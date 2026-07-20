Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says A Certain Actress Is The Biggest Gift Of His 10-Year MCU Run

Hard as it is to believe, it's been ten years since Tom Holland first swung into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War.

Now, as the press tour ramps up for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland is taking a step back to look at just how much his life has transformed since he first pulled on the suit.

Brand New Day marks his fourth solo web-slinging adventure and his seventh MCU appearance overall, putting him in rare territory for superhero actors.

But when asked to reflect on a decade as Peter Parker and the biggest gift the role has handed him, Holland didn't point to the fame or the box office records- he pointed to his inner circle, and of course, one actress in particular.

When asked to reflect on a decade playing Peter Parker and what the biggest gift the role has brought into his life, Holland replied, "I mean my friendship with Jacob; we've been on this journey since we were kids. Our lives changed on the same day, and we have this luxury of being able to go through this together. Obviously, Zendaya. She's just the absolute North Star of my life. I just could not be more grateful for the opportunity, for the life lessons and the wonderful people that it has brought into my life."

When asked to comment about the high level of excitement for the film and the fact that "It's just kind of a pinch-me moment. I can't believe they've let us do this for as long as they have. And to feel the love from the whole world and to be right at the finish line to give this movie over to the audience is a real luxury. I know Destin feels really confident; Jacob has seen it; it's a really exciting [moment]. "

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.