Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot Sees New York Celebrate Spidey; Sadie Sink Stuns For NYLON Magazine

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spot sees New York City celebrating its resident wall-crawler. Clearly, he's not perceived as a "menace" (much to J. Jonah Jameson's chagrin, no doubt) when these scenes play out. Still, knowing Peter Parker's luck, that could always change.

We know from the teaser trailer that Spidey is given the key to the city from its new Mayor, so his efforts to protect the Big Apple from villains like Boomerang and Scorpion must be appreciated.

NYLON recently caught up with Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Sadie Sink, who didn't have to audition for the movie and didn't see the script until she landed in London to begin filming. Asked about the intrigue surrounding her role, she said with a laugh, "You just don’t share the secret, it’s not that hard."

"I knew that Marvel was a big deal and had a big brand, especially Spider-Man," Sink continued. "I know there’s a huge fan base, but it feels really big. I think these blockbuster movies are a whole different beast."

"It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but [Tom Holland] could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general," she added. "He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease."

If the rumours are to be believed, Sink is playing the MCU's Jean Grey, meaning she'll make her debut as Marvel Girl in this movie before reprising the role in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot. Something about that still doesn't add up, so we'll have to wait and see.

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spot below, along with Sink's appearance for NYLON.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.