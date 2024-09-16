SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Takes Flight On Rotten Tomatoes With 100%

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY Takes Flight On Rotten Tomatoes With 100%

The first reviews for Super/Man, a new documentary about the life of the late Christopher Reeve, have been shared online, and the film currently has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 16, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first official trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story was released last month, and the review embargo has now lifted ahead of its theatrical debut next week.

With 22 reviews counted so far, the first movie to be released under the DC Studios banner is currently sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by McQueen filmmakers Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the documentary focuses on the extraordinary life and career of the legendary actor, who is still widely regarded as our best big-screen (or small, for that matter) take on the Man of Steel yet.

Reeve played Clarke Kent/Superman in four movies, and his performances remain just as influential and inspirational today. The actor also appeared in numerous other movies after hanging up the cape, before his fateful injury in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed from the neck down.

Following his accident, Reeve became a tireless activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera.

“It is a gift. We’re so lucky,” Reeve's son Matthew told Variety in a recent interview. “We not only have his films to look at but a collection of home movies to dig up and go through and interviews on YouTube of him to pull up. Seeing things I hadn’t seen before didn’t change my perception of him but enhanced it…like some rare Australian interview done in 1977 that was uploaded and I didn’t know existed. It was pretty cool to see that and uncover a lot more material than we knew about.”

"A nuanced and inspirational account of the life-changing legacy of leading man turned disability activist Christopher Reeve.

Reeve found global fame as Hollywood’s era-defining Superman in the 1970s, but his life was forever altered when he was paralysed from the neck down following a 1995 spinal injury. From his beginnings as a theatre actor to his global superstardom to his life of post-accident advocacy, this beautiful, open-hearted portrait weaves together a warming cinematic blanket of archival footage, home movies, interviews with friends and family, the recurring presence of long-time pal Robin Williams, and Reeve himself narrating from his 1999 autobiography Still Me.

Inspiring a standing ovation at its Sundance premiere, this emotional cine-portrait is as complex, and at times conflicted, as Reeve himself. While chronicling the struggles and controversies that Reeve encountered after 1995, directors Ian Bonhôte (McQueen, MIFF 2018) and Peter Ettedgui also position the actor as a figure to explore disability advocacy and under-acknowledged struggles within the disabled community. Both Super/Man and its titular figure are powerful vessels of empathy and humanity."

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is set to premiere in the U.S. on Saturday, September 21, with encore presentations taking place on September 25, which is Reeve’s birthday. Fans in the UK will be able to see the film in cinemas on November 1.

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Talks Logo Inspiration, DCU Introduction, And SHAZAM! 2 Not Being Canon
Related:

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Talks Logo Inspiration, DCU "Introduction," And SHAZAM! 2 Not Being Canon
SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet On Bulking Up For The Role & Obstacles He Faced While Filming
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet On Bulking Up For The Role & Obstacles He Faced While Filming
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/16/2024, 1:40 PM
I saw the trailer before Bettlejuice. Based on the trailer alone, I'd have to imagine you'd have to be a monster to review it poorly.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/16/2024, 1:46 PM
Seeing this film Saturday at 4pm with my mother. I warned her I'll probably be sobbing most of the film. She was cool with it and promised to buy my snacks! Me for the win.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/16/2024, 1:52 PM
I got emotional during that trailer, I'll wait for this one at home. Can't ugly cry in public lol
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/16/2024, 2:55 PM
@bobevanz - lol i'm 100% right there with you
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/16/2024, 1:54 PM
The trailer might be my most replayed video of 2024. It's so beautiful. I hope they release the music from it.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/16/2024, 1:54 PM
Can't wait to see it
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/16/2024, 1:55 PM
by all accounts he was an endearing person.
what happened was sad, but so many hobbies carry the potential for harm.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/16/2024, 1:55 PM
“Takes Flight”?
This site became Entertainment Weekly so fast, I noticed right away.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 9/16/2024, 2:01 PM
@HermanM - gunn literally had no ideas of his own.
I get the theme is iconic but it's time to move on. Both MOS & STAM had great themes, gun will just recycle this theme to capitalise on nostalgia 🙄
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 9/16/2024, 2:32 PM
@TheClungerine - Hate Snyder and MOS all you want (i hate it too) but Man Of Steel was the only Superman movie that tried to have new ideas about the character since Superman 2, I love Donner's Superman but everything else is just a rehash of that, including, apparently Gunn's version. Love Donner and Reeve, but there are more stories to tell. It's time someone bring something new to the table, and not just tries to redo all they've done, it's disrespectful even
HermanM
HermanM - 9/16/2024, 2:42 PM
@Webheaded225 - What's actually new about Snyder's movie? It was just a rehash of Superman 1 & 2, storywise, and even recycled the real estate/new Krypton scheme of the past films and Superman Returns.

The only new elements it introduced were all changes that were trying to fix things that were never broken in the other films, such as the costume, secret identity, and other cosmetic & personality/character changes.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/16/2024, 1:58 PM
Also....if the rumored description of James Gunn's Superman trailer are true, then we are getting the John Williams theme:

User Comment Image

I just hope that they don't play that cringe Starman Bowie song that is in every fantasy edit
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 9/16/2024, 2:21 PM
@HermanM - Everything about Gunn's Superman so far feel A.I. to me. It's like a Superman movie made by A.I., Everything is so cliched and predictable... 1978 was almost 40 years ago
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/16/2024, 2:02 PM
I bet people who don’t like Superman and Chris’s reeve will not see this regarding how good score is
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/16/2024, 2:03 PM
@dragon316 - look forward to see this at home if I can’t make it to theater if it gets home release
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/16/2024, 2:29 PM
@dragon316 - Same here.
I won't be able to catch this in theatres, so I hope we get some info regarding streaming soon.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/16/2024, 2:32 PM
@dragon316 - I'm not a huge superman fan but I can appreciate him. I'm more Batman fan. I'll probably never watch this because I wasnt a fan of the Reeves movies as a kid. I did like Smallville and loved when he cameo'd in the show. But I havent even watched the trailer for this. Props to everyone thats going to see it and I hope they love it as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2024, 2:18 PM
The trailer alone was wonderful and hit me emotionally so I can only imagine how the documentary itself will be…

Can’t wait to see it when I can though!!.

User Comment Image

There were actors that came before and have come after him in both the big and small screen to embody the character of Clark Kent/Superman…

However while few have perhaps come close , none have been able to dethrone him as the live-action benchmark for the character imo!!.

RIP Mr Reeve , we miss you.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/16/2024, 2:35 PM
This is good to hear! Christopher Reeve is a legend and deserves the honor and attention for being the first and one of the greatest to ever play Superman.

...the legendary actor, who is still widely regarded as our best big-screen (or small, for that matter) take on the Man of Steel yet.

Only to nostalgia loving fans who look past the MANY issues with his Superman.

While he was great, he is no longer the best iteration.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/16/2024, 2:57 PM
This trailer had me all up in feels and made me cry. i can't make it to the theaters to see it but will be a day1 watch for me at home once that info is released

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder