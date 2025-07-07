SUPERMAN Reportedly Described As A "Mess" By Multiple Critics Before Social Embargo Lifts TONIGHT

According to a new report, at least three noteworthy critics considered Superman a "mess," leading to confusion among fans with just hours to go before the social media embargo is lifted. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2025 12:07 PM EST
The social media embargo for Superman lifts tonight at 9pm PT and 12am ET. That means we're just hours away from finding out what critics think about the movie, following leaked reviews that have deemed it either a "triumph" or the "final nail in superhero cinema's coffin."

Your mileage may vary when it comes to the typically glowing X verdicts. However, they're bound to clear up some of the potential misconceptions about what filmmaker James Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery executives will be hoping is a much-needed fresh start for the DC brand. 

Uproxx's Mike Ryan recently said he "couldn't disagree more" with the negative Daily Beast review, a post that was liked by critics from Awards Radar, Collider, The Wrap, and Rolling Stone. 

However, John Rocha—who was first to break the news about The Punisher and Hulk being in Spider-Man: Brand New Day—has weighed in with what he's heard, and it paints another unfortunately negative picture.

"I do think we are going to get mixed reviews. And I'll tell you this right now because I heard from three critics over the weekend who watched that clip I did of Jeff and I discussing whether critics are becoming influencers. By that I mean, critics who are in critics groups becoming influencers for Superman and questioning whether that is where the trend is now because these people have money to make."

"Three separate critics reached out to me and told me that they did not like the movie. [They are] three critics that I am friends with and that I respect and whose opinions I value. They're people I trust, not YouTubers. These are people who are legitimate critics. They told me that the movie is a mess."

Who knows what to believe at this point?

However, with full reviews set to be published at 9am PT/12pm ET tomorrow, it won't be long until we finally learn what critics think about the Man of Tomorrow's big screen return. Stay tuned for a roundup of those, and what's sure to be an interesting Rotten Tomatoes score reveal...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/7/2025, 12:08 PM
If critics didn't like it on account of its:

- tone
- casting
- colors
- characters

Then their opinion is irrelevant to me.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/7/2025, 12:10 PM
@Pictilli - you talk as if you have seen it 🤠
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/7/2025, 12:11 PM
@Pictilli - 100%!
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/7/2025, 12:13 PM
@Pictilli - What can you expect from wilding? he sold his soul to disney for better or worse
Baf
Baf - 7/7/2025, 12:16 PM
@Pictilli - “Any fool can criticize, condemn and complain and most fools do.”
– Benjamin Franklin
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/7/2025, 12:33 PM
@Pictilli - So you've seen the film?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/7/2025, 12:41 PM
@Pictilli - Superman Is the rigth color....whats wrong whit this people? ..ITS the same people that praised Brave NEW World
radamo3
radamo3 - 7/7/2025, 12:08 PM
Wilding sucks. That is all.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/7/2025, 12:09 PM
Dont worry bobetwats and @vectorsigma!

Superman will be ok, a few criticts i know reached out to me and told me to tell you both this 😌
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 12:13 PM
@JurassicClunge - you dont need to tell us.

This will be like Ne Zha 2.

Jokes galore but with heart at the core.

A beautiful mess
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/7/2025, 12:25 PM
@vectorsigma - i still need to watch that movie 😬

But I honestly feel superman will be alright with the critics!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/7/2025, 12:09 PM
Let's be clear: The past trailers for this film are a template of what we can expect to see.

If you liked the trailers, you'll likely like the movie.

If you didn't like the trailers, you'll likely not like the movie.

If you liked TMNT III, you'll likely like this movie.

If you like The Dark Knight, you'll likely promote the immediate termination of James Gunn.

🪙🪙
Matador
Matador - 7/7/2025, 12:20 PM
@KennKathleen - What TMNT III was terrible on the same level of The Dark Knight Rises!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/7/2025, 12:27 PM
@Matador - no. TDKR is not that bad. It's GoTG2 bad, but not TMNT³ bad.
Matador
Matador - 7/7/2025, 12:34 PM
@KennKathleen - Touche' but TMNT 2 by no means was great just memorable in the over sillness factor compared to the 1st one.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 7/7/2025, 12:10 PM
Things are not looking good for this film. Even Gunn seems to be on an apology tour too. Just sayin,
Ryan
Ryan - 7/7/2025, 12:10 PM
AJR "Yes, I'm a mess with an S on my chest"
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/7/2025, 12:11 PM
Always some motherf***ers trying to ice skate uphill and ruin the simple enjoyment of a character that's beloved since so many's childhood. We're just looking for a magical time in the theater with Superman. Especially to escape our own realities in this troubled world.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/7/2025, 12:11 PM
I think Josh Wilding should enter the witness protection program. The horde is on its way!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/7/2025, 12:11 PM
hes going to be sidelined in his own film you watch
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 7/7/2025, 12:12 PM
Rocha and snieder are AIDS
Baf
Baf - 7/7/2025, 12:12 PM
“You can’t let praise or criticism get to you. It’s a weakness to get caught up in either one.”
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 12:13 PM
"If you know and study people....a lot of you may not be as incisive in studying the human condition. I've spent my entire life since I was a teenager reading books on pyschology. I like to think I'm a little more aware of what people are saying and what you can read in between the lines with certain things people do or say."

