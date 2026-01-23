SUPERGIRL Promo Posters Feature An Even Better Look At Jason Momoa's Transformation Into Lobo

Two new Supergirl promo posters have been released, offering DC Comics fans a much better look at Jason Momoa's comic-accurate transformation into the DCU's Main Man, Lobo.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 23, 2026 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Earlier today, DC Studios released a new Supergirl TV spot, finally revealing Jason Momoa's Lobo in all his comic-accurate glory. Now, we have two promo posters for the movie, featuring an even better look at the DCU's take on The Main Man.

Despite playing the DCEU's Arthur Curry, starting in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and ending with The Flash in 2023, Momoa has long been a fan-favourite choice to bring Lobo to life on screen.

Some might argue that gives what we see here something of a "cosplay" feel, but when you get past this being Momoa dressed as Lobo, it's hard to deny that it looks like the Scourge o' the Cosmos has been pulled straight off the page.

The big test will be seeing what Momoa does with Lobo in Supergirl, though the preview released earlier certainly seems to have left the majority of fans hugely excited. The character's role in the movie is expected to be equivalent to an extended cameo, though we expect his scenes to be action-heavy.

Last year, Supergirl director Craig Gillespie reflected on the "amazing" experience of shooting the movie's action scenes:

"We had about six or seven weeks, it was just all stunts. It was a lot to do. My stunt coordinator at one point said: 'We’re doing all of this cable work, we have eight miles of cable right now on the stage! I’ve never had it that much.' It was really exciting, there was always a little difference whether she had her full power, or she had no power, like when she’s on a red planet."

"It is fun watching the movie because she’s going in and out of these planets with red planets and yellow planets and Superman’s powers, girls’ powers don’t work on a red planet. They’re just ordinary human beings. And that’s where she’s comfortable. And she’ll get drunk there. Also where she is in the story emotionally  dictated a lot of how these fight sequences went. So if she was in a very angry place, it was going to be much more like a phonetic camera, messy, aggressive camera work."

"If she was feeling in the zone, so to speak, the camera work would get more fluid. Figuring out where we were in the story and how that reinforced her emotionally with the fight sequences was really fun."

Check out these new Lobo posters for Supergirl below.

image host
image host

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

