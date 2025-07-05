Another Embargo Broken As Variety Critic Says Amazon's 67% HEADS OF STATE Is Better Than SUPERMAN

Another negative verdict on Superman has been shared by a noteworthy critic, with a new streaming movie on Prime Video hailed as a far more entertaining watch than the Man of Steel's big screen return.

By JoshWilding - Jul 05, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Things are getting weird with Superman. The movie arrives in theaters less than a week from now, and a devastatingly negative review from The Daily Beast was published on Thursday and removed moments later (it was, however, online long enough to cause quite a stir). 

Variety's Chief Film Critic Peter Debruge recently reviewed Amazon's Heads of State starring John Cena and Idris Elba, and appeared to accidentally break his Superman review embargo by saying the streaming action flick—which has a 67% Rotten Tomatoes score—is "a lot more entertaining" than the DC Studios reboot.

"You could be forgiven for writing off 'Heads of State,'" the review reads. "But then, you would miss a movie that’s no sillier than 'Superman' and a lot more entertaining (a comparison worth making, since both adhere to a mythical sense of heroism)."

The review has since been updated, and now swaps out "Superman" for "big-studio superhero fare." However, the original, unedited version of the review can still be seen on Yahoo! News.

Do critics have it out for Superman? There are some wild conspiracy theories doing the rounds on social media, none of which make any sense, and it simply appears we can expect negative verdicts from two major websites. That doesn't mean every critic will agree, of course, as even the most critically acclaimed superhero movies (Black Panther and The Dark Knight, for example) have negative reviews. 

Still, for two noteworthy critics to essentially slate Superman, it does rather suggest that the DCU reboot won't be the beloved fresh start that James Gunn and DC Studios are hoping for. 

Also, while Heads of State is entertaining, albeit forgettable streaming fare, a critic of Debruge's standing finding it a better watch than Superman may be a worrying sign of things to come when the review embargo fully lifts.

After the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad, it would be odd for Gunn to suddenly drop the ball on a superhero project. However, his ideas for Superman are pretty unique, and how much audiences want another Superman vs. Lex Luthor story while contending with apparent superhero fatigue is hard to say. 

Box office takings will ultimately be key for Superman, and we'll find out soon whether the Man of Tomorrow is critic-proof. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Actor David Corenswet Names Nightwing As The Character He Most Wants The Man Of Steel To Meet
SUPERMAN: [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Are Now Confirmed To Appear In The Upcoming DCU Reboot
1 2
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/5/2025, 8:27 AM
RealTurner
RealTurner - 7/5/2025, 8:27 AM
I watched Heads of State. It was okay. Tonally a bit of a nightmare but reasonable streaming fare from Amazon. Superman needs to be a hell of a lot better than that!

Just not sure the marketing is landing, to say how much we've seen. It has Superman in it and he'll certainly punch some stuff. Still not sure why any of it is happening and the dog is probably confusing a lot of people (or just seems too silly).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2025, 8:28 AM
Aw geez...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2025, 8:28 AM
Why you gotta keep doing me like this DC?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2025, 8:29 AM
Does it always haveto be rough, cold, emotionless BDSM assraping? Can we not just make love like we used to in the days of Nolan?
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/5/2025, 8:40 AM
@ObserverIO - Warner bros are incompetent simple. They don’t know what to do with superman as an IP. I keep telling y’all do not put your faith in Warner bros when it comes to superman. How are you guys so gullible? 🤦🏿‍♂️ The movie is a mess, it’s flawed, overstuffed and desperate. Superman as a franchise has always been cursed but this is the final nail in the coffin. I knew this wouldn’t fly from the first teaser trailer. It just seemed off. Gunn is a good director and had this film been made under Disney I’d be far more optimistic but it’s not. Warner bros have driven superman into the ground and buried it.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/5/2025, 8:44 AM
@ObserverIO -

Nolan's days were no different.

For as good as the TDK trilogy was (and it was, and still is), what it did was put CBMs on the map as "serious" and "mature", but only so long as they had a name like his to back it up.

Whedon's? Canceled. Taika's? Annulled. Russos'? Retconned.

Gunn's CBMs have more CB love than Nolan's ever did. But Nolan made sure to take you out to all the fancy restaurants and gala parties, so of course some miss their time with the sugar daddy, over the summer fling that's now turning into a full-on relationship.



That's a weird-ass analogy to try and make sense of, btw...
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/5/2025, 8:29 AM
I don’t trust this. One guy. Come on yoh guys.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/5/2025, 8:42 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - Ignorance is bliss. If you don’t want to see how bad superman is then find out the hard way not week. I don’t understand how you guys can be so stupid in believing that this film was gonna be of any good? It’s like telling a child that Santa Claus isn’t real. If you don’t get it now you never will. 🤦🏿‍♂️
Irregular
Irregular - 7/5/2025, 8:48 AM
@Canyoublush - Hey, you got something on your chin there from Feige's white sauce. Might wanna wipe that off.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/5/2025, 8:29 AM
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/5/2025, 8:30 AM
I'm playing....i think this will review quite positively.

But just in case it doesn't.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/5/2025, 8:33 AM
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/5/2025, 8:46 AM
@harryba11zack - you wouldn't be making jokes if you had actually had a bad case of the corn sweats
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/5/2025, 8:34 AM
#PrayFor @THEKENDOMAN 🙏
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/5/2025, 8:36 AM
@JoshWilding - He's just Ken and that's enough
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/5/2025, 8:37 AM
@JoshWilding - 😏

Woooooooooosa

Dont you [frick]ing dare @JurassicClunge
santiagoch
santiagoch - 7/5/2025, 8:34 AM
Thanks to this note, right now I'm going to subscribe to Amazon Prime and cancel my Superman ticket. Thanks, DC haters.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/5/2025, 8:35 AM

The Daily Beast “accidentally” releases their review early, generating lots of self-serving buzz.The audience and I will decide.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/5/2025, 8:35 AM
Oh bloody [frick]ing hell, another [frick]ing review, and they think that’s gonna [frick]ing stop us? Like one more cranky critic dropping his embargo early is gonna make DC fans curl up and cry? [frick] that.

