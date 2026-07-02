Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals Amazing IMAX Poster - But Seeing It On Those PLF Screens Won't Be Easy

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals Amazing IMAX Poster - But Seeing It On Those PLF Screens Won't Be Easy

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has revealed its amazing IMAX poster, but if you're in the U.S., then you're in for a long trip if you're hoping to watch the movie on those giant-sized PLF screens.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2026 04:07 AM EST

Tom Holland and Zendaya star in two movies this month: The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, thanks to the former, the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production will not be released on IMAX screens in most countries.

Still, if you're down for a trip to Japan, then you can watch Spidey's next MCU adventure on the biggest screens possible. That's been confirmed today with a spectacular IMAX poster showing the hero diving through the skies of New York before firing off a web.

Hopefully, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will get a Japanese (and Chinese) trailer soon, as those are often good for footage not previously revealed elsewhere. Then again, Sony Pictures is keeping the movie and its biggest moments under wraps.

Chances are we'll get one final trailer before Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters, and that will likely swing online during the planned Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

image host

Hot Toys, meanwhile, has started revealing its merchandise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Hopefully, these Cosbi collectables will be followed by 1/6th-scale figures offering a closer look at the web-slinger's new costume.

Given the prominence of villains like Scorpion and Tombstone in other merchandise, Spidey's sinister foes may also get their own highly detailed figures. We'll have to wait and see on that front, but Mac Gargan's presence in the posts below could be telling. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Sees New York Celebrate Spidey; Sadie Sink Stuns For NYLON Magazine
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Sees New York Celebrate Spidey; Sadie Sink Stuns For NYLON Magazine
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Revealed: How It Compares To Spidey's Previous Movies
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Revealed: How It Compares To Spidey's Previous Movies

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/2/2026, 4:08 AM
God that suit

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/2/2026, 4:18 AM
Now that is a Spider-Man poster done right. Got a real timeless feel.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder