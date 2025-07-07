First Positive SUPERMAN Review Surfaces As Another Media Outlet Breaks Embargo

Superman's review embargo doesn't lift until tomorrow but it seems anticipation for the first DCU film from James Gunn has several media outlets willing to risk being banned from future advance screenings by Warner Bros.

Previously, The Daily Beast posted a review three days ago, calling the film an "overstuffed Saturday morning cartoon" that was "silly" and overpopulated by "two-dimensional heroes and villains."

There have been other reactions that have broken the embargo in the interim, but we now have our second full review and it's much more positive.

The Sunday Times calls the film a "triumph" and says that "after a long wait, this is the film the character deserves."

So if you're keeping score at home, that's one negative review and one positive review for David Corenswet's Superman.

Keep in mind that word of mouth and positive reviews will play a major role in how this movie performs. For instance, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opened to a massive amount at the box office- $420.1 million worldwide. It was the 4th highest worldwide opening ever upon its release.

However, the film experienced significant drops in subsequent weekends due to a largely negative critical reception and mixed audience word-of-mouth. It dropped 69% in its second weekend, considered one of the largest second-weekend drops for a film that opened over $100 million at the time.

The embargo on social media reactions lifts tomorrow, July 8 at midnight EST. Full-fledged reviews will be permitted a few hours later, at 3PM EST. Of course, there are bound to be a few more media outlets that will risk Warner Bros.' wrath and put out their reactions and reviews early in an effort to get ahead of the competition for SEO ranking.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.

Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also makes her debut as Supergirl, with a standalone film already in development for the character.