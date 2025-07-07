James Gunn Maintains That SUPERMAN Doesn't Need To Be A Huge Box Office Hit To Succeed

Despite repeated claims that the DCU's future hinges on Superman's success, director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn maintains that the reboot doesn't need to be a $700 million hit at the box office.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: GQ

We've heard repeatedly that the DCU's future hinges on Superman's success. Lanterns and Supergirl are far enough into production that we're getting them whatever happens, but if Superman bombs, will Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav pull the plug on the DC Studios experiment?

Some would have you believe so, but Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn maintains that's not the case. Talking to GQ, the filmmaker maintained that the reboot is "not the riskiest endeavor in the world."

He added, "Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be. They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes 700 million or something and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying."

It's been widely reported that Superman cost upwards of $330 million to produce and market. However, after what proved to be a disastrous 2023 for the DCEU, Zaslav may be content with a $400 million - $500 million blockbuster that receives positive reviews and restores faith in a tarnished brand.

After all, Superman will eventually be a big draw on HBO Max and we'd imagine Supergirl cost quite a bit less. Clayface is also going to be a lower-budgeted project, so if this is all about reviving a superhero universe that's running on fumes, then Gunn is likely right that there's more at play than Superman needing to be a $700 million hit. 

The Man of Tomorrow's biggest challenge is likely to be superhero fatigue, a problem even Marvel Studios has struggled with over the past few years. Thunderbolts* received rave reviews, but flopped, so can Superman overcome this apparent lack of interest in the genre from moviegoers? 

"I think there is such a thing as superhero fatigue," Gunn acknowledged in 2023. "I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes. It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character."

"We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring."

Box office tracking for Superman has ranged from a $90 million opening weekend to $200 million, and we're likely still a few days away from having a clearer idea of how things will go for the reboot. As of now, though, most seem to believe it will be somewhere around the $100 million - $120 million mark.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/7/2025, 10:17 AM
Over here, I've heard the movie cost $225M to produce, before marketing.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/7/2025, 10:18 AM
YES IT [frick]ING DOES. Is this guy serious, or is he doing early damage control because he knows something we don't ?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 10:22 AM
@TheJok3r - he is choosing his words wisely. Ofc they want that but this is showbusiness. Hell, we are actively talking about how it fares so the drama at least is brewing quite nicely
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/7/2025, 10:40 AM
@TheJok3r - A small loss and long term brand trust can be more important in the long run than one big hit followed by diminishing returns. A film can also technicaly flop at the BO but then residuals over decades can result in a long term major profit if a big draw for streaming services and/or broadcast TV paying for rights to air the thing long after the end of it's big screen run (plus merch, games and theme parks etc).

I mean nobody is saying it doesn't factor at all but there is oft more to the calculations when wanting to build a long running franchise.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2025, 10:18 AM
He’ll be “maintaining” that all month.
radamo3
radamo3 - 7/7/2025, 10:18 AM
The Internet has completely ruined the movie-going experience. Let’s go back to the days when Siskel & Ebert were only critics we paid attention to, if at all. And back to looking up movie times in the paper. The Internet and social media will be the downfall of society.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2025, 10:21 AM
@radamo3 - Your implication that the internet has not already caused the downfall of society is not well taken.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/7/2025, 10:27 AM
@radamo3 - It has nothing to do with the amount of critics. It has everything to do with the current version of cancel culture. It has evolved into hating on everything. Beloved characters are suddenly instantly hated and preyed upon by these cult like tactics to make it fail. People now thrive on watching the downfall of anything they had no interest in.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/7/2025, 11:19 AM
@radamo3 - the internet has caused a shift where nothing can be decent/good. Everything has to be the worst of all time or the best. There’s no middle class anymore so people look to these critics to tell them what their opinions should be
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/7/2025, 10:19 AM
Everyone I know, most everyone on my friends list are going to see this movie of course it'll be a huge hit. Go grab some grass..
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 10:20 AM
It needs roughly 700 mil to break even because math.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 10:24 AM
China loves their mo lei tau which Gunn has perfected. It will give a big boost aside from the already good tracking in NA
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/7/2025, 10:24 AM
It needs about tree fiddy
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/7/2025, 10:25 AM
Does he think WB is a charity that puts out movies for the fun of it ? DC, outside of Batman, has been a major financial loss for WB for literal decades. No one invests hundreds of millions of $$$ only to break even or maybe make a small profit. If this movie is anything less than a major hit, then DC on film outside of Batman will be dead. Before you bring up Supergirl being finished; just remember that so was Batgirl, and we all know how that ended.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/7/2025, 10:25 AM
WB already in damage control. 🤣
"Our $200+million dollar movie doesn't need to turn a profit even though it's the starting point for our shared universe."
They know it's gonna flop.

