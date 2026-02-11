SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Art May Reveal A Shadowy First Look At The Hulk, Scorpion's Costume & More

New Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art has been revealed via some official tie-in merchandise, and it might just give us a first glimpse of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) along with a couple of the villains Tom Holland's wall-crawler will be facing off against.

As you can see below, a children's backpack features artwork of Spidey swinging into action, but at least three other characters are also visible in the background.

The zoomed-in image is a little on the blurry side, but there's speculation that the Green Goliath is right behind the webhead, while Michael Mando's returning Scorpion - in his comic-accurate costume - and Boomerang can be seen on either side.

The quality of the photo and the fact that these characters are practically hidden in shadow makes it difficult to tell for sure, but have a look at the links below and let us know what you think in the comments.

First look at The Hulk in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’

Boomerang and Scorpion can also be seen.#SpiderManBrandNewDay https://t.co/J3vNvNNT1x pic.twitter.com/7gRrEEBMaR — MAJESTIC_ucm (@Majestic_ucm) February 12, 2026

Boomerang and Scorpion seem to be on this bag. I can recognize Boomerangs costume on the left side. https://t.co/9iP9BXiJaI — AJ | 🏳️‍🌈 | X-Files Era (@AjepArts) February 12, 2026

Scorpion is 100% there, that’s his concept art 💀😭 this is his tail pic.twitter.com/b2UWlEipoZ — AJ | 🏳️‍🌈 | X-Files Era (@AjepArts) February 12, 2026

The first potential look at Boomerang in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’



(via: https://t.co/HLCvUcESUj) pic.twitter.com/HxieXZ1HsH — The Marvelous Geek (@marvelousgeek__) February 12, 2026

In addition to Tom Holland as Spidey, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and the actors mentioned above, Brand New Day's cast includes Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.