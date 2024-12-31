Does The SUPERMAN Trailer Give Us A First Glimpse Of Milly Alcock As Supergirl?

Does The SUPERMAN Trailer Give Us A First Glimpse Of Milly Alcock As Supergirl?

We know that the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman features a few Easter eggs, and there's some speculation that one quick shot might give us a glimpse of Milly Alcock as Supergirl...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 31, 2024 06:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first trailer for James Gunn's Superman packed quite a lot into its 2+ minutes, giving us a look at most of the supporting heroes and villains that'll be joining the main trio of Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and the Man of Steel (David Corenswet).

There were also a few hints and Easter eggs scattered about, and we might just have another to share that seems to have flown under the radar up until now.

@DCUBrief believes the shot of Supes grieving over a destroyed robot (most likely Fortress of Solitude caretaker, Kelex) could give us a first glimpse of Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Some have been quick to wave this off on social media, but if you look closely at the reflection in the robot's head in the zoomed in screenshots, there does appear to be a person with blonde hair standing there. It could simply be a trick of the light - and even if it is a character, it might not be the Girl of Steel - but we're not completely ruling out the possibility.

Have a look at the images below, and let us know what you think.

Superman also stars Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

DEADPOOL 2 Director Wants To Helm Jason Momoa LOBO Movie; New SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Details Land
Related:

DEADPOOL 2 Director Wants To Helm Jason Momoa LOBO Movie; New SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Details Land
Sean Gunn Reveals How His Take On Maxwell Lord Will Differ From WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Pedro Pascal
Recommended For You:

Sean Gunn Reveals How His Take On Maxwell Lord Will Differ From WONDER WOMAN 1984 Star Pedro Pascal

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/31/2024, 6:04 PM
Now you are reaching too far Joshua Wilder.

But you got me, I clicked.

Nolanite out
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/31/2024, 6:05 PM
She is totally Alcock indeed.
grif
grif - 12/31/2024, 6:20 PM
seems like the hype from the trailer is already gone as soon as that lobo news dropped. now that what people are talking about
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/31/2024, 6:27 PM
Probably a cameo from Gunn's wife 👀
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/31/2024, 6:56 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Milly Alcock should thank Jennifer Holland for turning the role of Supergirl down. 😒
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/31/2024, 6:29 PM
It must be a trick of the lightning in the frame, that's all.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/31/2024, 6:31 PM
Don't care!

Happy New Year all!!!!!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/31/2024, 6:36 PM
MFers treating that trailer like the goddamn Zapruder Film.

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 12/31/2024, 7:08 PM
@Batmangina - they do EVERY trailer for any highly anticipated comic book movie like the Zapruder film… and they’re always wrong… just like this reach someone made based off of a reflection off a robots head.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/31/2024, 6:44 PM
I guess it could be but I’m not sure , likely is just a trick of the light…

However i wouldn’t be surprised though if we do see Kara in this film since i think we got pictures of Milly Alcock with long bright blonde hair around the time the movie was still shooting (granted , i think she was shooting a Netflix show at the time though so perhaps it was for that).

User Comment Image

Anyway , I have a feeling that Kelex or whatever Robot this is will be voiced by Alan Tudyk since he’s supposed to be a part of this film aswell.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/31/2024, 6:46 PM
Happy New Year you maniacs.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 12/31/2024, 7:00 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/31/2024, 7:01 PM
User Comment Image
RKSDooM
RKSDooM - 12/31/2024, 7:03 PM
...
Jesus this is [frick]ing sad.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/31/2024, 7:06 PM
Happy New Year

User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder