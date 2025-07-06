JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Opens With Massive $318M Worldwide - What Does This Mean For SUPERMAN?

Some franchises are critic-proof, and Jurassic World Rebirth is proof of that. The movie has 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, and even with a near-franchise low "B" CinemaScore, moviegoers have wasted no time heading to theaters to watch the blockbuster this long weekend.

Following a huge $36.7 million Saturday, Deadline reports that its revised 3-day total is $91.5 million and $147.3 million over five days. It's now secured one of the biggest Independence Day openings ever, behind only Transformers: Dark of the Moon ($157.1 million) and 2004's Spider-Man 2 ($152.4 million).

Globally, Jurassic World Rebirth debuted with a colossal $318.3 million, the second-best worldwide bow for the franchise behind only 2015's Jurassic World ($525.5 million). With a $180 million production budget, this is shaping up to be a hit and likely the opening chapter in a new trilogy.

Universal Domestic Distribution Chief Jim Orr shared, "Jurassic World Rebirth is the perfect summer blockbuster...an epic, edge-of-your-seat adventure with an incredible cast, visually stunning direction, a thrill ride that is the very best of what the theatrical experience can offer."

In the U.S., F1: The Movie held up well with a $26 million three-day haul and $109.5 million domestic total.

In his review, ComicBookMovie.com's Rohan Patel said, "Jurassic World Rebirth launches a bold new era for the franchise, one that favors tension, scares, and spectacle over lore and exposition. It’s an adrenaline-fueled crowd-pleaser that understands exactly what it is—and delivers exactly what it promises!"

Ultimately, Jurassic World Rebirth's success isn't great news for Superman. Word of mouth doesn't seem to be negatively affecting it, and even if it suffers a huge 50% drop heading into its second weekend, the movie is still going to draw the attention of many moviegoers who might otherwise have bought a ticket for the DCU reboot.

While Superman is still eyeing a $100+ million opening, presale ticket sales have slowed significantly as casual fans and regular moviegoers wait on reviews (the first of which have not been great). There have been concerns for a while that Superman would suffer by dropping between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but we'll have a better idea of what to expect in a few days.

Estimates for Superman's opening weekend are all over the place, but it will be how well the movie holds up in the weeks following its release that could decide the DCU's fate.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Alongside Johansson, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Gareth Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.