Superman’s been through worse than a couple of bloody negative write-ups, he’s literally died and come back stronger. And so will this movie.

Heads of State? A 67% Prime flick is what they’re holding up as the gold standard now? Bloody hilarious. That’s the best they’ve got? Meanwhile, Superman’s topping anticipation polls and still has a massive [frick]ing fanbase ready to pack theaters next week.

So bring on the doom and gloom reviews , we’ll see who’s laughing when the box office receipts start rolling in and the Man of Steel soars past this bloody bollocks.

#SupermanLives #[frick]TheHaters

Hail DC🫡

For [frick]s sake
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2025, 8:38 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - This movie will die...?

Shit man, if even Kendo's saying the movie's gonna die we must be in trouble!

The movies gonna die everyone!!!! We're [frick]ed!!!! We're [frick]ing [frick]ed up the [frick]holes!!!!!!

ffs
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/5/2025, 8:43 AM
@ObserverIO - 😂😂😂

Calm your bloody [frick]ing tits, matey.

I never said the movie’s gonna [frick]ing die )And you know I didn't 😂)

I said it’ll outlast all this negative bollocks.😂😂

You mother[frick]er😂😂
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/5/2025, 8:46 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - The Daily Beast probably swooned over Rings of Power.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/5/2025, 8:47 AM
@ObserverIO - Since I'm [frick]ed, can I at least see the movie first? I already paid for it. I mean, if the Daily Beast didn't like it, whatever shall I do???
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/5/2025, 8:52 AM
@JacobsLadder -

Like @JoshWilding wrote, its [frick]ing ludicrous.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/5/2025, 8:37 AM
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/5/2025, 8:39 AM
What happens to Gunn and the DCU if Superman is trash and flops right out of the gate?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/5/2025, 8:44 AM
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/5/2025, 8:47 AM
@Ryguy88 - what happens to you lot if Superman is great and makes a billion?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/5/2025, 8:50 AM
@UltimaRex - I would love that, actually.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/5/2025, 8:50 AM
@UltimaRex - if it is good, then good.

the problem is that soo far, it be looking like shit.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/5/2025, 8:40 AM
i am there, day one.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/5/2025, 8:44 AM
The Daily Beast? I take that as a positive.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/5/2025, 8:44 AM
I have no idea whether this guy hated Sinners and loved Captain America: Brave New World (a ludicrous argument to discredit someone, even if his tastes are questionable, FYI 😂), but I wouldn't put too much stock in this and The Daily Beast.

I would, however, take it as a sign this movie could get a reaction closer to The Marvels (62%)than Thunderbolts* (88%). Ultimately, WOM and box office will decide Superman's fate.

I don't think regular moviegoers are dying for another Superman vs. Lex Luthor story or a cluttered DC one after the likes of The Flash and Black Adam, and all using the John Williams score has done for them, I think, is tell them that this is more of the same. Gunn has made the movie HE wanted, and THAT could be a problem.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/5/2025, 8:49 AM
@JoshWilding -

Matey, it’s way more than just another [frick]ing Superman vs. Lex retread. This isn’t some [frick]ing dusty rehash, it’s a [frick]ing fresh take on Superman that actually reflects our time and generation, both thematically and [frick]ing visually. Gunn’s not just recycling old tropes; he’s bringing a new lens to what Superman means today, in a world way more complicated than when Reeve was [frick]ing flying around.

And visually? It’s on another level — from what we’ve seen so far, this isn’t some bland CGI soup. It’s bold, vibrant, and embracing the wild, cosmic side of Superman’s [frick]ing universe. That’s exactly what the character needs to stand out from the generic [frick]ing superhero crowd.

You’re right WOM and box office will ultimately decide, but this is way bigger than “just another Superman vs. Lex” , it’s a [frick]ing chance for Superman to speak to now, not the [frick]ing past.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/5/2025, 8:50 AM
@JoshWilding - The Critical Drinker has more sway than the Daily Beast could ever dream of. YouTube will play more of a role in this movie's success than mainstream will.
gambgel
gambgel - 7/5/2025, 8:49 AM
Is JoshWilding on a "lets hurt Superman" train or something?

will be interesting if once F4 reviews start he will do the same with some bad critics it will likely recieve too (as most cbms)
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/5/2025, 8:51 AM
https://cosmicbook.news/superman-meltdown-bluesky-critic-fights-back-leaked-review

Still way too early to get upset about reviews. I’ll be disappointed with the rotten tomatoes score when it’s either certified fresh or rotten. Gunn movies are typically rated high but for months the sceeningd have been reported as mixed but I’m not sure how his previous movies were screened. Gunn may have made the appropriate adjustments to make this movie a hit. Fingers crossed but i still absolutely can’t wait for this movie!!
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/5/2025, 8:51 AM
Great Caesar's Ghost Josh! At least let it be officially released before you default to your tired and predictable "BASH DC" mode! 🙄
Irregular
Irregular - 7/5/2025, 8:51 AM
"You could be forgiven for writing off 'Heads of State, but then, you would miss a movie that’s no sillier than 'Superman' and a lot more entertaining (a comparison worth making, since both adhere to a mythical sense of heroism)"

I like how everyone is freaking out over a sentence as if it's the gospel lmfao.
1 2

Related Headlines
