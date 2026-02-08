SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature The MCU Debut Of These Villains & A "Crazy Twist" - SPOILERS

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Tom Holland's wall-crawler face off against several villains, including Tombstone, Scorpion and (reportedly) The Hand, but we have heard that the movie will also feature a number of more obscure bad guys as part of an opening montage of Spidey taking down various enemies.

The likes of Tarantula and Boomerang have previously been rumored, and we can now add a few more names to the list.

According to @Cryptic4KQual, 8-Ball and The Jackal (Miles Warren) will appear, and Daniel Richtman has heard that The Enforcers will also show up in some capacity. This villainous group consisted of Montana, Fancy Dan, and the Ox, who were some of Spider-Man's earliest foes in the comics.

Interestingly, Cryptic has also heard that Sadie Sink’s sister, Jacey Sink, has a small role in BND. This could support a recent rumor that Jean Grey's older sister Sara will appear. Apparently, Sara's death leads to Damage Control's investigation of Jean.

Finally, MTTSH has heard that BND will feature a "crazy twist." We don't have any context, but we have heard that Sink's character won't be immediately obvious, so perhaps we won't find out that she's actually Jean - assuming that is who she's playing - until late in the movie.

Brand New Day has the craziest twist we've ever seen in a Spider-Man movie 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8hF6DPRVxO — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 7, 2026

To add on to the multiple villians stuff which i can also confirm, I heard one of them will be🎱, likely for the montage. There are some others that I can't name for now. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) February 7, 2026

In addition to Tom Holland as Spidey, Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Brand New Day's cast includes Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.