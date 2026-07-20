Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says A Certain Actress Is The Biggest Gift Of His 10-Year MCU Run

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says A Certain Actress Is The Biggest Gift Of His 10-Year MCU Run

She's the North Star of my life." Tom Holland opens up about his 10-year Spider-Man journey, Jacob Batalon, and his relationship with Zendaya.

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By MarkJulian - Jul 20, 2026 04:07 PM EST

Hard as it is to believe, it's been ten years since Tom Holland first swung into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War.

Now, as the press tour ramps up for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland is taking a step back to look at just how much his life has transformed since he first pulled on the suit.

Brand New Day marks his fourth solo web-slinging adventure and his seventh MCU appearance overall, putting him in rare territory for superhero actors.

But when asked to reflect on a decade as Peter Parker and the biggest gift the role has handed him, Holland didn't point to the fame or the box office records- he pointed to his inner circle, and of course, one actress in particular.

When asked to reflect on a decade playing Peter Parker and what the biggest gift the role has brought into his life, Holland replied, "I mean my friendship with Jacob; we've been on this journey since we were kids. Our lives changed on the same day, and we have this luxury of being able to go through this together. Obviously, Zendaya. She's just the absolute North Star of my life. I just could not be more grateful for the opportunity, for the life lessons and the wonderful people that it has brought into my life."

When asked to comment about the high level of excitement for the film and the fact that "It's just kind of a pinch-me moment. I can't believe they've let us do this for as long as they have. And to feel the love from the whole world and to be right at the finish line to give this movie over to the audience is a real luxury. I know Destin feels really confident; Jacob has seen it; it's a really exciting [moment]. " 

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

 The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/20/2026, 4:29 PM
Ballz
Battinson
Battinson - 7/20/2026, 4:29 PM
He gonna smash on it....get it?
VICTHEMAN
VICTHEMAN - 7/20/2026, 4:48 PM
Can't wait for this! Second half of 2026 is definitely having the better movies. Odyssey, Spider-Man, Dune, Doomsday.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/20/2026, 4:52 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2026, 4:55 PM
y is it so hard to give him the red eyes?

User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/20/2026, 5:19 PM
@harryba11zack -

Wrong article.

Also, not blurry enough to enter the subconscious.

Propagandize elsewhere
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2026, 4:59 PM
Well , he better have said Zendaya since he’s still gotta go home after the press tour is done lol!!.

Kidding aside , I’m sure making these movies is cool & all but Holland seems like a genuine guy and ultimately the connections you make along the way are ultimately what will stay with you in life as cheesy as that may sound so I’m glad he’s appreciative of those such as Jacob and of course Zendaya and not just the work because people are ultimately gonna have their own opinions on the films & you can’t control that.

Anyway , i’ve been a fan of Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider Man so far thus can’t wait for BND and hopefully more moving forward!!.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 5:10 PM
I like that he appreciates what he has. So many actors become arrogant tools but so far, he seems pretty grounded
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 7/20/2026, 5:31 PM
His performance was top notch in Odyssey. Can't wait to see what he brings this time. Looks truly like the best Spidey film yet

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