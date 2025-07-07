UPDATE: First Positive SUPERMAN Review Surfaces As Another Media Outlet Breaks Embargo

UPDATE: First Positive SUPERMAN Review Surfaces As Another Media Outlet Breaks Embargo

We previously had a negative review of Superman surface ahead of tonight's embargo but a second review has emerged which says James Gunn nailed it.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 07, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

UPDATE: A second positive review has surfaced, via GQ Magazine. Check it out below.

GQ calls the film, "one of the most distinct superhero films in a long time, with a tone that feels honest and true to the spirit of Superman- and therefore, at odds with pretty much everything else in the genre right now. Gunn's approach is colorful, both in its palette and the costumes; proudly fantastical with flying orbs, robots, portals, and giant monsters...You won't find any controversial neck-snapping here."

ORIGINAL POST:  Superman's review embargo doesn't lift until tomorrow but it seems anticipation for the first DCU film from James Gunn has several media outlets willing to risk being banned from future advance screenings by Warner Bros.

Previously, The Daily Beast posted a review three days ago, calling the film an "overstuffed Saturday morning cartoon" that was "silly" and overpopulated by "two-dimensional heroes and villains."

There have been other reactions that have broken the embargo in the interim, but we now have our second full review and it's much more positive.

The Sunday Times calls the film a "triumph" and says that "after a long wait, this is the film the character deserves."

So if you're keeping score at home, that's one negative review and one positive review for David Corenswet's Superman.

Keep in mind that word of mouth and positive reviews will play a major role in how this movie performs. For instance, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opened to a massive amount at the box office- $420.1 million worldwide.  It was the 4th highest worldwide opening ever upon its release.

However, the film experienced significant drops in subsequent weekends due to a largely negative critical reception and mixed audience word-of-mouth. It dropped 69% in its second weekend, considered one of the largest second-weekend drops for a film that opened over $100 million at the time.

The embargo on social media reactions lifts tomorrow, July 8 at midnight EST. Full-fledged reviews will be permitted a few hours later, at 3PM EST. Of course, there are bound to be a few more media outlets that will risk Warner Bros.' wrath and put out their reactions and reviews early in an effort to get ahead of the competition for SEO ranking.

Stay tuned to CBM for ongoing updates, as we'll have extensive coverage on Superman all week long!

Image

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, officially kicking off the movie side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A private screening for critics and select online personalities took place on June 25 at the Warner Bros. lot. Prime Video subscribers will also have access to early screenings on July 8.

The film, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is written and directed by Gunn and marks the beginning of a new era for DC's cinematic storytelling.

David Corenswet leads the cast as Clark Kent, better known as Superman. Joining him are Rachel Brosnahan as the determined reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the ruthless and intelligent Lex Luthor.

Several other DC heroes make their big-screen debut, including Nathan Fillion as the impulsive Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the fierce Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the sharp-minded Mister Terrific.

The supporting cast features Sean Gunn as manipulative businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the tech-enhanced Angela Spica (also known as The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will play Daily Planet editor Perry White, and Sara Sampaio appears as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan portrays Metamorpho, the Element Man who can change his body into different substances. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Jonathan and Martha Kent, the Kansas couple who raised Clark.

Milly Alcock also makes her debut as Supergirl, with a standalone film already in development for the character.

JayBarrick
JayBarrick - 7/7/2025, 9:37 AM
How many people did I just read asking about this article?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/7/2025, 1:11 PM
@JayBarrick - you gotta accept Is funny we literally got an article saying : BREAKIKG NEWS : Someone say something good about the movie i like !

AND this was written by an adult , we deserve the AI to take over these jobs lol
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/7/2025, 2:24 PM
@JayBarrick - A lot!....I don't know what this article will do for them....but it here I guess. lol
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/7/2025, 9:37 AM
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/7/2025, 10:09 AM
@Ryguy88 -

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/7/2025, 10:50 AM
@Ryguy88 - Sunday Times is one I tended to trust opinions of back as a kid, sure sometimes they'd have negative reviews of stuff I loved (but normaly had a point) but generaly if it gave high praise it was deserved (even if not to my tastes in terms of genre). Heck it was their articles that got me into, as a dyslexic reading Terry Pratchett novels (my Dad encourage me to read the insert to help with my learning) for which I am eternaly gratefull for not just for that author but generaly getting me picking up books and thus learning ways to deal with my condition thus facilitating my ability to go to Uni and get my degrees.

IF they are still as reliable, no clue, but will still TEND to consider their opinions as less likely than many to be inflated or intentionaly contrarian.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/7/2025, 11:04 AM
@Apophis71 - thanks, that's good to know!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/7/2025, 11:24 AM
@Ryguy88 - Worth knowing how trusted UK sources are if not British if they are reported on, nothing is always 100% correct all of the time (certainly all Newspapers will have a political bias for instance) but as an English man there is a reason I pay little attention to anything from The Star, The Sun and The Mirror for instance which tend to get dredged up here a lot :D

This is on news, not just reviews but broadsheets like the Times and Guardian put a lot of stock into being considered trusted which always tended to also thus be reflected on media reviews too over the tabloids which prioritise clickbait in effect thus in reviews more prone to hyperbole...

https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/45744-which-media-outlets-do-britons-trust-2023?redirect_from=%2Ftopics%2Fpolitics%2Farticles-reports%2F2023%2F05%2F25%2Fwhich-media-outlets-do-britons-trust-2023
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/7/2025, 9:38 AM
Wasn't there 2 negative reviews?

