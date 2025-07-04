SUPERMAN First Review Calls DCU Reboot "Superficial And Silly" And Bemoans "Terrible," "Overstuffed" Movie

The review embargo for Superman lifts next week. However, The Daily Beast inadvertently published its verdict last night, and while the site took it down pretty fast, it was up long enough to cause quite a stir among fans on social media.

We won't name and shame the critic, as the review's publication isn't their fault. However, they are well-respected and have a history of writing for publications including Variety and Esquire Magazine. They're also no superhero hater, as this critic in question has positively reviewed the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Thunderbolts*.

The review begins by saying the reboot resembles a "Saturday morning cartoon" that's "overstuffed." It promises plenty of action, but adds that "the film is so awash in over-the-top CGI insanity that its slam-bang mayhem loses its punch."

The cast also doesn't receive much in the way of praise; while the review points out that David Corenswet looks the part, compared to Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill, "he comes across as relatively slight, a situation exacerbated by the all-over-the-place nature of his saga."

It sounds like Superman rarely lets up, as the movie reportedly asks audiences "to hold on for dear life as it whiplashes about from one out-of-this-world locale and incident to another." There are also concerns that non-fans will find themself "adrift" due to the movie's "endless geekiness," with James Gunn's script accused of only "[feigning] interest in actual emotion."

The humour is said to be lacking, as is the relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane; Nicholas Hoult's performance is overshadowed by the haphazard plot, largely because "Superman gets tangled up in fanciful nonsense that soon renders the entire affair superficial and silly."

Most troubling is a comparison to Joss Whedon's Justice League, as Superman "overpopulates itself with heroes and villains it has neither the time nor the inclination to develop. Consequently, everyone and everything is two-dimensional, no matter that the director's imagery is sharp and vibrant."

And to top it off, the headline is: "Terrible New 'Superman' Is Final Nail In Superhero Cinema's Coffin."

As you can see here, the review is negative from start to finish, and while it is only one verdict, if this is indicative of what we can expect next week, it doesn't bode well for Superman. There are already rumblings about a lower-than-expected opening weekend, and if reviews (and, subsequently, word of mouth) aren't good, then the Man of Steel is likely to have a disastrous second weekend, even if it gets off to a strong start.

For all we know, every single other review will be glowing. However, this one raises some major concerns and suggests that Superman won't be the much-needed fresh start the DC brand so desperately needs.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.