James Gunn Talks SUPERMAN Villains And The Songs We WON'T Hear In The DCU Reboot

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has commented on rumours The Authority will be among the movie's villains and reveals the songs we won't hear in the upcoming reboot. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2024
Superman

December is finally here but will we get a Superman teaser trailer before Christmas? That's the prevailing theory right now and, even after all those set photos, our first look at the Man of Tomorrow in action promises to "break the internet."

In the meantime, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn has responded to more questions from fans, making it clear that Lex Luthor is the reboot's lead villain...and that rumours about The Authority targeting the hero are still incorrect. 

Gunn also teased the Superman trailer's release and shed some light on how DC Studios would approach recasting key DCU roles. 

It's no secret that Gunn writes his scripts with music in mind and he's revealed a handful of songs which he won't consider putting in Superman

Like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, we expect the Man of Steel's big screen return to feature some memorable tunes. Gunn, however, won't be heading down any of the expected routes based on these remarks. 

That's not a bad thing, of course, and we're sure the filmmaker has some exciting ideas for how to make Superman feel wholly unique.  

"I think for us, we just want to tell a bunch of different stories. A lot of those different stories are going to be in the DCU," Gunn recently said of his approach to telling stories in this new shared world.

"We have something that's relatively serious like Superman and then something that's relatively comedic like Peacemaker all in the same universe," he continued. "Something very adult like Peacemaker [and] something pretty family-friendly like Superman."

"I think that to be able to tell different kinds of stories is kind of what makes things fun. One of the things I've gotten a little sick of is all these stories being relatively the same. I'm trying to step outside of that. We at DC are trying to step outside of that," Gunn concluded. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Frank Grillo Shares Surprising, Spoilery New Details About Rick Flag Sr.'s SUPERMAN And PEACEMAKER Roles
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 6:57 AM
I like Lex and it does make sense to have him be the main villain of the first one in order to establish this take on the character since he is Superman’s arch nemesis…

However , I do hope in a potential sequel then we get away from him or Zod to do a villain that hasn’t been done on the big screen as of yet such as Brainiac or even Parasite.

Having said that , I am looking forward to Gunn’s version of Luthor and especially Nicholas Hoult’s performance in the role!!.

User Comment Image
GameOn
GameOn - 12/2/2024, 7:02 AM
Oh god, please don't make Superman like Guardians or Suicide Squad. I knew we'd have to accept his dumbass humor, but don't shove a bunch of music down our throats in a Superman movie, [frick]ing please.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/2/2024, 7:11 AM
I’d appreciate a really well done new Superman score. Like what The Batman had. But Something in The Way made for a surprisingly good song to couple with Batman. Maybe Gunn has a non cliche song he could do with Superman. And nothing too silly I hope.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/2/2024, 7:16 AM
Good, I am so glad Starman will not be in the film or trailer. It is utter cringe, every fantard edit has featured it, I am glad Gunn shut that down completely.

Gunn making the right choice as usual... Can't wait for the trailer.

Apparently he held a second screening of the movie yesterday....

https://www.supermanhomepage.com/james-gunn-holds-a-second-test-screening-for-superman-movie/
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/2/2024, 7:30 AM
Great……. Another Superman movie Superman vs lex how many have we had them together? Almost every Superman movie and tv show

