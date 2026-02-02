DC Studios' Super Bowl 2026 Plans Revealed (And There's More Bad News For Marvel Fans)

Deadline shared its Super Bowl preview yesterday, and now Variety has weighed in with a look ahead to the movie previews we can look forward to during Sunday's Big Game.

According to the trade, new trailers for The Mandalorian and Grogu and Toy Story 5 are expected from Disney. However, like Deadline, their sources have said that neither Avengers: Doomsday nor Spider-Man: Brand New Day will get new trailers. That's three reliable sources to have said this, so we wouldn't bank on a surprise drop of any sort.

Sony Pictures is skipping the Super Bowl altogether, as are Netflix, Apple, and Amazon MGM Studios. While it's purely speculation, the hope is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer might be released one day this week.

As for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios released four teasers in December and January, so there's really nothing to be gained from splashing out for a pricey Super Bowl TV spot. Alas, that official first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in action will have to wait.

What of Warner Bros. and DC Studios? Neither is set to have a presence during the game, but "DC Studios will tease 'Supergirl' during the Puppy Bowl, which is airing on Animal Planet — a TV network owned by corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery."

The same thing happened for Superman last year, but we didn't get anything overly exciting and wouldn't bank on much beyond maybe some promo shots of Krypto and a little bit of advertising for the summer blockbuster.

So, is the Super Bowl a bust? It certainly doesn't sound particularly exciting for comic book fans, but a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu? Count us in.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.