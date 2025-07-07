James Gunn Confirms SUPERMAN Is "About Politics" And An "Immigrant" Story; First Look At 4K SteelBook Revealed

James Gunn Confirms SUPERMAN Is &quot;About Politics&quot; And An &quot;Immigrant&quot; Story; First Look At 4K SteelBook Revealed

As a first look at one of the Superman SteelBooks has been revealed long before its home entertainment release, James Gunn has raised eyebrows with comments about Superman being a political story...

By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2025
James Gunn's Superman dominated the conversation over the long Fourth of July weekend, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Early negative reviews for the movie have overshadowed an otherwise robust marketing campaign that's seen the filmmaker promote Love Island and even show up in Rick and Morty

The Man of Steel is an American icon and, in many respects, a political figure. There have been hints that Gunn will explore Superman's place in the global landscape, but he's since faced the expected backlash on social media after acknowledging that those on different sides of the political spectrum could have very different reactions to the story he's telling. 

"I mean, 'Superman' is the story of America," Gunn told The Times of London. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

Pushed on how the movie's themes could be interpreted differently across political groups (particularly with immigration being such a hot button topic), Gunn made it clear he's not bothered about offending anyone. 

"Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

"Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level it’s about morality," he continued. "Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart."

Gunn's attempt to sell Superman as more than just another superhero movie by playing into the politics of it all (while talking to a relatively high-brow publication) might have seemed like a good idea. However, in a world that's constantly split on everything, there will be those who feel he's asking people to take a side. 

We'll see what happens, but there are already telltale signs of possible review bombing (whether they're from those unhappy with Gunn's comments or hardcore "SnyderVerse" supporters isn't clear). On TMDB, for example, Superman has a lowly 34% score days before it's released. 

On a brighter note, we have a first look at the Superman SteelBook. There's currently no word on when it will be released, but Warner Bros. never has the biggest theatrical window of the major studios these days. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.





1 2 3 4
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 8:17 AM
That's an additional 50M at least from liberals, lolz 😂
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/7/2025, 8:23 AM
@vectorsigma - lol so much giddy optimism for something that's not even out and might not be good
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/7/2025, 8:26 AM
@Urubrodi - lol so dour over something that's not even out and might be amazing...
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 8:29 AM
@Urubrodi - im relying on Gunn's filmography. My taste on good films fits his style. He is the only Hollywood ditector to capture mo lei tao perfectly so i have no doubts it will be good.

The general audience will support this.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/7/2025, 8:30 AM
@vectorsigma - Now it will bomb, libs and propaganda is a terrible recipe.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/7/2025, 8:44 AM
@vectorsigma - I'm also basing myself on his filmography and directing style, in no way shape or form matches with a character like Superman, of course that doesn't mean he can't adapt to it and do something different than his usual, which is why I rather wait for the final product to be out.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/7/2025, 8:46 AM
@UltimaRex - This is not some isolated comment of his on the topic. I myself rather not count victory or loss until it's out.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 8:54 AM
@Urubrodi - fair enough. If Gunn's claim of his love of Superman as a kid is at least half true, he knows how to handle it and not force his usual style too much. Im guessing that is the first he will hear from his bosses anyway, lolz.

A few more days before you decide then.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/7/2025, 9:17 AM
@vectorsigma - sure hope liberals are able to differentiate between reality and a comic book movie and between illegal immigrant and legal immigrants (they can’t)
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 9:24 AM
@Matchesz - im not sure about that as well. 😭

As long as they see/hear that this is "about immigrants", those are additional seats for the movie and that is all I care about
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:25 AM
@captainwalker - you came out of your cave just to say this?
Matador
Matador - 7/7/2025, 8:20 AM
When his talking about immigrants, kindness, helping others, and not hurting or killing others; opportunity for all as longs as Superman doesn't turn into Brightburn.