John Rocha on people not understanding why James Gunn is bad lol
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 7/7/2025, 12:14 PM
@McMurdo - ah you watch Christian Harloff. The opening of the show on the Rey movie Harlof goes at him about Gunn hard

https://www.youtube.com/live/bPjwIcsHBKo?si=MZg6HEieUm76t6HE
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 12:29 PM
@HermansHIV - oh I'm aware. My comment there is the same quote I posted above lol. I actually linked this video to @JoshWilding earlier too because Harloff is 1000% on point here and Rocha sounds like a maniac.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/7/2025, 12:34 PM
@McMurdo - sorry bruh all those things he said were fair. I don't even know who this guy is but the host seemed like a Gunn apologist and when asked what Gunn has done that was right he didn't really have an answer😅
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/7/2025, 12:14 PM
You just can't believe a damn thing you see online anymore. Stop trying to discourage people from seeing it, Josh
Huskers
Huskers - 7/7/2025, 12:15 PM
Josh is a one man hit squad for anything not Disney related! There was a positive review piece from a reputable source, which he didn’t report on, so naturally he has to immediately counter it with this!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2025, 12:17 PM
Why are people being so objective about movies now or atleast this one?.

There are people who will likely be fans of the film and there are others won’t be which is true for pretty much any piece of art so i don’t get why such a big deal is being made out of this other then it’s Superman and the start of a new universe.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I hope the film is received well since I think it looks good but I’ll see for myself on Saturday if that’s the case or not for me.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/7/2025, 12:18 PM
🚨 DC FANS, LISTEN THE [frick] UP! 🚨

Bloody hell, the social media embargo lifts TONIGHT at 9pm PT / 12am ET,we’re just [frick]ing HOURS away from the first real wave of reactions for Superman.

Bloody hell, we’ve seen leaked reviews all over the map: some calling it a “triumph,” others clutching their bloody pearls saying it’s the “final nail in superhero cinema’s coffin.” But don’t let the doom-mongers fool you, critics like Uproxx’s Mike Ryan are already pushing back HARD, saying they “couldn’t disagree more” with that negative bollocks.

Bloody hell, sure, there’s noise about some critics calling it messy but who the [frick] cares? Mixed reviews are par for the course with superhero flicks. Batman v Superman opened massive with shit reviews, and The Batman proved good word of mouth can carry a movie through.

Bloody hell, tomorrow at 9am PT / 12pm ET, the full reviews drop and then the gloves come off. We’ll know exactly where the critics stand, and you bet your bloody arse we’ll be ready.

Superman hits theaters THIS [frick]ING WEEK, July 11. James Gunn’s take is bold, epic, and made for THIS generation, packed with action, humor, and heart. We’ve worked too [frick]ing hard, we’ve waited too [frick]ing long, and now it’s time to show the world the Man of Steel still stands for hope.

So grab your [frick]ing tickets, rally your friends, and let’s fill those theaters. This is OUR moment. Superman lives, and we’ll prove it.

For [frick]s Sake

#SupermanLives #[frick]TheDoubters

Hail DC🫡
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 7/7/2025, 12:22 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - he’s grifting for the Snyder crowd, he knows a negative spun headline will get shared around. Smart play but I don’t have time for it either, which is why I stopped coming to this site altogether after using it from 2013-2020. I pop in every now and then to see the state.
Matador
Matador - 7/7/2025, 12:25 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Your making me want to see it early instead of 3 weeks from now.
KALel3412
KALel3412 - 7/7/2025, 12:19 PM
I use to love this site, but my god wilding makes it unbearable with his biased crap. if its bad about supes he post it, never the positive. im not happy about alot of what ive seen with this movie but for the love of god post both sides. josh is a FF nut hugger. be unbiased and post bad and good for both. or how about we can all enjoy both. studid ....
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/7/2025, 12:32 PM
@KALel3412 - Gunnturds are in denial lmao. All the signs have shown that this movie will flop
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/7/2025, 12:20 PM
Yeah, I'm more like to take reviews for this seriously when the embargo lifts. Less chance of somebody just making up shit.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/7/2025, 12:20 PM
So you not only made a political movie where you told half the audience to go fvck themselves if they don’t like it
but you also made a mess of a movie.

Great job there ,
white liberal with a white savior complex
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/7/2025, 12:21 PM
The GotG Christmas Special was the biggest piece of shit I've ever seen, yet it has a 94% on RT. Don't count out the Gunn fans.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/7/2025, 12:26 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - the amount of Gunn dick riders are plenty....i blame people like John Campea, New Rockstars Cosmic Wonder and real rejects....they love enerything
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/7/2025, 12:32 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - All but one of his projects are absolute shit. Most overrated superhero director of all time!
Matador
Matador - 7/7/2025, 12:32 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I thought GotG Christmas Special was entertaining and funny but Werewolf By Night was hot garbage in comparison.
