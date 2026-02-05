DC Studios' Super Bowl Plans For SUPERGIRL Continue A Disappointing Trend Set By SUPERMAN

Earlier today, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that Project Hail Mary is getting a Super Bowl TV spot and trailer. That contradicted reports from the trades, after both Deadline and Variety said the studio would skip the Big Game.

With that in mind, there's a chance—albeit a small one—that Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day could have a presence at the annual sporting event on Sunday night. We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, DC Studios has confirmed reports that Supergirl will be spotlighted during the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, starting at 2pm ET/11 am PT. However, those of you hoping for a trailer will likely be disappointed.

During last year's Puppy Bowl, James Gunn showed up in a brief promo alongside some dogs and a couple of brief graphics featuring Krypto were shown on screen. Some new Superman merchandise followed with Krypto t-shirts and mugs, but there were no new TV spots, trailers, or featurettes.

While DC Studios could surprise us, it seems Supergirl will have a similar marketing campaign to Superman. So, expect the Woman of Tomorrow to bypass the Super Bowl, and for a full trailer to head our way in the spring.

Addressing the biggest difference between Clark Kent and Kara Zor-El last December, Milly Alcock said, "She’s like an unapologetic mess. She doesn’t want to be a hero, and I really admire that about her. I think Clark puts on a mask in his everyday life, and Kara won’t submit to that. I find that really admirable."

Check out this Puppy Bowl teaser for Supergirl below.

Out-of-this-world cuteness. Watch #PuppyBowl Sunday at 2pm ET | 11am PT on Animal Planet, and don’t miss #Supergirl in theaters June 26. pic.twitter.com/u5zP7T1hrC — Supergirl (@supergirl) February 5, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.