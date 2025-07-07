First Positive SUPERMAN Review Surfaces As Another Media Outlet Breaks Embargo

First Positive SUPERMAN Review Surfaces As Another Media Outlet Breaks Embargo

We previously had a negative review of Superman surface ahead of tonight's embargo but a second review has emerged which says James Gunn nailed it.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 07, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman's review embargo doesn't lift until tomorrow but it seems anticipation for the first DCU film from James Gunn has several media outlets willing to risk being banned from future advance screenings by Warner Bros.

Previously, The Daily Beast posted a review three days ago, calling the film an "overstuffed Saturday morning cartoon" that was "silly" and overpopulated by "two-dimensional heroes and villains."

There have been other reactions that have broken the embargo in the interim, but we now have our second full review and it's much more positive.

The Sunday Times calls the film a "triumph" and says that "after a long wait, this is the film the character deserves."

So if you're keeping score at home, that's one negative review and one positive review for David Corenswet's Superman.

Keep in mind that word of mouth and positive reviews will play a major role in how this movie performs. For instance, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opened to a massive amount at the box office- $420.1 million worldwide.  It was the 4th highest worldwide opening ever upon its release.

However, the film experienced significant drops in subsequent weekends due to a largely negative critical reception and mixed audience word-of-mouth. It dropped 69% in its second weekend, considered one of the largest second-weekend drops for a film that opened over $100 million at the time.

The embargo on social media reactions lifts tomorrow, July 8 at midnight EST. Full-fledged reviews will be permitted a few hours later, at 3PM EST. Of course, there are bound to be a few more media outlets that will risk Warner Bros.' wrath and put out their reactions and reviews early in an effort to get ahead of the competition for SEO ranking.

Stay tuned to CBM for continued coverage as we'll have extensive coverage on Superman all week long!

Image

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.

Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also makes her debut as Supergirl, with a standalone film already in development for the character.

James Gunn Confirms SUPERMAN Is About Politics And An Immigrant Story; First Look At 4K SteelBook Revealed
Related:

James Gunn Confirms SUPERMAN Is "About Politics" And An "Immigrant" Story; First Look At 4K SteelBook Revealed
Do More Shots Of Him Punching: James Gunn And Zack Snyder Disagree Over SUPERMAN In RICK AND MORTY
Recommended For You:

"Do More Shots Of Him Punching": James Gunn And Zack Snyder Disagree Over SUPERMAN In RICK AND MORTY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JayBarrick
JayBarrick - 7/7/2025, 9:37 AM
How many people did I just read asking about this article?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/7/2025, 9:37 AM
User Comment Image
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/7/2025, 9:38 AM
Wasn't there 2 negative reviews?

Anyway. I don't care, already bought my tickets for wednesday, this movie looks like a good time in theaters.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/7/2025, 9:38 AM
Why is a publication rushing to "break the embargo" to defend the film? It seems as though there was some push to do so by Warner Brothers. To be fair it helps to offset something that should have never happened in the first place.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:39 AM
@Forthas - so it's cool if the bad reviews leak, but not the good one? Come on Snyder
JayBarrick
JayBarrick - 7/7/2025, 9:45 AM
@bobevanz - people should seriously stop naming "Snyder" to the Snyder fans, since Zack Snyder himself seems pretty ok with Gunn making his Superman. I don't have Zack Snyder for a pity man, even if some of his fandom are.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/7/2025, 9:45 AM
@bobevanz - he didn't say that at all lmao!
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/7/2025, 9:47 AM
@JurassicClunge - Doesn't have to.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:39 AM
Took you long enough. Also bonus points for not hiding it in the third paragraph on an article about heat vision hehe
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:42 AM
Got my tickets for tomorrow woo hoo! I'll make sure to annoy everyone with my opinion and not someone else's. Especially the idiots that don't know Superman was an illegal immigrant lmao
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/7/2025, 9:41 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:42 AM
@Nomis929 - Snyder bot detected!
RedFury
RedFury - 7/7/2025, 9:44 AM
Why have movies become such statistic heavy fair within the last 5 years? It seems crazy to me that so many folks are focused on ticket sales, random poll percentages, and whatever other metrics get floated around.

It's a movie... This isn't a sport, or a budget deficit. Why the hell do the numbers matter to anyone that isn't making money off of this film? Go see it, like or don't like it. This added level of trying to predict if a movie is going to fail or succeed is absolutely robbing the magic of what movies are. Reviews by unqualified critics are bad enough as it is; now we have to deal with armchair analysts throwing numbers around.

"I'm tired of this world; these people."
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/7/2025, 9:44 AM
While I really want this movie to succeed, weren’t these sound bites taken from an interview conducted with Gunn? Places don’t tend to start their interviews with ‘the movie was crap but let’s talk to the director’

Again, not looking for this to fail, just trying to keep all relevant info in the conversation
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/7/2025, 9:48 AM
@CerealKiller1 - honest question here.

where are you getting that this was an interview with Gunn from?

I've only ever seen that paragraph of the screenshot above which suggests its a review.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/7/2025, 9:45 AM
User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/7/2025, 9:45 AM
I'm booked in for Friday regardless. 2 negative reviews vs 1 good so far.. .
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 9:47 AM
Four critics, Joey Magidson (Awards Radar), Matt Goldberg (Collider), Kyle Pinion (ScreenRex / The Beat) and Alonso Duralde (TheWrap) all liked the post from the Uproxxx dude, and it was reshared by Brian Hiatt (Rolling Stone) with "Without saying anything else, Mike's right here" here added on. Then we have filmmaker Joe Russo (not the Russo Brothers one) sharing text messages he received from someone who loved it and basically said everything the leaked reviewer hated he liked, and insider Daniel Richtman reposting the vague shade a Variety critic threw at the movie in an unrelated review with "I've heard nothing but good things on Superman. Take that as you will."

We're about to find out the truth tomorrow.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/7/2025, 9:47 AM
🚨 ATTENTION ALL DC FANS! 🚨

Bloody hell, it’s finally [frick]ing here

Superman hits theaters THIS [frick]ING WEEK on July 11, and we’ve all worked our bloody asses off supporting this film every step of the way. Now it’s our turn to show the world the Man of Steel still [frick]ing soars!

Bloody hell, the haters have already started , we’ve got one negative early review calling it an “overstuffed Saturday morning cartoon” with “two-dimensional heroes,” but guess what? The Sunday Times just dropped a [frick]ing bombshell, calling Superman a “triumph” and saying this is the film the character [frick]ing deserves.

Bloody hell, the social media embargo lifts TOMORROW, July 8 at midnight EST, and full reviews drop a few hours later at 3PM EST,
that’s when the real fireworks start.

Bloody hell, remember: Batman v Superman opened huge, but crashed because of bad word of mouth. Superman needs us to show up strong, spread the positive word, and keep the momentum going past opening weekend.

So get your [frick]ing tickets, tell your bloody friends, and let’s pack those theaters. It’s time to prove the Man of Steel isn’t just back he’s here to [frick]ing stay.

#SupermanLives #DCForever #[frick]TheHaters

For [frick]s Sake

Hail DC🫡

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder