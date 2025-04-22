SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Logo Seemingly Confirms Title Change

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Logo Seemingly Confirms Title Change

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow actor David Krumholtz has shared a first look at the movie's temporary logo, and it might just confirm that "Woman of Tomorrow" has been dropped from the title...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 22, 2025 03:04 PM EST

David Krumholtz, who is set to play the Girl of Steel's father Zor-El in DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, has taken to social media to announce that he has finished filming his scenes (as far as we know, the movie hasn't officially wrapped yet), while also sharing a first look at the film's logo.

The actor notes that this is not the final logo in the comments of his post, which means it will likely be used for promotional material, tie-in merchandise and the like. Even so, the lack of "Woman of Tomorrow" may confirm the title change.

The fact that James Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his recent BTS post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the subtitle has been dropped, which would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman

We also have a longer version of the video showing Kara (Milly Alcock) doing battle with a mysterious villain.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

tmp3
tmp3 - 4/22/2025, 3:22 PM
Logo’s got some Y2K-era vibes which is fun. Really really fun director for this - could be a great time. Momoa/Alcock unquestionably great casting too
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/22/2025, 3:22 PM

User Comment Image
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/22/2025, 3:24 PM
Cool logo.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/22/2025, 3:30 PM
Hope this version gets down like the Kara from Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/22/2025, 3:42 PM
@MisterBones - Superior animation! She broke his ass off one in that scene
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 4/22/2025, 4:04 PM
@MisterBones - Darkseid tugging on Supes cape was chef's kiss.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/22/2025, 3:31 PM
That logo looks like it would be right at home on the hood of a NASCAR champion!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/22/2025, 3:33 PM
Nice logo.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/22/2025, 3:34 PM
Simple and to the point.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 4/22/2025, 3:41 PM
I want to see Momoa´s Lobo vs Fillion´s Guy Gardner! Make it happen, Gunn!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/22/2025, 3:44 PM
If the title is shortened to just "Supergirl", it can be twinsies with 'Superman (2025)' and be know forever as 'Supergirl (2026)'. 'Halloween (2018)' will never be known as just 'Halloween' and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)' will never be known as just 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. The internet has the last word.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 3:49 PM
Cool logo!!.

Looking forward to seeing him as Zor El in this aswell as Emily Beecham as Alura…

Meet the (confirmed) DCU Els!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/22/2025, 3:51 PM
User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 4/22/2025, 4:24 PM
@AllsNotGood - a not-so miserable pile of secrets? Have at you!
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/22/2025, 3:55 PM
Definitely cool with this. Going to be honest, even though it was named after the run that inspired it, I feel majority of the subtitle additions to film titles just never sound all that great anyway. They typically come off clunky, and sound lame. Never had an issue with numerical titling. It’s straight to the point and you know exactly what it is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 3:57 PM
@DTor91 - I always preferred the subtitles to numerical personally but the apparent removal of it is not a big deal

The subtitles gave the film a bit more character & personality imo if that makes sense.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/22/2025, 3:55 PM
Looks good
Blergh
Blergh - 4/22/2025, 4:26 PM
Shame, I would have loved if they treated the two movies as companion pieces to each other.

2025: "Superman: Man of Tomorrow" - 2026: "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" - 2027: "Superboy: The Kid of Tomorrow"

View Recorder