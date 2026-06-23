SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Breaks Down Boomerang's Trick Arsenal

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Breaks Down Boomerang's Trick Arsenal

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo finally spells out what Boomerang's "different powers" actually do, and the gimmick villain has a deeper bag of tricks than you'd think!

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By NateBest - Jun 23, 2026 09:06 PM EST
Source: The Direct

We finally have a clearer idea of what makes Boomerang tick in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it turns out the so-called gimmick villain is packing a much deeper bag of tricks than the name suggests. First spotted by The Direct, a new in-universe promo has spelled out exactly what his arsenal can do, and it's the first time we've gotten the breakdown in plain terms.

The detail comes from the movie's "Spidey Tracker" site, the same interactive promo push that confirmed the film's Comic-Con plans. According to the breakdown, Boomerang doesn't just throw a sharp piece of metal and hope for the best. He fights using a set of specialized boomerangs, each built for a different job.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Spidey Tracker (Boomerang)

What Boomerang's Arsenal Can Actually Do

The promo lays out a toolkit of trick boomerangs, and the variety is the whole point. We're talking explosive boomerangs for raw damage, gas versions that can knock a target out, electrified ones to stun, a screech model built to disorient, and razor-edged blades for when he wants to do real harm. It's less one weapon and more a utility belt's worth of options, which is a smart way to make a thrown projectile feel genuinely threatening against someone as fast as Spider-Man.

For the uninitiated, Boomerang is Frederick Myers, a former professional baseball pitcher who washed out of the big leagues and turned his freakish throwing arm into a criminal career. He's been a Spider-Man and Captain America foe in the comics for decades, and more recently he became a cult favorite as the hapless ringleader of The Superior Foes of Spider-Man, one of the funniest books Marvel has put out this century. This looks to be his first proper live-action appearance, which is a fun deep cut for a movie already stuffed with villains.

The Scorpion Question

Boomerang is only one piece of a crowded rogues gallery, and the marketing has been interesting about how it doles out screen time. The trailers have leaned hard on the big swings, with Peter squaring off against Hulk, Scorpion, and The Hand. That said, I'd gently push back on the idea that we've seen the full picture. Marvel has a long track record of using its trailers to hide the real shape of a movie, and I suspect Scorpion's role is bigger than the cut-down glimpses suggest.

Worth remembering: Michael Mando first showed up as Mac Gargan all the way back in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, then spent years waiting for the Scorpion payoff that never came. The idea that he's finally cashing in that setup here tracks. To be clear, that's me reading the tea leaves, not a confirmed plot point, so file the bigger-role talk under informed speculation for now. But if you're building a villain breakdown for this film, I wouldn't sleep on Gargan.

Either way, the Boomerang reveal is a good sign that Brand New Day is sweating the small stuff on its villains instead of treating them as disposable. Destin Daniel Cretton's film swings into theaters on July 31st, and the closer we get, the more these little promo drops are filling in the edges.

If you're just catching up, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's web-slinger, and it strands Peter in a New York that no longer remembers who he is. The hook is simple and a little scary: a street-level Spidey with no safety net, thrown at a rogues gallery that now runs all the way up to the Hulk. If the smaller foes like Boomerang are getting this much thought, the big swings should be worth the wait.

Which of Peter's foes are you most curious about? For my money, the underestimated gimmick guys are always the ones worth watching.

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/23/2026, 9:21 PM
This film will be a massive underperformance.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Odonnell23
Odonnell23 - 6/23/2026, 9:29 PM
@FireGunn - MAN you are a sad angry little [frick]. Just start eating some vegetables and getting more sunlight, some exercise would be beneficial as well, you might not need to take your frustrations out online. Prick.

troll the troll
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 9:30 PM
@FireGunn - Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ticket Sales & Records

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already Set Multiple Box Office Records, with U.S. first-day Presales Surpassing every major studio release in the past five years and projected to exceed $40 million in domestic advance ticket sales
NateBest
NateBest - 6/23/2026, 9:34 PM
@OneMoreTime - Sounds like a box office bomb, right? 🤣
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/23/2026, 9:37 PM
@NateBest - Never said it'd be a bomb, but it'll underperform compared to people's expectations
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/23/2026, 9:38 PM
@Odonnell23 - Cry some more
NateBest
NateBest - 6/23/2026, 9:42 PM
@FireGunn - I'm curious as to what you think those expectations are? I haven't seen anyone shared what they think it'll make yet, but I haven't really been looking either.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/23/2026, 9:47 PM
@NateBest - I've seen projections as high as 1.5b. Not happening. This won't make even close to NWH money.
NateBest
NateBest - 6/23/2026, 9:50 PM
@FireGunn - Wow, really? That does seem unrealistically high...

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