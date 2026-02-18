SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Synopsis Teases A "Web Of Mystery" And "Repercussions" From Peter Parker's Past

As fans wait impatiently for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer (current rumours point to it swinging online in March or April), the first synopsis for the movie has surfaced. For that, you can thank a Penguin Random House listing for the upcoming "The Art of the Movie" book.

First spotted by The Artbook Collector, the listing confirms that the book is currently due for an August 4 release and will be 224 pages. It's priced at $50, which is significantly less than those featuring artwork from The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($150) and Deadpool & Wolverine ($100).

This plot synopsis is surprisingly revealing, dropping some intriguing hints about what to expect from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

That includes Spidey being busy protecting New York and finding himself following "an unusual trail of crimes [that] pulls him into a web of mystery." It also reveals that the hero will "face the repercussions of his past," likely referring to the return of Mac Gargan as The Scorpion.

"Marvel Studios is proud to present the latest volume in its acclaimed Art of the Movie series as Spider-Man swings back onto the silver screen!" "Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!" "As Spider-Man: Brand New Day wows moviegoers the world over, discover the behind-the-scenes magic of the film’s visual development—from early concept sketches to final character designs. Explore environments, costumes, and exclusive insights from the next chapter for Marvel’s neighborhood hero!"

Between this and recent merchandise leaks, the floodgates have opened, and we're now left to wonder when Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will finally start going all out to promote what will likely be one of the summer's biggest blockbusters.

Also of note is a four-year time-jump that's slightly less than the five years that have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home's release in 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.