Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Reveals Why Batman Has "Nothing" On Marvel Hero

It's been a busy month for Tom Holland, who is doing the rounds to promote The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Both movies look set to rank among the summer's biggest box office hits, with the latter potentially on track to become the highest-grossing movie of 2026.

In The Odyssey, Holland shares the screen with Robert Pattinson, another actor who is no stranger to playing a superhero after headlining 2022's The Batman.

Asked what he thinks the Caped Crusader has on the wall-crawler, Holland replied, "I'd say nothing. He has more money than Spider-Man. That's about it, to be honest." While his comments were made in jest, they've sparked debates online about which hero is better: Batman or Spider-Man.

They're both equally iconic, that's for sure, but otherwise share little in common. Bruce Wayne is a billionaire who fights lunatics in Gotham City, while Peter Parker is a kid from Queens who, well, fights lunatics in New York. Perhaps there is some commonality there then.

One major advantage Spidey currently has over Batman is the fact that he has a movie coming out in the near future. The Batman Part II was recently pushed to 2028, meaning there will be a six-year gap between the first and second instalments (in fairness, that's only one year more than the wait for Spider-Man: Brand New Day after Spider-Man: No Way Home).

The Brave and the Bold has also stalled, though that DCU project is unrelated to filmmaker Matt Reeves' franchise starring Robert Pattinson.

As for Spider-Man, his MCU future has yet to be revealed. Holland is, however, expected to appear in another trilogy for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, along with Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

You can hear more from Holland in the player below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.