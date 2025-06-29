New SUPERMAN TV Spots Reveal Major Plot Points From James Gunn's Debut DCU Feature

It seems we're at the point of the Superman marketing campaign where new TV spots and teasers will begin to spoil details on the film's plot. If you want to go into the film completely blind, here's the point where you should click away.

Still here? Then check out the new footage below. It seems Lex Luthor will be using the media to change the public's opinion about the Man of Steel.

Piecing together all of the details from footage released thus far, it seems Lex likely reworks the classic message from Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van about Kal-El being a beacon of hope to the people of Earth so that it sounds as if Clark was sent to the planet to be its ruler.

A billboard shot in one of the new TV spots reads, "Superman Sent On Mission To Destroy Us."

Toonami also aired a special promo last night during its typical late-night run of shonen anime.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11th and officially launch the cinematic side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A special advance screening for critics and social media personalities was held tonight, June 25th, on the Warner Bros. lot. However, reviews are embargoed until July 7th. Prime Video has special advance screenings for subscribers on July 8th.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film is both written and directed by Gunn, and serves as the foundation for the next era of DC storytelling.

Leading the cast is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, stepping into the iconic cape. He’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as fearless journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the brilliant and menacing Lex Luthor.

The film also introduces several key DC heroes, with Nathan Fillion as the hot-headed Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the winged warrior Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the genius strategist Mister Terrific.

Additional cast members include Sean Gunn as scheming businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the cybernetically enhanced Angela Spica (aka The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will portray Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, while Sara Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho, the shape-shifting Element Man, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark’s adoptive Earth parents.

Also making her debut is Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who will appear ahead of her own upcoming solo film, Supergirl.

With a packed roster of characters and a fresh creative vision, Superman promises to set the tone for a bold new era of the DC Universe.