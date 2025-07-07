X-MEN: Pedro Pascal's Sister, Lux Pascal, Reveals Why She Wants To Play The MCU's Jean Grey

As Marvel Studios gears up to begin choosing the actors who will play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men, Lux Pascal has explained why she's eager to potentially join the MCU as Jean Grey/Phoenix...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Lux Pascal is the sister of The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal. The 33-year-old is a member of the LGBTQ community and a trans woman who has landed her first lead film role in Netflix's Miss Carbón

Directed by Agustina Macri and starring Pascal and Paco León, the Spanish-Argentine co-production tells the inspiring true story of Carla Antonella Rodríguez, the first female miner in a region where mining work was traditionally reserved for men.

Looking to her potential Hollywood future, the Juilliard-trained actor is eager to join her brother in the MCU as X-Men member, Jean Grey. 

"I feel so connected to her, both physically and mentally," Pascal explained, "and how she becomes Phoenix because she’s corrupted by the world." Talking about sharing the screen with her brother, she added, "It would be beautiful to finally engage in the conversations we would have when I was a kid and he was a young adult, and we were both dreaming about movies. I would love that."

Pedro Pascal has frequently fought for his sister, clashing with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's anti-trans rhetoric. As you might expect, Lux is grateful for everything her old brother has done to fight for her rights. 

"Particularly now, there’s definitely a pressure for girls like me to live in stealth, in the sense of not talking about our identities," she shared. "I’ve always been concerned: Will I be more respected in the industry if I hide who I am? [Pedro] says, 'At the end of the day, you just have to be yourself, and that’s when the world really starts coming together for you.'"

Does she stand a chance of playing Jean Grey? It was recently reported that Kevin Feige has "told colleagues he has a 10-year plan for the [X-Men]," and the movie is quickly starting to take shape, so the cast could be assembled soon. Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and director Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*) have been tapped to bring a new team of mutants into the MCU.

Addressing the X-Men's future, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said last year, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga. 

Stay tuned for updates on X-Men as we have them. 

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/7/2025, 5:39 AM
Admittedly i havent read many x-men comics but isn't Jean grey a woman?
Reginator
Reginator - 7/7/2025, 5:42 AM
He wants to play a woman.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/7/2025, 5:44 AM
@Reginator -
Leftwingers never learn their lesson I swear lmao.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 7/7/2025, 5:43 AM
😂😂😂
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/7/2025, 5:47 AM

Never happen.

If the MCU wants to make a huge comeback and they pulled this kind of double (triple?)box checking crap, they would deserve the disaster it would bring.

It’ll never happen.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/7/2025, 5:59 AM
You what?
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

You [frick]ing what? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I think someone has been drinking too much of that [frick]ing woke Kool-Aid.

With all respect, not sure which pronoun But I'll say darling, Jean Grey is not Trans.

Im sure we can find another [frick]ing character for you buy leave Jean out of it, please.

For [frick]s sake.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 7/7/2025, 6:00 AM
Wasn't Daisy Edgar-Jones rumored for Jean? She would be great
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/7/2025, 6:32 AM
User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 7/7/2025, 6:38 AM
Finkle is Einhorn.