User Comment Image

Then the story will change how well we accept illegal immigrants.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/7/2025, 8:21 AM
Whatever happens with this film, Gunn is 100% the blame.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/7/2025, 8:24 AM
@HashTagSwagg - even if it makes a billion?
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/7/2025, 8:57 AM
@UltimaRex - It’s not gonna make a billion. Don’t be ridiculous. Jurassic park? Sure because the general audience is invested in that franchise but not with superman. No superman movie has ever grossed a billion and this won’t either. This reboot is not gonna work it’s called - rushing it. Warner bros don’t know what they’re doing. In the last twenty years every superman feature has failed to land with audiences. What makes you think this will be any different it won’t. It’s just another desperate reboot anyway ignorance is bliss.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/7/2025, 9:05 AM
@Canyoublush - what if it does?

What then?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/7/2025, 9:19 AM
@UltimaRex - It'll be lucky to break $600:million.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:26 AM
@Feralwookiee - that's a cake walk
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 9:35 AM
@HashTagSwagg - this is true
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/7/2025, 9:46 AM
@Feralwookiee - but what if it breaks a billion?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/7/2025, 8:24 AM
Oh, and the beginning of the Times article called Superman "a triumph" and "after a long wait, this is the movie the character deserves."

Just adding that...
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 8:32 AM
@UltimaRex - no lies detected
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/7/2025, 9:04 AM
@UltimaRex - The reactions or early reviews rather have been conflicting. I’ll say this, lifting the embargo this close to release date can only mean one thing…. The movie sucks.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:27 AM
@UltimaRex - hmm funny how that is conveniently left out
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/7/2025, 9:31 AM
@Canyoublush - AFAIK, the embargo hasn't been lifted, it was broken outright by a guy who knew their so-called "review" was going to get buried by a TON of good reviews if they played by the rules.

Everything else is in response to that.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 9:36 AM
@Canyoublush - the Daily Beast guy's Twitter history kinda tells you all you need to do. It's no minor convenience his review with THAT title "accidentally" broke embargo.
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 7/7/2025, 8:25 AM
Brilliant. That's exactly why people go to popcorn movies, to see political activists push their crap. They see these popular characters and franchises as nothing more than a political platform to impress their social crowds. This wasn't made for fans. I have zero interest in political crap in fantasies even when I agree with it. BTW it's the "AMERICAN WAY" you foolish cowards
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/7/2025, 8:28 AM
@WarMonkey - Superman was always political.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/7/2025, 8:36 AM
@WarMonkey - holy crap have you ever actually read a superman comic? lmao
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/7/2025, 8:39 AM
@SATW42 - I don't think he took the 30s needed to read what Gunn actually said.

He's just another mouth-breather who read the headline and just went "I need to react to this!"
Radders
Radders - 7/7/2025, 8:57 AM
@UltimaRex - Indeed, like the issue where Lois turns herself black to write an article
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/7/2025, 9:02 AM
@WarMonkey - "I have no media literacy and I'm proud of that!"
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:10 AM
@WarMonkey - your stupid is showing
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2025, 9:14 AM
@Radders - The film ‘Soul Man’ (1986) is loosely based on that.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/7/2025, 9:17 AM
@WarMonkey - Right. Because he's not an immigrant in the comics.
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 7/7/2025, 9:20 AM
@WarMonkey - I'm not gonna entertain any of y'alls BS "everything is always political" narrative. Superman is not a political platform and never was. It's a fantasy story about a good man from Kansas who has the power to help others and chooses to do so.
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/7/2025, 9:24 AM
@WarMonkey - Oh my god, stfu 😑
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/7/2025, 9:24 AM
@WarMonkey - "I mean, 'Superman' is the story of America," Gunn told The Times of London. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."



So tell me what exactly is making you mad here?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/7/2025, 8:27 AM
User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/7/2025, 8:27 AM
Some entertainers just can't stay in their lane. You're trying to sell a movie to the maximum number of people as possible, maybe leave the modern day politics out of it.


