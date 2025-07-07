THE SANDMAN: The Corinthian Returns And The Kindly Ones Exact Their Vengeance In Season 2, Vol. 2 Teaser

The Sandman Season 2, Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on July 24, and the streamer has now released a teaser for what will be the final 6 episodes of the series.

Spoilers follow.

In the Vol. 1 finale, Morpheus spilled "Family Blood" when he finally granted his son Orpheus peace centuries after his body was torn to pieces by the Maenads. This act incurs the wrath of The Kindly Ones, who are now within their rights to exact vengeance again the Dream Lord and lay waste to the Dreaming in the process.

During a recent interview with Tudum, Tom Sturridge weighed-in on Morpheus' decision to end his son's life and the fact that he was fully aware of the ramifications.

“Dream knows what is going to happen, and he knows the price that will be paid. [He’s] ultimately doing something beautiful and giving his son the most important thing. But the consequences are so enormous that it is a great burden.”

Dream won't be giving up without a fight, however, and we see that he does have some kind of plan that involves recreating his most terrifying nightmare, The Corinthian.

Check out the new promo at the link below.

One's destiny is determined by one's actions. Dream's journey comes to an end in The Sandman: Season 2 - Volume 2, premiering July 24th. pic.twitter.com/71Z1l1rzIM — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 7, 2025

An updated synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

We had assumed that the recent accusations against Neil Gaiman might lead to the show being cancelled, but Variety claimed that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs with just one more season.

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review of the first season here.