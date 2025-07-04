SUPERMAN First Review Calls DCU Reboot "Superficial And Silly" And Bemoans "Terrible," "Overstuffed" Movie

The first Superman review has been published from a major outlet, and it's overwhelmingly negative, arguing that very little works in James Gunn's first big screen addition to the new DCU. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 04, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The review embargo for Superman lifts next week. However, The Daily Beast inadvertently published its verdict last night, and while the site took it down pretty fast, it was up long enough to cause quite a stir among fans on social media. 

We won't name and shame the critic, as the review's publication isn't their fault. However, they are well-respected and have a history of writing for publications including Variety and Esquire Magazine. They're also no superhero hater, as this critic in question has positively reviewed the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Thunderbolts*

The review begins by saying the reboot resembles a "Saturday morning cartoon" that's "overstuffed." It promises plenty of action, but adds that "the film is so awash in over-the-top CGI insanity that its slam-bang mayhem loses its punch."

The cast also doesn't receive much in the way of praise; while the review points out that David Corenswet looks the part, compared to Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill, "he comes across as relatively slight, a situation exacerbated by the all-over-the-place nature of his saga."

It sounds like Superman rarely lets up, as the movie reportedly asks audiences "to hold on for dear life as it whiplashes about from one out-of-this-world locale and incident to another." There are also concerns that non-fans will find themself "adrift" due to the movie's "endless geekiness," with James Gunn's script accused of only "[feigning] interest in actual emotion." 

The humour is said to be lacking, as is the relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane; Nicholas Hoult's performance is overshadowed by the haphazard plot, largely because "Superman gets tangled up in fanciful nonsense that soon renders the entire affair superficial and silly." 

Most troubling is a comparison to Joss Whedon's Justice League, as Superman "overpopulates itself with heroes and villains it has neither the time nor the inclination to develop. Consequently, everyone and everything is two-dimensional, no matter that the director's imagery is sharp and vibrant."

And to top it off, the headline is: "Terrible New 'Superman' Is Final Nail In Superhero Cinema's Coffin."

As you can see here, the review is negative from start to finish, and while it is only one verdict, if this is indicative of what we can expect next week, it doesn't bode well for Superman. There are already rumblings about a lower-than-expected opening weekend, and if reviews (and, subsequently, word of mouth) aren't good, then the Man of Steel is likely to have a disastrous second weekend, even if it gets off to a strong start.

For all we know, every single other review will be glowing. However, this one raises some major concerns and suggests that Superman won't be the much-needed fresh start the DC brand so desperately needs. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

1 2
Reginator
Reginator - 7/4/2025, 9:09 AM
Damn, I had hopes for this movie. Already gave up on FF.
Orphix
Orphix - 7/4/2025, 9:26 AM
@Reginator - I've done some quick maths - and taking this review in to account - I currently calculate it has scored 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/4/2025, 9:09 AM
User Comment Image

👀
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 9:24 AM
@JurassicClunge - see you next week in the theaters sir!
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/4/2025, 9:52 AM
@vectorsigma - I'll probably be there unless the reviews are so bad its not worth my time 😮‍💨

I doubt this movie will fall below like 70% on metacritic, RT etc so don't worry sir
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/4/2025, 9:09 AM
User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/4/2025, 9:46 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Why is Bella Ramsey crying this time?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/4/2025, 9:53 AM
@Ryguy88 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/4/2025, 9:09 AM
Not even The Dark Knight was able to win every critic over. Let's wait for the rest before jumping to conclusions.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/4/2025, 9:53 AM
@TheJok3r - 🤣
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 7/4/2025, 9:09 AM
Wow this is going to be a big talking point for the next couple weeks
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/4/2025, 9:11 AM
I would have never thought that Fantastix Four could be the best out of Jurassic, Superman and Fantastic four.

Im a mega fan of Jurassic Park, but Rebirth was terrible...

If Superman fails...oofff
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/4/2025, 9:55 AM
@OptimusCrime - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/4/2025, 9:12 AM
Dang , that’s crazy.

Idk about the movie as a whole but from the trailers it definitely looks like a Saturday morning cartoon movie, like some of the MCU stuff (which is weird because some of those movies has trashed just with the trailer release and this one is being hailed as groundbreaking cinema lol)

For me it isn’t bad since I love Saturday morning cartoon comic book goodness (when well done) but we’ll see
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/4/2025, 9:12 AM
@MisterDoctor217 -
Some of those movies were **
Irregular
Irregular - 7/4/2025, 9:12 AM
Just remember, the same guy who reviewed Superman had seen Captain America Brave New World and had said.

"It’s been so long since a Marvel movie was good, we almost didn’t recognize it."

He also said this about Sinners (First horror film to receive an A on Cinemascore)

"Sinners’ Is the Worst Kind of Vampiric Bloodbath: A Sloppy One"

So yeah, I don't trust overly dramatic hyperbole reviews, especially from Nick Schager.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/4/2025, 9:15 AM
@Irregular -

That’s always the excuse when some critics gives a bad review to a movie someone is really excited for

“remember guys don’t pay any attention to this because this critic didn’t like this very acclaimed movie, therefore he has no taste at all”

A lot of stuff is subjective
Specially movies , so of course everyone’s taste in movies will differ from your own
Irregular
Irregular - 7/4/2025, 9:18 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - Is it the excuse? Have you read their reviews? It's almost as if they want to be on the minority of the conversation and fill the review with hyperbole to get readers invested into negative backlash.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/4/2025, 9:19 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - If a reviewer has a track record of liking/disliking movies different from your personal taste, wouldn’t it make sense to ignore what that critic says about movies?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/4/2025, 9:20 AM
@Irregular - Sounds like he's trying to transition from the Daily Beast to IGN with their terrible takes
Irregular
Irregular - 7/4/2025, 9:22 AM
@Wahhvacado - IGN I trust a tiny bit more than Daily Beast. But I agree, some of their reviewers do the same shit that this guy is doing at Daily Beast.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/4/2025, 9:24 AM
@Irregular -

If that was the case they’d just review every McCormack negatively.
And yes maybe it’s for clicks but then who cares? Just go see the movie and judge for yourself.

