Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals Amazing IMAX Poster - But Seeing It On Those PLF Screens Won't Be Easy

Tom Holland and Zendaya star in two movies this month: The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, thanks to the former, the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production will not be released on IMAX screens in most countries.

Still, if you're down for a trip to Japan, then you can watch Spidey's next MCU adventure on the biggest screens possible. That's been confirmed today with a spectacular IMAX poster showing the hero diving through the skies of New York before firing off a web.

Hopefully, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will get a Japanese (and Chinese) trailer soon, as those are often good for footage not previously revealed elsewhere. Then again, Sony Pictures is keeping the movie and its biggest moments under wraps.

Chances are we'll get one final trailer before Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters, and that will likely swing online during the planned Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

Hot Toys, meanwhile, has started revealing its merchandise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Hopefully, these Cosbi collectables will be followed by 1/6th-scale figures offering a closer look at the web-slinger's new costume.

Given the prominence of villains like Scorpion and Tombstone in other merchandise, Spidey's sinister foes may also get their own highly detailed figures. We'll have to wait and see on that front, but Mac Gargan's presence in the posts below could be telling.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.