User Comment Image
Rexotron
Rexotron - 7/7/2025, 10:26 AM
Does WB want to make a profit? Of course! But they're playing with a deck of a larger cinematic universe at play. There's a reason they dumped so many marketing dollars on this. Because they have faith in this movie. And thus have faith in it launching a new universe. It makes Man of steel money and it's loved? Then that will be a success because while trickle down economics doesn't work for the country, it does work with movie genres and brands. In both good and bad.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/7/2025, 10:30 AM
@Rexotron - Does Superman need to make a billion to be considered a success ? absolutely not, not even close. However, it still needs to make a respectable profit for WB to further invest in the studio. $700 million would be an ideal situation, as that would place it ahead of Man of Steel's $670 million, but if it ends up making somewhere in the $600 million range but has very good critic and audience reviews, then it should still be alright. However, if it makes less than $600 million than this studio, and Gunn's career at WB, will be quickly put down.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 7/7/2025, 10:37 AM
@TheJok3r - I dont disagree. Below 600, and I think they would be concerned. I dont think they pull the plug quick though. IF people love it! And with Supergirl and Lanterns in the production can, and if they're good! Then I think there's a chance Gunn and Co. Can continue. If nothing else had been shot then I would say otherwise.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/7/2025, 10:29 AM
If this makes less than 600 million, say goodbye to the DCU James
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/7/2025, 10:33 AM
@WalletsClosed - No one says what he said if everything was looking good with the tracking numbers. WB is clearly not liking what they're seeing for him to come out and say this; he's basically covering his behind for when or if Zaslave calls this a disappointment.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2025, 10:30 AM
I hate this narrative about superhero fatigue when I don’t think that’s even remotely ithe issue since every genre has its tropes so why is there not rom-com fatigue or action movie fatigue?.

Personally I think it’s mainly because Co-Vid changed the world and peoples viewing habits since theatrical viewing isn’t just down in the states but worldwide aswell (India has a huge film industry that’s also been struggling for example)…

People were stuck at home for 1-2 years so got used to watching things on streaming on their own time & comfort so why pay to watch a film with expensive concession prices when you can wait just a month or so before it hits D+ or any other streaming service?.

Something like Cap 4 didn’t do particularly well in theaters but right now is trending at no#2 behind Ironheart on D+ so it seems to be doing well on streaming so until the streaming release window isn’t extended to like 6 months , movies in general won’t do well unless they are treated as events or must watches.

In regards to Superman , very few movies are going to hit a billion right now so I think even if this makes 500 or so then it should be fine.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/7/2025, 10:30 AM
Isn’t this the same guy who made joke-tweets about:
- P*dophilia?
- R*pe?
- Holocaust?
How is this guy not cancelled especially for the holocaust tweets. Something’s doesn’t seem right.🤦🏽‍♂️
#whereisthejustice
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 10:37 AM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - yeah. Ask and blame Feige. He made moves to uncancel Gunn because they cant make a decent movie anymore.

