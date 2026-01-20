SUPERGIRL Casts OUTLANDER Star As Key Member In Krem Of The Yellow Hills' Brigands

Supergirl is currently in post-production, but Deadline brings word today that Irish actor Diarmaid Murtagh (Outlander) is officially part of the cast and portraying a character called Drom Baxton.

He's second in command of The Brigands, a group that appears to be going through some significant changes in the transition from page to screen. For starters, no one called Baxton was in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

The Brigands in that series were space pirates who laid waste to cities for the joy of killing. According to the trade, this lot will still be space pirates, but are now "human traffickers" and "the main antagonists in the film," alongside Krem of the Yellow Hills, who is now their leader.

While he did join up with the group in the comics, he wasn't their founder or the head honcho, necessarily. Still, as changes go, that's relatively minor.

Recently, a test screening leak revealed that "The bad guys in [the movie] are a bunch of losers who kidnap women for use as sex slaves." In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Krem killed Ruthye's father and shot Krypto with an arrow, prompting her and Supergirl to embark on a revenge mission.

Back to Murtagh, and while he's best known for Outlander, his other credits include The Tourist and Vikings. Like Matthias Schoenaerts, who plays Krem, he's not a particularly well-known name.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently likened Supergirl to Guardians of the Galaxy, and said, "It’s based on the Tom King book, but it doesn’t follow it religiously, but it has a lot of the core of that there."

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.