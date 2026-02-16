SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Claims Kiernan Shipka Will Play MCU's Gwen Stacy

Given that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the year's most highly anticipated movies, it's hardly a surprise that rumours continue to swirl about what's in store for the web-slinger when he returns to the MCU this summer.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have somehow managed to keep the names of the actors playing characters like Boomerang and Tarantula under wraps. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that others have been successfully kept a secret.

According to a rumour shared by scooper @Majestic_ucm, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Twisters star Kiernan Shipka is playing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt, this isn't the first time we've heard Gwen's name linked to the movie.

Previously, Sadie Sink was said to be playing the character, and, for what it's worth, a few other semi-reliable social media scoopers have backed up this claim.

In the comics, Peter Parker met Gwen when they were both undergraduates at Empire State University. They didn't initially get along, but romance eventually blossomed, and Gwen quickly became the greatest love of Spider-Man's life.

Tragically, she was later kidnapped and killed by the Green Goblin (though Peter's attempt at saving her may have played a factor in her death). While the wall-crawler would go on to date and marry Mary Jane Watson, Gwen is typically portrayed as Spider-Man's one, true love.

According to this Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumour, Shipka's Gwen was spotted in a laundromat in the same building where Peter lives. As noted, we wouldn't take this too seriously, but now would be a good time to bring this character into the MCU.

Marvel Studios doesn't necessarily need to head down the Spider-Gwen route, and Gwen's introduction could be what helps Spider-Man move on from MJ. It's worth stating that just because Peter potentially has a blonde neighbour, it doesn't necessarily mean she's Gwen.

Then again, with the character set to play a big role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, there's clearly a lot of interest in her on Marvel Studios' part. Shipka, who is 26, would undoubtedly be a good fit for the role, too.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.