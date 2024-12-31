Does The SUPERMAN Trailer Give Us A First Glimpse Of Milly Alcock As Supergirl?

The first trailer for James Gunn's Superman packed quite a lot into its 2+ minutes, giving us a look at most of the supporting heroes and villains that'll be joining the main trio of Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and the Man of Steel (David Corenswet).

There were also a few hints and Easter eggs scattered about, and we might just have another to share that seems to have flown under the radar up until now.

@DCUBrief believes the shot of Supes grieving over a destroyed robot (most likely Fortress of Solitude caretaker, Kelex) could give us a first glimpse of Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Some have been quick to wave this off on social media, but if you look closely at the reflection in the robot's head in the zoomed in screenshots, there does appear to be a person with blonde hair standing there. It could simply be a trick of the light - and even if it is a character, it might not be the Girl of Steel - but we're not completely ruling out the possibility.

Have a look at the images below, and let us know what you think.

Could this be Supergirl in the Superman trailer? pic.twitter.com/BPzdNXd2bw — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) December 31, 2024

Superman also stars Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."