Im sure you favorite hollywood celebrities are complete angels
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/7/2025, 10:51 AM
@vectorsigma -
I mean I also dislike Hollywood( yeah I know the irony that the most media/games and etc. comes from California but what shall we do about it :/ ) but if you want to know which actors I like: Tobey Maguire, Keanu Reeves, Hugh Jackman, Jack Black and I think that’s it but I hope they’re not evil :(
P.s.anyway I will never know if they’re angels or not 🤷🏽‍♂️.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 10:34 AM
So many haters and trolls. [frick] em all. Also today AMC starts half price Wednesday and Thursday for you broke asses
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 10:38 AM
@bobevanz - they give out half the price even for new blockbusters? That is cool. We dont have that
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/7/2025, 11:01 AM
@bobevanz - Saving money doesn't mean you're broke. You sound like a child.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/7/2025, 11:01 AM
@bobevanz - those are the showtimes to stay away from if you enjoy a quiet experience.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/7/2025, 11:09 AM
@FrankenDad - This is why I avoid Tuesdays.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/7/2025, 10:38 AM
Well, with this movie only being days away and the reviews coming out tomorrow, its time I head for the "bunker" aka get off this site and the inrtraweb, so I don't see any spoilers from some "journalist" or just an intraweb jerk's review.

I persoanlly like to go in these movies now not knowing anything that may happen
(it really is a better movie going experienced).

But I will say this, While I DO NOT LIKE JAMES GUNN OR MOST OF HIS MOVIES (but I did enjoy GOTG2, and actually liked 'The Suicide Squad') I'm HOPING this movie will be a SUCESS with both the critics and movie goers because it's SUPERMAN and that Gunn will prove me worng that he ONLY made this movie to shoiw off that stupid Dog.

alright CBMN fam, Smell You later...

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/7/2025, 10:41 AM
Bloody hell, I love how everyone’s acting like Superman needs to make $700 [frick]ing million or the DCU’s going up in flames. Gunn’s right, that’s complete bollocks. This isn’t about chasing some arbitrary number; it’s about rebuilding the brand with a [frick]ing great movie.

Bloody hell, if Superman delivers a kickass story and restores faith in DC, that’s the real [frick]ing win not some spreadsheet fantasy from box office doom-mongers.

Bloody hell, even Gunn admits superhero fatigue is real, but it’s because studios have churned out soulless shit. Superman is different: it’s about real characters and actual heart, not CGI noise.

So yeah, whether it makes $400 million or $700 [frick]ing million, if the film’s good and fans love it, Superman will do exactly what DC needs bring the Man of Steel back to the top where he [frick]ing belongs.

For [frick]s sake

#SupermanLives #DCForever #[frick]TheHaters

Hail DC🫡
RealTurner
RealTurner - 7/7/2025, 10:58 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - I don't think anything else on the immediate slate has anything close to the BO potential of Superman. Why will people go see "Supergirl" if they didn't see "Superman?" Clayface? Those movies will get a much needed lift by this movie succeeding, and more movies will surely get greenlit too. Superman doesn't have Batman or Spider-Man levels of box office mojo but it's an important litmus test for the potential of the new DC universe.

That said, the bar has been raised so high for the "required" box office now, it is getting a bit silly. If clearing such a high sum over the budget was an absolute requirement people wouldn't be making these movies. There are other streams of revenue, and the studio will have set internal requirements that are realistic, and were used to budget the movie in the first place. The money is in the churros but you gotta get butts in seats before people buy them, as it were.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/7/2025, 10:42 AM
There are certain milestones it needs to reach otherwise the cinematic universe is DEAD!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/7/2025, 10:42 AM
Never a good sign when they come out and say that just before the release. The actual tracking numbers must have came in.
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/7/2025, 10:46 AM

I bet WB is very happy to hear Gunn say this bullsh!t.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 7/7/2025, 10:48 AM
This film will not be anywhere close to $700 mil.

AT BEST $450 Mil
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/7/2025, 11:07 AM
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/7/2025, 11:08 AM
He is right...As long as it is received well by the audience, money will come later.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/7/2025, 11:10 AM
It seems that these activists don’t really care about profits when it comes to the movie they make

It’s more about the message than the box office

😂
Kadara
Kadara - 7/7/2025, 11:14 AM
Gunn's been saying odd things lately. Just yesterday I read that he said Superman is an example for Americans welcoming immigrants lol!! Maybe he should just let the cast do the promotions and focus on all the projects he's been teasing.

