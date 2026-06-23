SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Breaks Down Boomerang's Trick Arsenal

We finally have a clearer idea of what makes Boomerang tick in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it turns out the so-called gimmick villain is packing a much deeper bag of tricks than the name suggests. First spotted by The Direct, a new in-universe promo has spelled out exactly what his arsenal can do, and it's the first time we've gotten the breakdown in plain terms.

The detail comes from the movie's "Spidey Tracker" site, the same interactive promo push that confirmed the film's Comic-Con plans. According to the breakdown, Boomerang doesn't just throw a sharp piece of metal and hope for the best. He fights using a set of specialized boomerangs, each built for a different job.

What Boomerang's Arsenal Can Actually Do

The promo lays out a toolkit of trick boomerangs, and the variety is the whole point. We're talking explosive boomerangs for raw damage, gas versions that can knock a target out, electrified ones to stun, a screech model built to disorient, and razor-edged blades for when he wants to do real harm. It's less one weapon and more a utility belt's worth of options, which is a smart way to make a thrown projectile feel genuinely threatening against someone as fast as Spider-Man.

For the uninitiated, Boomerang is Frederick Myers, a former professional baseball pitcher who washed out of the big leagues and turned his freakish throwing arm into a criminal career. He's been a Spider-Man and Captain America foe in the comics for decades, and more recently he became a cult favorite as the hapless ringleader of The Superior Foes of Spider-Man, one of the funniest books Marvel has put out this century. This looks to be his first proper live-action appearance, which is a fun deep cut for a movie already stuffed with villains.

The Scorpion Question

Boomerang is only one piece of a crowded rogues gallery, and the marketing has been interesting about how it doles out screen time. The trailers have leaned hard on the big swings, with Peter squaring off against Hulk, Scorpion, and The Hand. That said, I'd gently push back on the idea that we've seen the full picture. Marvel has a long track record of using its trailers to hide the real shape of a movie, and I suspect Scorpion's role is bigger than the cut-down glimpses suggest.

Worth remembering: Michael Mando first showed up as Mac Gargan all the way back in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, then spent years waiting for the Scorpion payoff that never came. The idea that he's finally cashing in that setup here tracks. To be clear, that's me reading the tea leaves, not a confirmed plot point, so file the bigger-role talk under informed speculation for now. But if you're building a villain breakdown for this film, I wouldn't sleep on Gargan.

Either way, the Boomerang reveal is a good sign that Brand New Day is sweating the small stuff on its villains instead of treating them as disposable. Destin Daniel Cretton's film swings into theaters on July 31st, and the closer we get, the more these little promo drops are filling in the edges.

If you're just catching up, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's web-slinger, and it strands Peter in a New York that no longer remembers who he is. The hook is simple and a little scary: a street-level Spidey with no safety net, thrown at a rogues gallery that now runs all the way up to the Hulk. If the smaller foes like Boomerang are getting this much thought, the big swings should be worth the wait.

Which of Peter's foes are you most curious about? For my money, the underestimated gimmick guys are always the ones worth watching.

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