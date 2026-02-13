SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Art Reveals An HD Look At Tom Holland's Wall-Crawler

While Sony Pictures takes home the lion's share of box office profits from the Spider-Man movies made hand-in-hand with Marvel Studios, Disney more than makes up for that with merchandise sales.

Marvel may have sold the web-slinger's film rights to the highest bidder while facing bankruptcy in the 1990s, but it held on to the merchandising rights. That's at least part of the reason why Spidey dons multiple costumes in his MCU-set movies.

Disney has been hyping up its "Blockbuster Summer," with new looks at The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, the live-action Moana, and now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Peter Parker looks spectacular here, though some eagle-eyed fans believe that Disney and Sony are using a mix of the final swing suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home and his updated Spider-Man: Brand New Day look.

It's possible, of course, that Peter will wear both in the movie, especially as the costume in the reveal video featured what looked like a different design from the one in set photos (which didn't have the Tobey Maguire-inspired raised webbing).

This comes after we got a surprise first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's take on The Hulk, Boomerang, and Scorpion. Does this mean the first trailer is imminent? Well, it's long-overdue, and is likely heading our way in the next couple of months.

"It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie. We're making the first movie in the chapter," Tom Holland previously said. "This is a rebirth. This is something completely new."

He added, "The new suit is really designed in a completely different way to the previous iterations. It’s a lot more flexible, so we can kind of lean into different sides of the character that I haven’t been able to before. And I am absolutely over the moon with how it's photographing."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.