SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals The Name And Origin Of Mysterious White Creature Spotted In Teasers

The behind-the-scenes look at James Gunn's Superman that was released back in April to mark Superman Day featured a quick shot of Lex Luthor standing beside what appeared to be some kind of captive alien or another metahuman/creature.

Fans speculated that this could be a White Martian, or maybe Parasite, Metamorpho in his regressed form, or possibly even an out-of-costume Ultraman. Now, Gunn has confirmed this character's origin while revealing his sarcastic nickname.

In Fandango's Big Ticket interview, Gunn explains that "Mr. Handsome" is a creation of Luthor's that "drives him around on a floating platform." The filmmaker goes on to describe him as "the ugliest, grossest creature in the world," which elicits a sympathetic response from Nicholas Hoult.

This Mr. Handsome will likely prove to be a fairly minor character, but there's some speculation that he could actually be a Genomorph, aka a DNAline, which are genetically engineered lifeforms created by Luthor-funded research organization, Project Cadmus.

Not White Martian, not Bizarro… his name?



Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."