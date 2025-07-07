James Gunn Confirms SUPERMAN Is "About Politics" And An "Immigrant" Story; First Look At 4K SteelBook Revealed

James Gunn's Superman dominated the conversation over the long Fourth of July weekend, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Early negative reviews for the movie have overshadowed an otherwise robust marketing campaign that's seen the filmmaker promote Love Island and even show up in Rick and Morty.

The Man of Steel is an American icon and, in many respects, a political figure. There have been hints that Gunn will explore Superman's place in the global landscape, but he's since faced the expected backlash on social media after acknowledging that those on different sides of the political spectrum could have very different reactions to the story he's telling.

"I mean, 'Superman' is the story of America," Gunn told The Times of London. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

Pushed on how the movie's themes could be interpreted differently across political groups (particularly with immigration being such a hot button topic), Gunn made it clear he's not bothered about offending anyone.

"Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

"Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level it’s about morality," he continued. "Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart."

Gunn's attempt to sell Superman as more than just another superhero movie by playing into the politics of it all (while talking to a relatively high-brow publication) might have seemed like a good idea. However, in a world that's constantly split on everything, there will be those who feel he's asking people to take a side.

We'll see what happens, but there are already telltale signs of possible review bombing (whether they're from those unhappy with Gunn's comments or hardcover "SnyderVerse" supporters isn't clear). On TMDB, for example, Superman has a lowly 34% score days before it's released.

On a brighter note, we have a first look at the Superman SteelBook. There's currently no word on when it will be released, but Warner Bros. never has the biggest theatrical window of the major studios these days.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.