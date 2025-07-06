JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Opens With Massive $318M Worldwide - What Does This Mean For SUPERMAN?

Jurassic World Rebirth stomped into theaters this Fourth of July weekend, but after earning more than expected (despite mixed reviews from fans/critics), how much of a bite will it take out of Superman?

By JoshWilding - Jul 06, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Some franchises are critic-proof, and Jurassic World Rebirth is proof of that. The movie has 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, and even with a near-franchise low "B" CinemaScore, moviegoers have wasted no time heading to theaters to watch the blockbuster this long weekend. 

Following a huge $36.7 million Saturday, Deadline reports that its revised 3-day total is $91.5 million and $147.3 million over five days. It's now secured one of the biggest Independence Day openings ever, behind only Transformers: Dark of the Moon ($157.1 million) and 2004's Spider-Man 2 ($152.4 million).

Globally, Jurassic World Rebirth debuted with a colossal $318.3 million, the second-best worldwide bow for the franchise behind only 2015's Jurassic World ($525.5 million). With a $180 million production budget, this is shaping up to be a hit and likely the opening chapter in a new trilogy. 

Universal Domestic Distribution Chief Jim Orr shared, "Jurassic World Rebirth is the perfect summer blockbuster...an epic, edge-of-your-seat adventure with an incredible cast, visually stunning direction, a thrill ride that is the very best of what the theatrical experience can offer."

In the U.S., F1: The Movie held up well with a $26 million three-day haul and $109.5 million domestic total. 

In his review, ComicBookMovie.com's Rohan Patel said, "Jurassic World Rebirth launches a bold new era for the franchise, one that favors tension, scares, and spectacle over lore and exposition. It’s an adrenaline-fueled crowd-pleaser that understands exactly what it is—and delivers exactly what it promises!"

Ultimately, Jurassic World Rebirth's success isn't great news for Superman. Word of mouth doesn't seem to be negatively affecting it, and even if it suffers a huge 50% drop heading into its second weekend, the movie is still going to draw the attention of many moviegoers who might otherwise have bought a ticket for the DCU reboot. 

While Superman is still eyeing a $100+ million opening, presale ticket sales have slowed significantly as casual fans and regular moviegoers wait on reviews (the first of which have not been great). There have been concerns for a while that Superman would suffer by dropping between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but we'll have a better idea of what to expect in a few days. 

Estimates for Superman's opening weekend are all over the place, but it will be how well the movie holds up in the weeks following its release that could decide the DCU's fate. 

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material.

When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. 

Alongside Johansson, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Gareth Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. 

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/6/2025, 2:12 PM
👀 dinos making big bank!

Hopefully it has legs 😌
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/6/2025, 2:13 PM
Plan see it Monday same with Superman when it’s out will pass on fantastic four will watch that at home
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/6/2025, 2:14 PM
How does this series keep making so much money? Do people love dinosaurs that much? Like literally only the first one and Jurassic world are good.

User Comment Image
Globaltravel
Globaltravel - 7/6/2025, 2:23 PM
@Mrcool210 - I’ve loved dinosaurs since the early 80’s when I was a child! So I still kind of have a soft spot for them!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 2:25 PM
@Mrcool210 - People want to see dinosaurs eat people and wreck shit. It's a very simple, yet effective formula for a movie. No one's going to these types of movies for the deep characters or interesting stories; it's all about the spectacle.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/6/2025, 2:52 PM
@Mrcool210 - it's a flick to take your kids to. Parents need a few hours of silence for themselves so they take their kids to the Dino movie.
Also helps the theaters make bank at the concession stand because of kids.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/6/2025, 2:15 PM
Dinosaur movies are fun, I'm not surprised. Can't wait for Superman next.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/6/2025, 2:15 PM
I for one will be seeing Jurassic Rebirth and skipping Superman.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 2:40 PM
@Forthas - The early buzz for Superman doesn't sound too good at the moment.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/6/2025, 2:48 PM
@TheJok3r - You mean for box office or the films quality?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 2:55 PM
@Forthas - Both. We'll know for sure day after tomorrow, but critics may end up being mixed on it, which will hurt its box office, which may not being doing so well as of now.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/6/2025, 2:59 PM
@TheJok3r - I have been reading that the China numbers are weak so far. It could change but I am not sure they were counting on that. I am sure this trade war is not helping with Superman so tied to the image of America.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/6/2025, 2:15 PM
Doesn't sink to the lows of the last 2 but still falls short of the first 4. Great sequences throughout.
User Comment Image
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/6/2025, 2:21 PM
Enjoyed it but it's pretty standard dino fare.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 2:24 PM
"There have been concerns that Superman would suffer by dropping between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

This was a massive marketing mistake on DC's part. Jurassic Park and the MCU are very strong and established franchises in Hollywood, while DC never managed to truly get off the ground outside of Batman, so why put their movie in such a position ? Why not release it the end of June or early August when there's less competition ? It's going to take a major hit at the box office if its Rotten Tomatoes score is anything below 80%.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/6/2025, 2:45 PM
@TheJok3r - because its james Gunn's Dad's Birthday. 😮‍💨

If Gunn didn't want that date WB would have 100% of moved it
Forthas
Forthas - 7/6/2025, 2:52 PM
@JurassicClunge - "because its James Gunn's Dad's Birthday."

