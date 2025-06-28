SUPERMAN Is Not Too Happy With Krypto In New Clip From James Gunn's DCU Reboot

As expected, the teasers, TV spots and sneak peeks are becoming more frequent as we get closer to the release of Superman, and DC Studios has now released another clip from James Gunn's DCU reboot.

We've seen some of this in previous promos, but the clip features an extended look at the Man of Steel returning to the Fortress of Solitude to discover that Krypto has completely trashed the place.

Supes wonders why his robots didn't keep an eye on the Super-pooch like he asked, and No. 4 explains that they did "feed the canine," but Kryto seemingly took issue with the fact that the Fortress' caretakers were indifferent about his wellbeing.

"His relationship with Krypto is complicated," Gunn said of Superman's dynamic with the Super-Dog in a recent interview. "He’s not nearly the best dog. You'll see in the movie that Krypto probably comes off as a better dog in the trailer than he is in the movie. Pretty terrible dog! You love him because he's a dog and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog."

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."