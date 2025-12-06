RUMOR: James Gunn Eyeing Actor He's Worked With Multiple Times For MAN OF TOMORROW's Brainiac

The Braniac casting rumours are still coming in thick and fast, with the latest claiming that James Gunn may reunite with an actor he's worked with multiple times in the past. Find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2025 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Claes Bang (Dracula), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), and Matt Smith (House of the Dragon) are said to be in the running to play Man of Tomorrow's Brainiac, though the latter recently emerged as the supposed frontrunner.

The plot has thickened today with an update from Grace Randolph. She was first to mention Bang being in the mix, and disputes Smith being the most likely candidate to play the Superman sequel's big bad. 

Instead, she's heard Brainiac could be "someone Gunn has worked with before, quite a bit." Randolph didn't seem overly impressed, though, using a series of emojis—😂🫠🤔—to describe her reaction to the rumour. 

Gunn has already brought several familiar faces from the past into the DCU. Still, there are some heavy-hitters from the MCU who have yet to make the leap over to DC Studios to reunite with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director. 

So, who are the most likely possibilities? Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista immediately come to mind, with the latter someone we know is eager to join the DC Universe as a villain. Chukwudi Iwuji is another possibility, though he did appear in Peacemaker Season 1, and Brainiac is arguably too similar to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's High Evolutionary. 

We'll see what happens. Until the trades weigh in, it's best to take all of these casting rumours with a pinch of salt. Still, if Randolph's reaction is anything to go by, this latest rumoured possibility could be controversial.

"For forever, it was Bane," Bautista previously said of his DC aspirations. "When I was younger, I wanted to play Bane; it was like a dream role for me. And I got to a point in my career where I just felt like I was just too old to play Bane. I think the physicality of it, at this point in my career and my life, I just wouldn't be able to do the character justice."

"And then I saw somewhere online that someone posted something of me playing Lex Luthor; an older Lex Luthor. I kind of became obsessed with that idea," he added. "Obviously, they moved on from that idea, so at this point, I'm struggling to find my place in the DC universe. But I'd really be up for anything." Brainiac wouldn't be that different, right?

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. As noted, recent reports point to Gunn possibly looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman. 

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/6/2025, 12:11 PM
Let me guess again. His wife? 😭😭😭😭😭
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/6/2025, 12:19 PM
@vectorsigma - lolz, this is a dig to the Gunn haterz and the next comment from mine just proved it 😭😭😭😭
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/6/2025, 12:11 PM
wife
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/6/2025, 12:14 PM
I called De-aged Sean Gunn 2 weeks ago.....
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/6/2025, 12:16 PM
@ProfessorWhy - A De-aged version of James Gunn's wife

User Comment Image
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 12/6/2025, 12:16 PM
Chris Pratt or Bradley Cooper for Brainiac?
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 12/6/2025, 12:35 PM
@LibraMatter - isn't bradley cooper Jor el
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2025, 12:42 PM
@LibraMatter - I mean , Coopers already Jor-el.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/6/2025, 12:22 PM
These 2 come to mind.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2025, 12:58 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Bautista could be an interesting choice imo

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Chukwudi would be great but he’s already been in Peacemaker and I also feel the role might be too similar to the High Evolutionary
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/6/2025, 12:23 PM
Kevin Braincon?
Repian
Repian - 12/6/2025, 12:25 PM
Peter Capaldi
User Comment Image
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 12/6/2025, 12:28 PM
Michael Rooker
Repian
Repian - 12/6/2025, 12:36 PM
@GarthRanzz - Michael Rooker will be Mongul in the DCU.
User Comment Image
calgarybean
calgarybean - 12/6/2025, 12:32 PM
Djimon Hounsou
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/6/2025, 12:33 PM
Pratt Brainiac would cause the global economy to crash
rez4prez
rez4prez - 12/6/2025, 12:39 PM
Zoe Saldaña😏
CrazyJ
CrazyJ - 12/6/2025, 12:45 PM
Without being too shrewd in my view, fans don't have a problem with the actors James Gunn casts but it's because actors from the Snyder-verse were pushed out, iterations of the characters that fans have been used to only to have been switched out, either cast members left to creative differences ala Ben Affleck, falling out with producers Ray Fisher, being cancelled Ezra Miller, or dismissed because they're expensive or didn't meet James's specific way of presenting the characters which it's perhaps why Henry Cavil and Gam Gaddot are out, though Violla Davis and Jason Momoa are kept (though in Momoa's case as a new character). It's annoying the previous cast were the face of DC on film for years only now having to start all over, it's not to be harsh vitriol to the new cast that has been chosen but lamenting disappointment to the treatment of the previous cast. Very slim but it's disabled they could be brought reprisal their DCEU roles in a multi-versal capacity.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 12/6/2025, 1:00 PM
@CrazyJ - Gunn wanted to go younger with Superman and Wonder Woman. Nobody wants two 40 plus year olds playing those characters
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 12:47 PM
Come on guys. We all know who it's gonna be:
User Comment Image

See? He's already getting in shape for it.
Irregular
Irregular - 12/6/2025, 12:51 PM
@lazlodaytona - Lol I mean he already voiced Lex Luthor in the Death of Superman movies, why the hell not?
Repian
Repian - 12/6/2025, 12:53 PM
@lazlodaytona - He is my choice to play the Ventriloquist in season two of Penguin.
User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 12/6/2025, 1:00 PM
@lazlodaytona - I could see it. (Being cast as Brainiac, not his willie flopping.)
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 1:01 PM
@Irregular - and he stared in Gunn's Super
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 1:02 PM
@Repian - whoa. Good call
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 1:03 PM
@Skestra - 😆 yeah. No one wants to see Willie freed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2025, 1:06 PM
Oh man , multiple times is unfortunate because I think Lee Pace would make a great Brainiac but he’s only worked with James once…

User Comment Image

I could see it being Alan Tudyk perhaps!!.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/6/2025, 1:12 PM
No way! Really?!
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/6/2025, 1:13 PM
I’m cool with Braniac Baitista that’s a good fit and he’s plays a great intellectual minded character. I really hope it’s physically it’s an actor that’s had an Alan Ritchson build that can play a villain that fights. They have toned down the super masculine villains in films and it that needs to change. We need to get back to the macho alpha dog actors like back in the 90’s and 80’s.

