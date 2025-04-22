SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Logo Seemingly Confirms Title Change

David Krumholtz, who is set to play the Girl of Steel's father Zor-El in DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, has taken to social media to announce that he has finished filming his scenes (as far as we know, the movie hasn't officially wrapped yet), while also sharing a first look at the film's logo.

The actor notes that this is not the final logo in the comments of his post, which means it will likely be used for promotional material, tie-in merchandise and the like. Even so, the lack of "Woman of Tomorrow" may confirm the title change.

The fact that James Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his recent BTS post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the subtitle has been dropped, which would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman.

We also have a longer version of the video showing Kara (Milly Alcock) doing battle with a mysterious villain.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”