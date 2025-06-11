SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals The Name And Origin Of Mysterious White Creature Spotted In Teasers

Superman director James Gunn has revealed the name (well, nickname) and origin of the mysterious white creature first spotted in a recent behind-the-scenes featurette...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2025 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The behind-the-scenes look at James Gunn's Superman that was released back in April to mark Superman Day featured a quick shot of Lex Luthor standing beside what appeared to be some kind of captive alien or another metahuman/creature.

Fans speculated that this could be a White Martian, or maybe Parasite, Metamorpho in his regressed form, or possibly even an out-of-costume Ultraman. Now, Gunn has confirmed this character's origin while revealing his sarcastic nickname.

In Fandango's Big Ticket interview, Gunn explains that "Mr. Handsome" is a creation of Luthor's that "drives him around on a floating platform." The filmmaker goes on to describe him as "the ugliest, grossest creature in the world," which elicits a sympathetic response from Nicholas Hoult.

This Mr. Handsome will likely prove to be a fairly minor character, but there's some speculation that he could actually be a Genomorph, aka a DNAline, which are genetically engineered lifeforms created by Luthor-funded research organization, Project Cadmus.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 7:02 PM
‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice - The Ultimate Edition’ is in my top five CBMs of all time. That said, I recognize that many people had a very big problem with Jesse Eisenberg’s characterization of Lex Luthor as someone who is clearly meant to be “on the spectrum”. With that in mind, carefully check out all of Nicholas Hoult’s lines and body language in the new “get tickets now” promo. Let’s just say that the hypocrisy we are all about to endure is going to be immeasurable.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2025, 7:12 PM
@Lisa89 - So I'm finally forgiven for implying what I implied about Zack Snyder? Good, because I missed your comments.
Unclebelvis
Unclebelvis - 6/11/2025, 7:13 PM
@Lisa89 - No one cared that Eisenberg's Lex was "on the spectrum". If he would have been intelligent and serious, he could have been good. Eisenberg's Lex was just too silly to enjoy. Even most die hard Snyder cultists can admit that he wasn't exactly a strong part of those movies. Lex Luthor is not supposed to be a cartoonish, over the top maniac.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/11/2025, 7:19 PM
@Lisa89 - Biiiggggg Leap there man. Dude will not be going full Jesse...
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 7:24 PM
@Unclebelvis - That would certainly explain the general negativity toward 'Superman Returns'.

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 7:29 PM
@ObserverIO - That Zack Snyder is your 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡 father? I don’t recall you implying that.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2025, 7:37 PM
@Lisa89 - It was implied in the implication. I have a Daddy and a Zaddy. I'm really very lucky.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 7:38 PM
@BlackStar25 - We shall all find out in July, lady.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 7:40 PM
@ObserverIO - You certainly are.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/11/2025, 8:04 PM
@Lisa89 - Snyder's Lex was giving people jatlrs of his piss and putting suckers in people's mouths. You would have that film in your top 5 lol
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/11/2025, 8:08 PM
@Lisa89 - We sure will...

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 8:14 PM
@McMurdo - Note how automatically you exaggerate. One jar of piss becomes “jars of piss” and one piece of candy in one mouth becomes “suckers in people’s mouths”.
If there’s only one fart joke in ‘Superman (2025)’, I’ll accurately acknowledge that there’s only one fart joke in ‘Superman (2025)’.
Oh, please let there be only one fart joke in ‘Superman (2025)’. 🙏🏼
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/11/2025, 8:14 PM
@Lisa89 - It wasn't that he was on the spectrum, is that everything about his interpretation was terrible. He just rehashed his Zuckerberg from the Social Network. He was bad casting.

As good as Snyder did with some casting, like Cavil, Affleck, Gadot, Adams, Shannon, and Mamoa, he really frakked-up other casting like Eisenberg, Miller, and Fisher.

It's part of the reason why the DCEU fell apart.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/11/2025, 8:17 PM
@Lisa89 - oh my mistake he only handed one gigantic jar of his urine to an old lady. Not 2 and a half or 3. Thanks for clearing up that Eisenberg's Lex is weird but on a scale!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2025, 7:11 PM
Don't know how this slipped through the cracks but in the recent EW article James Gunn said:

"What I'm working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

World's Finest basically confirmed.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/11/2025, 7:25 PM
@ObserverIO - He also confirmed a Wonder Woman movie is in development

http://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/articles/wonder-woman-movie-officially-works-201457303.html
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/11/2025, 7:21 PM
User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/11/2025, 7:25 PM
@SuperCat - That is perfect
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 7:48 PM
I could very much see him being a Genomorph (who were created for Young Justice and are a version of the DNAliens in the comics) given his appearance from what we can see…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

It’s crazy though not surprising to see how much Gunn is leaning into the weird sci fi elements of not just Superman but the DCU as a whole which I dig!!.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 6/11/2025, 7:58 PM
James Gunn Reveals The Name And Origin Of Mysterious White Creature Spotted In Teasers

I thought it was common knowledge his name was Lex Luthor and he was from Smallville.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2025, 8:03 PM
"The filmmaker goes on to describe him as "the ugliest, grossest creature in the world,"

He obviously hasn't seen my ex gf.

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 6/11/2025, 8:05 PM
Luthor seems weird in this. It’s like they combined him with Cadmus.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/11/2025, 8:11 PM
Didn't we get like, 2-3 articles on here within minutes of this news being broken for Fantastic Four? Weird, weird.

https://x.com/screentime/status/1932856132030378019

