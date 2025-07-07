SUPERMAN Reportedly Described As A "Mess" By Multiple Critics Before Social Embargo Lifts TONIGHT

The social media embargo for Superman lifts tonight at 9pm PT and 12am ET. That means we're just hours away from finding out what critics think about the movie, following leaked reviews that have deemed it either a "triumph" or the "final nail in superhero cinema's coffin."

Your mileage may vary when it comes to the typically glowing X verdicts. However, they're bound to clear up some of the potential misconceptions about what filmmaker James Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery executives will be hoping is a much-needed fresh start for the DC brand.

Uproxx's Mike Ryan recently said he "couldn't disagree more" with the negative Daily Beast review, a post that was liked by critics from Awards Radar, Collider, The Wrap, and Rolling Stone.

However, John Rocha—who was first to break the news about The Punisher and Hulk being in Spider-Man: Brand New Day—has weighed in with what he's heard, and it paints another unfortunately negative picture.

"I do think we are going to get mixed reviews. And I'll tell you this right now because I heard from three critics over the weekend who watched that clip I did of Jeff and I discussing whether critics are becoming influencers. By that I mean, critics who are in critics groups becoming influencers for Superman and questioning whether that is where the trend is now because these people have money to make." "Three separate critics reached out to me and told me that they did not like the movie. [They are] three critics that I am friends with and that I respect and whose opinions I value. They're people I trust, not YouTubers. These are people who are legitimate critics. They told me that the movie is a mess."

Who knows what to believe at this point?

However, with full reviews set to be published at 9am PT/12pm ET tomorrow, it won't be long until we finally learn what critics think about the Man of Tomorrow's big screen return. Stay tuned for a roundup of those, and what's sure to be an interesting Rotten Tomatoes score reveal...

