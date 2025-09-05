MAN OF TOMORROW: Has The Villain Superman & Lex Luthor Will Team-Up Against Already Been Revealed?

MAN OF TOMORROW: Has The Villain Superman & Lex Luthor Will Team-Up Against Already Been Revealed?

Superman and Lex Luthor are expected to team-up in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, and we may already know which powerful new threat will inspire them to join forces...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 05, 2025 11:09 AM EST
James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' Superman Saga, Man of Tomorrow, earlier this week, and fans have been speculating about this Superman follow-up (don't call it a sequel), and which other characters it could focus on. 

We know that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and are said to be the co-leads of the movie. We don't know for certain that they will join forces, but the official artwork that accompanied the announcement certainly suggested that they might team-up to combat a greater threat.

Who or what could inspire these bitter enemies to put their differences aside?

Last month, an hour-long documentary about the making of Superman gave us a quick glimpse of a storyboard featuring the Man of Steel, Supergirl, Krypto, and what looked a lot like the top of Brainiac's head. Though there's a chance this was simply an unused idea for Superman, many fans remain convinced that the superintelligent villain will make his DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow.

Jeff Sneider discussed the MOT news in his latest newsletter.

"Gunn made the announcement on Wednesday, and the news was accompanied by a new drawing from DC Comics head Jim Lee featuring Superman holding a screwdriver next to Lex Luthor in his green-and-purple armored mech suit.

This would seem to indicate that they’ll be teaming up to stop a larger threat — likely Brainiac — in the sequel that’s “not a direct sequel,” according to Gunn, but rather the next chapter in DC’s Superman Saga, which also includes Craig Gillespie’s 2026 movie Supergirl starring Milly Alcock."

While there's every chance Sneider is simply speculating here, he has been known to drop mini-scoops or hints in his newsletter on occasion, so he might just know a little more about Gunn's treatment than we do.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/5/2025, 11:09 AM
It literally needs to be Brainiac at this point. Just wish it was against better versions of both Superman and Lex.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/5/2025, 11:17 AM
@Urubrodi - look at it this way, the quicker Gunn gets through his "Superman Saga", the quicker someone else gets to play...
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/5/2025, 11:26 AM
@UltimaRex - i need to start looking at it this way
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 11:39 AM
@UltimaRex - Hopefully he speedruns then!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/5/2025, 12:01 PM
@UltimaRex - Unless the next movies crash hard it may take quite a while for a new iteration though unfortunately
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/5/2025, 12:12 PM
@WalletsClosed - I'll actually take that.
Gentlemen, I think we have an agreement...
User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/5/2025, 12:14 PM
@Urubrodi - I get the feeling only a "personal scandal" will do that but hey, Gunn isn't that dumb right?

...

Right?...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 11:38 AM
It seems to me he’s speculating about Brainiac like the rest of us…

Unless we get someone like Mongul or Zod (I hope not in both cases) , Brainiac seems like he could be the only large scale threat that would be capable of having Superman and Lex reluctantly team up to stop him.

I could perhaps see it being a Metallo and/or Parasite aswell especially if Lex had a hand in their creation but they get too out of control even for him but I think that’s less likely.
DS616
DS616 - 9/5/2025, 11:38 AM
LOL you seriously think anyone with a working brain needed dipshit hack Jeff Sneider to tell them Brainiac is the likely villain of the movie???
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 11:39 AM
Superdork is teaming up with the man that killed a man right in front of him. What an absolute disgrace of a character. This will bomb bigger than the first.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Forthas
Forthas - 9/5/2025, 11:40 AM
I have a hard time believing it won't be a variant of Lex Luthor who in another universe is a good person.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/5/2025, 12:18 PM
@Forthas - I like your idea but have a feeling it’ll be a fake redemption arc for lex and in the next story he’ll be a bad guy again.
DS616
DS616 - 9/5/2025, 11:40 AM
"Last month, an hour-long documentary about the making of Superman gave us a quick glimpse of a storyboard featuring the Man of Steel, Supergirl, Krypto, and what looked a lot like the top of Brainiac's head. Though there's a chance this was simply an unused idea for Superman..."

The storyboards were used as a thematic device to show the Superman comics Gunn read growing up you complete moron.
V
V - 9/5/2025, 11:49 AM
Brainiac only makes sense after Supergirl, she fights those no name villains in her movie - her origin is so closely tied to Brainiac so by the end of the movie she finds out he's headed to earth and joking her cousin for the team up.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/5/2025, 11:54 AM
User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/5/2025, 11:58 AM
Maybe we get future lex traveling back in time to warn Superman about Brainiac
DTor91
DTor91 - 9/5/2025, 12:04 PM
Ah more Jeff Sneider. The one who “threatened” to bring James Gunn down and the DCU. Why was that never reported on here, I wonder?
Great job, CBM. Truly.

