1 billion which only Super Mario Galaxy has done so far this year.

Anyway , the movie seems good-solid so can’t wait to check it out!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/3/2026, 12:59 PM
Im not a yank but will be there day 1in ireland
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/3/2026, 1:04 PM
It's fairly sad that Marvel has to rely on nostalgia and the adding of additional characters in order to get people to watch their shitty movies.

From what I am hearing, is that this movie is a complete mess with a plot that makes very little sense.

And no, Sadie Sink is not playing Jean Grey. I'll just go ahead and spoil it for all of you assholes now. She's playing the role of a daughter to one of the main characters.

Also, Tobey Maguire joins Tom at the end which leads directly to Dunesday.

That's all for today you petty people.

Nolanite out
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/3/2026, 1:11 PM
@Nolanite - The other side ain't holding out to well either. Gunn's got no nostalgia to work with beyond trying to remake guardians again. He's had to cancel so much of his projects starring those weird obscue side characters who nobody gives a shit about and has gone into PR damage control mode by trying to drum up false hype for the casting of Batman and Wonder Woman.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/3/2026, 1:13 PM
I’ll maybe watch it in theaters. I’m pretty sure I haven’t seen one of these in theaters since Endgame. Maybe I went to Deadpool and Wolverine. Can’t remember. Hell, the only two of these movies that peaked my interest since Endgame was No Way Home and Deadpool and Wolverine. And I didn’t really watch No Way Home. I’d like to see Grey Hulk.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 7/3/2026, 1:14 PM
It's literally already made more money than Supergirl. Ooof!
Astroman
Astroman - 7/3/2026, 1:18 PM
This movie does look like a hot mess but that won’t stop me from seeing it opening weekend. Already blew Supergirl out of the water. Sad for DC.

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