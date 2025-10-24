James Gunn Teases MAN OF TOMORROW Progress With An Epic Pile Of Storyboards

After revealing that he's completed the fourth draft of his Man of Tomorrow script, filmmaker James Gunn has shared a huge pile of storyboards that will be used for a major sequence in the Superman sequel.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman will end 2025 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie, meaning James Gunn's reboot handily beat Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to the top spot.

The filmmaker has confirmed that his next DC Studios movie is Man of Tomorrow. In the Superman follow-up, Clark Kent will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor as they take on a much bigger threat (widely believed to be Brainiac).

Gunn recently confirmed that he's finished his fourth draft of the sequel. Now, he's taken to Threads to share a first look at an epic pile of storyboards progress, used as a basis for what will clearly be a huge sequence in Man of Tomorrow

A fan followed up by asking if every card is a shot from the movie, prompting Gunn to explain, "No. Some shots take up more than one card because of movement in the shot."

In a recent interview, the DC Studios co-CEO teased his DCU plans by saying, "I like my movies to be different. Guardians 1 is not the same as Guardians 3. They're different. And Man of Tomorrow will not be the same as Superman. And it is Lex's story too, so it's the two of them. That colours it in a totally different way."

"I don’t know what people have guessed, but Man of Tomorrow is really—it’s very, very connected to Peacemaker—but it’s also its own thing," Gunn continued. "I mean, it has its own story that’s separate from this."

Man of Tomorrow is expected to be a crucial chapter in his wider plans for the DCU, and Gunn confirmed that he has one eye on the future when he said, "Yes, [my plans] definitely go significantly further than Man of Tomorrow. So whether or not that'll be me that's able to fulfil that promise depends on a lot of things in life."

Salvation is going to factor into Man of Tomorrow, though how crucial it will be to the story that's being told isn't clear. However, Rick Flag Sr.'s alliance with Lex is likely what leads to the villain being free to team up with the alien he holds so much disdain for. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. Several actors are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. 

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/24/2025, 1:39 PM
Seriously excited 😁😁😁
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/24/2025, 1:39 PM
It’s an “Epic Pile”, alright. 🙄
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/24/2025, 1:42 PM
@Lisa89 - You were too fast for me.
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 2:24 PM
@soberchimera - 😂😂

awesome timing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/24/2025, 1:39 PM
a storyboard without pictures is just unused toilet paper for the bog
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/24/2025, 1:40 PM
Can't wait. Hopefully, this one has a darker tone with Lex being a protagonist this time around.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/24/2025, 1:41 PM
A picture of a whole lot of nothing...

Joshua Wilder is that you again reaching for clicks?

Nolanite out
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 2:26 PM
@Nolanite - Nolanite our means ....

User Comment Image

Cancel the Nolanite
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/24/2025, 1:42 PM
It'll be very interesting to see how things play out for him and DC once WB is sold to Paramount. Man of Tomorrow will be the third part of a four part Superman story he's working on (the first two being Superman and Supergirl), so hopefully he at least gets to finish that.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/24/2025, 1:45 PM
In other words


"WB, please don't sell me yet"
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 10/24/2025, 1:48 PM
@UnderBelly - again. Why would they? He has three movies and two shows down the barrel. Highly recieved and Superman made a profit.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/24/2025, 1:57 PM
@UnderBelly - This movie will be well into production by the time this deal is completed, maybe even in theaters, so I don't think he's worried about this one in particular. It's everything after that will be up in the air.

1- Things continue as is: DC just got rebooted, so why do it again if things are moving ahead alright ?

2- Gunn gets replaced as DC's CEO, but Paramount continues his universe and lets him direct movies: I think this is a more likely outcome, especially if both Supergirl and Man of Tomorrow do well at the box office.

3- Everything stops, Gunn is out, and DC is rebooted from the ground up: I assume Paramount has their own vision of what DC should be and would like to make that a reality, but would they risk loosing the audience with yet another reboot ?
SirReginald
SirReginald - 10/24/2025, 2:02 PM
@TheJok3r - 4- Hire a better costume department.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/24/2025, 2:25 PM
@UnderBelly - WB is not gonna sell gunn, they sell the company and then the next owner will decide what to do with the dead weight.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/24/2025, 2:25 PM
@SirReginald - fans like costume even stupid goofy underwear
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/24/2025, 1:47 PM
Can someone buy this studio already…
kseven
kseven - 10/24/2025, 2:01 PM
Excellent. Hail Gunn!!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:05 PM
"I like my movies to be different" is the greatest lie this guy has ever said! All of his piles of shits are the EXACT same! And it got old after Guardians 1.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Forthas
Forthas - 10/24/2025, 2:05 PM
There is no way I would think this is just a staged marketing stunt...just no way!

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/24/2025, 3:58 PM
@Forthas - so what is it when Snyder's been doing it all week?
Forthas
Forthas - 10/24/2025, 5:33 PM
@SATW42 - Zack Snyder is marketing himself and given the unbridled hate he gets I am not sure I can blame him. These Gunn-nuts are out of control with their phony criticisms of Snyder and Henry Cavill. While I don't like most of his films, some of them specifically Man of Steel is unfairly and relentlessly derided for flimsy supposed reasons. So he is well within his rights to defend his work.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/24/2025, 2:07 PM
He's pushing forward as quickly as possible to try and make the DCU a profitable success before WB gets sold 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 2:13 PM
Cool!!.

I hope we get a scene as strong if not better then this sequence…

User Comment Image

Anyway , Superman was a solid film but I hope MOT is even better!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 2:27 PM
Man of Nothing Exciting
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/24/2025, 2:30 PM
Two more hours of Superman getting his ass kicked!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/24/2025, 3:32 PM
@Moriakum - I hope not. Hopefully we get no whining, no political BS, a new suit, and a kick ass Superman this time
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/24/2025, 2:35 PM
Like it or not, the past Superman is dead and buried. I like this new interpretation, it's not perfect overall but the core of it is! Supergirl is gonna make bank! Momoa and Krypto walk ups plus some long legs thanks to WOM. I'm from the future chuckle [frick]s and it is gooood. It's gaining so much traction through Digital VOD and now streaming. Gunn isn't going anywhere, WB isn't selling, and Marvel will still have unfinished scripts and a bunch of shitty cgi. Life is good.
I can't wait to see the trolls once again. That was a fun moment in time. Seeing everyone cheer for the failure of Superman, and praising F4. Oh how the turntables..
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/24/2025, 2:55 PM
@bobevanz - "Supergirl is gonna make bank! Momoa and Krypto walk ups plus some long legs thanks to WOM. I'm from the future chuckle [frick]s and it is gooood. It's gaining so much traction through Digital VOD and now streaming. Gunn isn't going anywhere, WB isn't selling, and Marvel will still have unfinished scripts and a bunch of shitty cgi. Life is good."

User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/24/2025, 3:24 PM
@bobevanz - "Gunn isn't going anywhere, WB isn't selling, and Marvel will still have unfinished scripts and a bunch of shitty cgi. Life is good."

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/24/2025, 3:55 PM
Oh boy, I can’t wait for another two hours of Superman getting his ass kicked and whining. And befriending Lex, who blew an innocent man’s brains out right in front of him.

When stuff like that happens, it makes the world non-consequential. People can murder someone in front of the good guy and then they can team up later on. Just ridiculous.

This version of Superman is goofy as hell. And weak.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 10/24/2025, 6:14 PM
So I’m guessing both Lex and Clark get stranded on Salvation and encounter parademons? Either way I’m down. While I didn’t like Peacemaker s2 I’ve enjoyed everything else thus far

