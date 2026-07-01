Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Sees New York Celebrate Spidey; Sadie Sink Stuns For NYLON Magazine

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Sees New York Celebrate Spidey; Sadie Sink Stuns For NYLON Magazine

A new TV spot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees New York celebrating its beloved web-slinger, while Sadie Sink has revealed the story behind how she joined the MCU in a mystery role.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2026 11:07 AM EST

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spot sees New York City celebrating its resident wall-crawler. Clearly, he's not perceived as a "menace" (much to J. Jonah Jameson's chagrin, no doubt) when these scenes play out. Still, knowing Peter Parker's luck, that could always change.

We know from the teaser trailer that Spidey is given the key to the city from its new Mayor, so his efforts to protect the Big Apple from villains like Boomerang and Scorpion must be appreciated.

NYLON recently caught up with Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Sadie Sink, who didn't have to audition for the movie and didn't see the script until she landed in London to begin filming. Asked about the intrigue surrounding her role, she said with a laugh, "You just don’t share the secret, it’s not that hard."

"I knew that Marvel was a big deal and had a big brand, especially Spider-Man," Sink continued. "I know there’s a huge fan base, but it feels really big. I think these blockbuster movies are a whole different beast."

"It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but [Tom Holland] could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general," she added. "He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease."

If the rumours are to be believed, Sink is playing the MCU's Jean Grey, meaning she'll make her debut as Marvel Girl in this movie before reprising the role in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot. Something about that still doesn't add up, so we'll have to wait and see.

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spot below, along with Sink's appearance for NYLON.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Revealed: How It Compares To Spidey's Previous Movies
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Revealed: How It Compares To Spidey's Previous Movies
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Spidey Takes Lionel Messi Web-Swinging In New Teaser
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Spidey Takes Lionel Messi Web-Swinging In New Teaser

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/1/2026, 11:25 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day 2 Billion plus at the Box Office is Very Real.


User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/1/2026, 11:27 AM
Whoever ends being cast as Scott summers is gonna be a lucky guy.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/1/2026, 11:28 AM
whats crazy is sadie sink is buzzing and we dont have a inkling of official word of her actual role or screen time, etc. i think we see like two seconds of her in trailers. wild. i know its forgone conclusion on the internet world she is jean grey, but im just hoping feige has grown out of his fake us out with character hype phase, rob boehner, mandarin, etc. i can totally see him pull some she is jean grey but not THE jean grey, with a just a normal girl punchline we supposed to laugh at.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/1/2026, 11:32 AM
@supermanrex - don’t see Kevin change his ways see him make new
Mistakes along way maybe get lucky with Spider-Man after that who knows if next
Marvel movie will be success
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2026, 11:45 AM
@supermanrex - those were misdirects like they are in almost any mystery story has but I get yah…

I do think she will be who she is and isn’t some fake out.

And yeah , I feel we have gotten like 3 shots of Sadie’s character so far which in this day and age is impressive.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/1/2026, 11:52 AM
@supermanrex - Tom Holland said that they designed the film to feel like a detective movie with a real mystery. The film is even being promoted as such. theme. A few days ago Marvel/Sony showed that Peter has a conspiracy board and text from Detective DeWolff asking him for leads on the Hand’s goals.

The detective/mystery genre is known for red herrings and misdirections. So I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jean Grey rumors were designed to be a misdirect. Especially since the movie seems to be taking inspiration from these storylines:

https://www.reddit.com/r/MarvelTheories/comments/1svwdza/brand_new_day_is_inspired_by_spectacular/
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/1/2026, 11:56 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Tom Holland said that they designed the film to feel like a detective movie with a real mystery story though. So BND is likely to have misdirects as well.

The marketing campaign is even promoting the detective theme. I mean, a few days ago Marvel/Sony showed that Peter has a conspiracy board and text from Detective DeWolff asking him for leads on the Hand’s goals.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/1/2026, 11:30 AM
I love red snapper.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/1/2026, 11:32 AM
@GeneralZod - wow
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/1/2026, 11:57 AM
@thedrudo -
User Comment Image
bamboo
bamboo - 7/1/2026, 11:40 AM
Hold up. Is that Kirsten Dunst behind Peter with the red shirt????
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 7/1/2026, 12:18 PM
@bamboo - I didn’t catch it after two views.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/1/2026, 11:50 AM
Meet the New Marvel Studios Savage Green Hulk. I will be buying one of these.


User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2026, 11:53 AM
User Comment Image

That is cool to see that Peter is atleast being appreciated and has some positivity in his lonely life but I have a feeling that might change by the end of the film.

It is crazy though that Sadie was offered the role without an audition and even script so just had to go on blind faith pretty much which i hopes pay off!!.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/1/2026, 12:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - In the context of the MCU, it isn’t that crazy. Anthony Mackie said something similar about his script on Brave New World.

The article suggests that the lack of audition was because she had already worked with the director before on The Glass Castle.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder