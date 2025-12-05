RUMOR: Frontrunner To Play Brainiac In James Gunn's MAN OF TOMORROW Revealed

With the trades confirming that James Gunn is looking to cast Brainiac for Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, all eyes are on who the filmmaker chooses to bring the iconic villain to life in the DCU.

Dracula star Claes Bang was the first name we heard, with Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who) later said to be in contention. If there's one thing we've grown used to since DC Studios was launched, it's James Gunn and Peter Safran not necessarily casting A-list actors.

It's a good cost-saving measure, and Superman became the year's highest-grossing movie, even without any bankable big names among the ensemble. With that in mind, Bang, Rockwell, and Smith all make sense for the DCU's Brainiac.

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Smith has emerged as the frontrunner to play Man of Tomorrow's big bad.

Beyond playing Doctor Who's titular Time Lord, the British actor is known for his work in the likes of Morbius, House of the Dragon, and Last Night in Soho. He's been cast as a villain in Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter.

Smith does somewhat feel like a safe choice for Brainiac, but it's also one that many fans would have no complaints about. It's easy to picture him going head-to-head with David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult; Man of Tomorrow could also mark a reunion with House of the Dragon co-star Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl.

"I'm well versed in trying to keep storylines and plotlines a secret from Doctor Who, of course," Smith said while promoting Morbius in 2022. "It was quite liberating doing The Crown, actually, because everyone knows everything. Everyone knows the story, which is why that show's really special, because we know what happens. But I didn't mind having to keep that secret, because I've done it before. Mum's the word."

"All of it tends to be quite similar in the end," he added. "It's big sets and big lights and cameras and all that sort of thing, and lots of bells and whistles. But ultimately, it comes down to two people having a scene trying to tell the truth to one another. The essence of it is the same. But it was exciting to be on a movie of this scale, certainly."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. As noted, recent reports point to Gunn possibly looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.