I read a lot of bad reviews and reactions for JW Rebirth and that didn’t piss me off and made me throw a tantrum.
I just went in , really liked the movie , and could see why some people would not enjoy it , but who cares because I had a great time and could look past all the flaws 🤷‍♂️
ThePott
ThePott - 7/4/2025, 9:25 AM
@Irregular - I'm not saying I agree or disagree with the reviewer on a case by case basis but it is noteworthy that his reviews generally align with what the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes ends up being.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/critics/nick-schager/movies
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/4/2025, 9:25 AM
@MisterDoctor217 -
Every movie **
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 9:26 AM
@Irregular - nice share. Seems like the guy wants to be controversial with his reviews for clout.

Saturday morning cartoon, gull of geekiness, thats what i am looking for!
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/4/2025, 9:28 AM
@mountainman -

If that’s the case , then yeah, pay no mind
But why throw tantrums on here and start campaigning for people to not see any negative reviews

Like I mentioned in a comment above, I saw all the negative reactions to JW Rebirth and that didn’t stop me from enjoying the movie a lot, I might even love it
But I can still acknowledge it has its issues and could see why some people might not like it
Irregular
Irregular - 7/4/2025, 9:34 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - I'm sorry is this not a PUBLIC INTERNET COMMENT SECTION? Am I not free to post what I feel like as long as it is within the Community Guidelines and TOS?

I think the tantrum throwing here is from you since the first thing you do is try to mock me like a little child.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/4/2025, 9:42 AM
@Irregular -
Yes you’re free to post whatever yo want but you should really see how your comment reads man.

And I’m not mocking you lol it’s just you shouldn’t be so upset over what another man wrote about a movie lol

But I get it we get passionate, a few years ago I was the same about the MCU but now I just take it for what it is
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/4/2025, 9:50 AM
@Irregular - Nah their Invincible Season 3 finale review was pure rage bait
jratz
jratz - 7/4/2025, 9:12 AM
Shocking, Basil.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/4/2025, 9:12 AM
The name is Daily Beast. They hated Sinners, too. But absolutely loved Venom 3 and Brave New World.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/4/2025, 9:14 AM
@RockReigns - Exactly! They thrive on being the minority opinion just for clicks.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 9:28 AM
@RockReigns - seems like someone wasnt invited in the premier 😭
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 7/4/2025, 9:14 AM
I feel bad for David trying to pull off Superman after Tyler Hoechlin embodied the Hell out of the Character. From the TV spots I’m not really feeling Kal-El , he seems more like a dude who got powers.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 7/4/2025, 9:15 AM
I mean.. You just listed three super left outlets in your citation.
Not sure it has relevance, but maybe..

Maybe the movie sucks.
Maybe it doesn't.

Go watch and find out.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/4/2025, 9:15 AM
These [foo foo] mother[frick]ers
These typhoon wankers
These DC hate in G Wankers

One [frick]ing review leaked early, and it’s from someone who probably had a bad morning shit before watching the movie. Who [frick]ing cares?

They call it “overstuffed” and “like a Saturday morning cartoon”?

Good [frick]ing good. Superman’s a larger-than-life, four-color comic book icon, not a mopey lecture on [frick]ing existential crises. If it’s silly, it’s probably staying [frick]ing true to the comics, more [frick]ing fun, more [frick]ing epic, more [frick]ing Superman.

They whine about “whiplashing from one out-of-this-world incident to another”, sounds like a [frick]ing blast to me. Superman’s supposed to take you places no other hero [frick]ing can.

As for endless geekiness? That’s the whole [frick]ing point and has never been done before with him, you [frick]ing boring sods. We’re here for geekiness, for cosmic chaos, and to see Supes punch through problems faster than a [frick]ing speeding bullet.

So, [frick] yeah, a couple of uptight critics might clutch their [frick]ing pearls over “fanciful nonsense,” but the rest of us will be packing theaters to watch the most [frick]ing super superhero do his thing.

One review doesn’t mean [frick]ing jack, the real verdict comes when we [frick]ing show up in droves next week.

Stay [frick]ing strong, DC fam

#SupermanLives #DCForever #[frick]TheHaters

For [frick]s Sake
RedFury
RedFury - 7/4/2025, 9:53 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - [Frick] yeah! Love your take, and right there with ya.
cubichy
cubichy - 7/4/2025, 9:16 AM
Well that's deflating and highly disappointed 😞. Guardians 3, peacemaker are trash, so if Gunn brought that level of silliness abd 2 dimensiones...superman is toast. The bleeding, maybe even krypto, makes superman 🦸‍♂️ 😳 at least for me vulnerable and relatable, more so than in previous versions. But I'd the review is right, dcu is done and it hasn't started yet. I liked creture commandos and adventures of superman...was hoping to see some of that in the new supes...I have to keep the faith...here's hoping...
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/4/2025, 9:17 AM
Nah
LegendaryOutlaw
LegendaryOutlaw - 7/4/2025, 9:18 AM
Every movie gets bad reviews. One bad review that broke embargo shouldn’t drive everyone into a frenzy. Especially considering, as others have pointed out, this same outlet published reviews for Sinners and hated it, but also loved other truly bottom of the barrel CBM dirt. There were critics that hated The Dark Knight which is widely considered to be the best CBM of all time.
1 2