Anyway. I don't care, already bought my tickets for wednesday, this movie looks like a good time in theaters.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 9:55 AM
@Usernametaken - the 2nd reviewer thought Jurassic World Rebirth was fantastic. So no.
ferf
ferf - 7/7/2025, 9:59 AM
@Usernametaken - To be fair, I've also see at least one person on social media honoring the embargo but who seemed bursting at the seems to say how much they loved the film. I'm basing this on the fact that they were grinning ear to ear, decked out in superman gear, and would only say that they felt "grateful" to be alive right now although the embargo meant they couldn't say why yet. Maybe I'm off base, but hey I'm excited
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/7/2025, 10:24 AM
@ferf - To be honest, I'm never going to be this excited for anything ever.
It's just a movie.

@McMurdo - alright. Fair enough.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/7/2025, 9:38 AM
Why is a publication rushing to "break the embargo" to defend the film? It seems as though there was some push to do so by Warner Brothers. To be fair it helps to offset something that should have never happened in the first place.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:39 AM
@Forthas - so it's cool if the bad reviews leak, but not the good one? Come on Snyder
JayBarrick
JayBarrick - 7/7/2025, 9:45 AM
@bobevanz - people should seriously stop naming "Snyder" to the Snyder fans, since Zack Snyder himself seems pretty ok with Gunn making his Superman. I don't have Zack Snyder for a pity man, even if some of his fandom are.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/7/2025, 9:45 AM
@bobevanz - he didn't say that at all lmao!
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/7/2025, 9:47 AM
@JurassicClunge - Doesn't have to.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/7/2025, 9:51 AM
@bobevanz - He literally said, "To be fair it helps to offset something that should have never happened in the first place." Reading must be hard...
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/7/2025, 9:54 AM
@Ikusa - oh he does!

He's asking an entirely different question. Nobody cares if positive or negative reviews leak.

he was questioning why at this point in time are certain publications purposely breaking the embargo to offset the others who did 👀 seems a little fishy 🐟
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 9:56 AM
@Forthas - because the Daily Beast reviewer intentionally leaked his piece in attempt to garner negative reception prior to release. Did you see his Twitter history? He's a Snyder warrior. He's part of that movement.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/7/2025, 9:58 AM
@bobevanz - its not cool either way but having a bad review beat embargo is definitely not because the studio asked the writer to do it, having a good review released early could have something to do with the studio trying to do damage control. If I were the studio head I would have done the same thing
Forthas
Forthas - 7/7/2025, 10:00 AM
@bobevanz -
@McMurdo -

Let me REPEAT:

"To be fair it helps to offset something that should have never happened in the first place."
Forthas
Forthas - 7/7/2025, 10:03 AM
@JurassicClunge - My Goodness!!!! This kind of cultish behavior is disturbing! We cannot speak ill of the Dear Leader!

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 10:08 AM
@Forthas - I saw your comment I'm just answering your initial question.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/7/2025, 10:16 AM
@McMurdo - OK! Got it!
Baf
Baf - 7/7/2025, 10:49 AM
@McMurdo - I don't understand what is meant by "movement". I don't understand when people are accused of being part of the "Snyder Cult". Is there really a cult, a movement, or is it just fandom? Because I see none of this where I live.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/7/2025, 11:06 AM
@Baf - it's become cult like for sure. It's absolutely a movement. People were hounding WB execs before it got green lit and Snyder paid for exposure to help get it to that point. I mean they put out a manifesto recently for how to take this upcoming film down. If you were here during that time period when this was all going down, and after Gunn got hired etc...well you saw it plain as day. If you weren't here for that, you spared yourself.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/7/2025, 11:31 AM
@Forthas - their rabid behaviour is like something out of the 28 days later franchise!

🤣🤣
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/7/2025, 11:44 AM
@Forthas - The real test will be whether or not WBD asks them o take it down like they did with the negative reviews.
Baf
Baf - 7/7/2025, 12:06 PM
@McMurdo - I was here. I see more accusations than actual cult behavior. There are a few that seem to go too far with Snyder but nothing too different than any other fan base. I mean, I think his cut of Justice League is far better than what was released in the theaters so I'm kinda thankful for that. Also, how many people are actually in this cult, reading this manifesto, and carrying out this mayhem? Numbers can't possibly be in the thousands. Toxic fandom is one thing; Cultism is something very different.
Shadowtag
Shadowtag - 7/7/2025, 1:59 PM
@Forthas - it must be exhausting to be you, seeing conspiracies everywhere over things that will ultimately be valued by word of mouth anyway.

Just seems like a waste of energy to scream shenanigans every time someone on an entertainment website talks about a movie.
Shadowtag
Shadowtag - 7/7/2025, 2:03 PM
@Baf - "well I didn't see him eat any babies so as far as I'm concerned it's the mob with pitchforks and empty strollers that are the crazy ones".
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:39 AM
Took you long enough. Also bonus points for not hiding it in the third paragraph on an article about heat vision hehe
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:42 AM
Got my tickets for tomorrow woo hoo! I'll make sure to annoy everyone with my opinion and not someone else's. Especially the idiots that don't know Superman was an illegal immigrant lmao
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2025, 9:51 AM
@bobevanz - "also bonus points..."

lolz, very true 😭
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/7/2025, 9:41 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2025, 9:42 AM
@Nomis929 - Snyder bot detected!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/7/2025, 9:52 AM
@bobevanz - Explain why this reviewer broke the embargo to leave their positive review right after the negative review came out? It's obvious what it is. WB/Gunn called this guy up
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/7/2025, 10:08 AM
@bobevanz -

User Comment Image
1 2 3 4