ARE YOU FREAKIN SERIOUS???

He has got to be the biggest narcissist in Hollywood...and that is saying something. At this point I am surprised the popcorn buckets are not sculpted from an image of his face!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 2:53 PM
@JurassicClunge - That's why he picked that date ? That's...we'll see how this turns out. Gunn's handling of this movie has basically ensured that his career crashes and burns if something goes wrong with it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/6/2025, 2:56 PM
@TheJok3r - the fact that's it's SUPERMAN could help it out. His symbol is the number one known symbol all over the world.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 2:58 PM
@Forthas -

Gunn is:

The head of the studio
The director of the movie
The sole writer of the movie
The sole producer of the movie
The guy who decided to release it on his dad's birthday.

When you decide to take on all these roles, you get all the glory if it works, but all the blame if it doesn't. If Superman doesn't deliver, be it critically or financially, it'll be all on him. This movie could end his career if it doesn't stick the landing.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/6/2025, 2:59 PM
@lazlodaytona - No, it's really not.

Spiderman is the most known character in the world and Batman is #2.

I don't even know if Superman is #3.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/6/2025, 3:05 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - I've been reading comics and watching comic book movies my whole life and I've never even heard of "Superman".
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/6/2025, 3:09 PM
@Forthas -

@TheJok3r -

https://x.com/JamesGunn/status/1636091179711467520?t=SJmgCC8GtwUb3QC8QBKnEw&s=19

Yep he claims he didn't know but I don't believe that 1 bit!

No sane person would pick that release date unless it was for sentimental reasons.

Or maybe he's telling the truth and his ego is that damn big that he thinks JP & F4 won't be competition 👀
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 3:16 PM
@JurassicClunge - He's definitely full of shit; he knew exactly what that date was. His decision to take on all the responsibilities, including setting its release date instead of having a marketing department do it will have massive ramifications on his career if it doesn't work out. He'll either be the biggest name in Hollywood next week or dead in the water, it won't be anything in-between.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/6/2025, 3:21 PM
@TheJok3r - I honestly think Superman will do well critically and financially but I'm not sure if it will do well enough to please WB.

MOS and BvS had good box office takings but WB expected way more and based on their budgets they under performed. I expect this to follow suit 😬
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/6/2025, 2:30 PM
Kids fall in love with dinosaurs before heroes, all around the world. JP has an inherent desirability because of this. Superman on the other hand will do well with people of a certain age in the US, and CBM fans elsewhere. I'm calling $650M WW total BO run for Gunn's Superman
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 2:39 PM
John Rocha heard from three critics he trusts who work at different publications that Superman is a mess; they did not like it. I'm beginning to worry about this movie. DC needs this movie to work.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/6/2025, 2:57 PM
@TheJok3r - John Rocha is one of the few online personalities I trust! The internet has been infected and overrun with these shills for Superman. I can safely testify that they definitely spent that $200 million marketing budget.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/6/2025, 3:12 PM
@TheJok3r - This film will be a horrible BOMB
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 3:19 PM
@WalletsClosed -

$700 million range: Gunn moves full steam ahead with all his plans.

$600 million range: Gunn loses a lot of his independence, but still keeps his job.

$500 million or less: Get used to Reeves' Batman, because that's all we'll get moving forward.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/6/2025, 2:39 PM
Wowza
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/6/2025, 2:55 PM
With zero IMAX screens
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 7/6/2025, 2:56 PM
Thunderbolts only made $383 million. James Gunn's 'James Gunn's Superman' might not hit $400 million.

All it has going for it now is that former DC Comics artist and current Youtuber-Grifter-Slob Ethan Van Sciver thinks it will be good.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/6/2025, 3:06 PM
@PartyKiller - Thunderbolts wasn't launching an entire cinematic universe, nor did it include any A-list characters. Considering the production and marketing budget for Superman, it needs to cross the $700 million mark to be considered safe and profitable. If it's in the $600 then Gunn may have WB's executives looking over his shoulder moving forward. Less than $600 million and the plug could get pulled on everything besides Batman II.
PantherKing
PantherKing - 7/6/2025, 2:58 PM
What I noticed this year is the summer season has been really crowded. There’s a movie every weekend
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/6/2025, 3:00 PM
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 7/6/2025, 3:04 PM
it means if i have the choice. this or superman. i am seeing superman

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/6/2025, 3:04 PM
@grif - not for me..........you wont see dinosaurs sucking each other off in this
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/6/2025, 3:09 PM
Jesus, that's a huge opening. Superman won't do half that
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/6/2025, 3:13 PM
This movie was absolutely horrible and so is this dogshit franchise. How it continues to not only make bank but massive bank at that is truly special. And yet, it'll still be better than Diaperman and the Cluster[frick]4
