James Gunn Talks SUPERMAN Villains And The Songs We WON'T Hear In The DCU Reboot

December is finally here but will we get a Superman teaser trailer before Christmas? That's the prevailing theory right now and, even after all those set photos, our first look at the Man of Tomorrow in action promises to "break the internet."

In the meantime, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn has responded to more questions from fans, making it clear that Lex Luthor is the reboot's lead villain...and that rumours about The Authority targeting the hero are still incorrect.

Gunn also teased the Superman trailer's release and shed some light on how DC Studios would approach recasting key DCU roles.

It's no secret that Gunn writes his scripts with music in mind and he's revealed a handful of songs which he won't consider putting in Superman.

Like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, we expect the Man of Steel's big screen return to feature some memorable tunes. Gunn, however, won't be heading down any of the expected routes based on these remarks.

That's not a bad thing, of course, and we're sure the filmmaker has some exciting ideas for how to make Superman feel wholly unique.

"I think for us, we just want to tell a bunch of different stories. A lot of those different stories are going to be in the DCU," Gunn recently said of his approach to telling stories in this new shared world.

"We have something that's relatively serious like Superman and then something that's relatively comedic like Peacemaker all in the same universe," he continued. "Something very adult like Peacemaker [and] something pretty family-friendly like Superman."

"I think that to be able to tell different kinds of stories is kind of what makes things fun. One of the things I've gotten a little sick of is all these stories being relatively the same. I'm trying to step outside of that. We at DC are trying to step outside of that," Gunn concluded.

I see less true things here every day. https://t.co/Kk5ZPkmQae — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 30, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.