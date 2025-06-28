SUPERMAN Is Not Too Happy With Krypto In New Clip From James Gunn's DCU Reboot

SUPERMAN Is Not Too Happy With Krypto In New Clip From James Gunn's DCU Reboot

DC Studios has released another new clip from James Gunn's Superman, giving us an extended look at the scene with the Man of Steel admonishing Krypto for trashing the Fortress of Solitude...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As expected, the teasers, TV spots and sneak peeks are becoming more frequent as we get closer to the release of Superman, and DC Studios has now released another clip from James Gunn's DCU reboot.

We've seen some of this in previous promos, but the clip features an extended look at the Man of Steel returning to the Fortress of Solitude to discover that Krypto has completely trashed the place.

Supes wonders why his robots didn't keep an eye on the Super-pooch like he asked, and No. 4 explains that they did "feed the canine," but Kryto seemingly took issue with the fact that the Fortress' caretakers were indifferent about his wellbeing.

"His relationship with Krypto is complicated," Gunn said of Superman's dynamic with the Super-Dog in a recent interview. "He’s not nearly the best dog. You'll see in the movie that Krypto probably comes off as a better dog in the trailer than he is in the movie. Pretty terrible dog! You love him because he's a dog and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog."

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN: McFarlane Toys Unveils New Images Of Its Battle-Damaged Ultraman Action Figure
Related:

SUPERMAN: McFarlane Toys Unveils New Images Of Its Battle-Damaged Ultraman Action Figure
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says We'll Be Seeing The Man Of Steel Again Sooner Than We Think
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says We'll Be Seeing The Man Of Steel Again Sooner Than We Think

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/28/2025, 3:04 PM
Wtf....he called them "Superman Robots"...
Starting to not be excited about this....not hating. Just the amount of clips that are coming out ...just don't seem to shed it in a good light
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/28/2025, 3:06 PM
@OptimusInTime - that’s their name though. He’s talking to them as a group and not individually.

Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/28/2025, 3:18 PM
@OptimusInTime - individually they are known as numbers but as a group they are called Superman robots.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2025, 3:18 PM
@OptimusInTime - he Is Superman AND these aré His robots ...how would you call yours ? Dont tell me you give them individual mames..they aré things not persons, only psychos put names to objects
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 6/28/2025, 3:54 PM
@OptimusInTime - yeah sounds odd. Im normally against text lingo and shortening every word or phrase just to sound cool but he is superman... why not just call them robots lol
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/28/2025, 3:11 PM
This gotta be Supergirls dog....Im 100% sold on it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2025, 3:43 PM
@BlackStar25 - I wouldn’t be surprised.

I could see Clark dog sitting him for her.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/28/2025, 3:15 PM
Why is superman whining or freaking out in these clips. Not the stoic ideal is it?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/28/2025, 3:19 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - this is him three years as a hero. You can get frustrated when your dog messes up your house.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2025, 3:19 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - because He Is only half Super...the others half Is just a Man.
Read the comics
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2025, 3:28 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Jeeeez, give him some time to whine, he's only a 30 year old man

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 6/28/2025, 3:51 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - He has had powers his whole life just saying, more than anything I my problem is he has a lack of gravitas. he's a little too much on the whiney side. You could put Cavill in that situation and get a superman that's frustrated but doesn't voice it, just swallows it and deals with the situation. I think corenswet is gonna bring the boyish hopefulness to this superman that Man of Steel was lacking but he's not gonna have the gravitas and intimidation that Cavill had. now if we could combine the two......
Gambito
Gambito - 6/28/2025, 3:18 PM
Krypto is the best, can’t wait to see this movie!!
grif
grif - 6/28/2025, 3:24 PM
wtf? comes out in a few weeks. we dont need clips
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/28/2025, 3:24 PM
This is so bad. Holy shit
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/28/2025, 3:36 PM
@TheNewYorker - so a younger Superman cannot have a personality?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/28/2025, 3:32 PM
Never thought I'd hear superman say 'dude' but there it is.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 6/28/2025, 3:33 PM
LOL at the petty complaints
ANewPope
ANewPope - 6/28/2025, 3:41 PM
So many whiners here are gonna be eating crow when this movie comes out & I can't wait🙏🏾
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/28/2025, 3:47 PM
@ANewPope - They will still hate it, but with the added bonus of pretending you’re a doofus for liking it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2025, 4:09 PM
@ElJefe - won't matter when it banks $$$ and it'll bank

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder