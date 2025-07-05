Another Embargo Broken As Variety Critic Says Amazon's 67% HEADS OF STATE Is Better Than SUPERMAN

Things are getting weird with Superman. The movie arrives in theaters less than a week from now, and a devastatingly negative review from The Daily Beast was published on Thursday and removed moments later (it was, however, online long enough to cause quite a stir).

Variety's Chief Film Critic Peter Debruge recently reviewed Amazon's Heads of State starring John Cena and Idris Elba, and appeared to accidentally break his Superman review embargo by saying the streaming action flick—which has a 67% Rotten Tomatoes score—is "a lot more entertaining" than the DC Studios reboot.

"You could be forgiven for writing off 'Heads of State,'" the review reads. "But then, you would miss a movie that’s no sillier than 'Superman' and a lot more entertaining (a comparison worth making, since both adhere to a mythical sense of heroism)."

The review has since been updated, and now swaps out "Superman" for "big-studio superhero fare." However, the original, unedited version of the review can still be seen on Yahoo! News.

Do critics have it out for Superman? There are some wild conspiracy theories doing the rounds on social media, none of which make any sense, and it simply appears we can expect negative verdicts from two major websites. That doesn't mean every critic will agree, of course, as even the most critically acclaimed superhero movies (Black Panther and The Dark Knight, for example) have negative reviews.

Still, for two noteworthy critics to essentially slate Superman, it does rather suggest that the DCU reboot won't be the beloved fresh start that James Gunn and DC Studios are hoping for.

Also, while Heads of State is entertaining, albeit forgettable streaming fare, a critic of Debruge's standing finding it a better watch than Superman may be a worrying sign of things to come when the review embargo fully lifts.

After the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad, it would be odd for Gunn to suddenly drop the ball on a superhero project. However, his ideas for Superman are pretty unique, and how much audiences want another Superman vs. Lex Luthor story while contending with apparent superhero fatigue is hard to say.

Box office takings will ultimately be key for Superman, and we'll find out soon whether the Man of Tomorrow is critic-proof.

