SUPERMAN Set Photos See David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Showing Off His Strength Alongside A Canine Pal

Work has resumed on Superman today and David Corenswet has just been spotted suited up as the Man of Steel holding some sort of falling debris.

It's hard to identify exactly what he's holding, though it's likely it will be swapped out in post-production, anyway! In the full gallery of photos posted by Cleveland.com, shocked onlookers watch on and Superman is approached by a dog.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be Krypto and is likely just a fun moment which sees the adorable pooch walk up to Metropolis' protector as he looks to stop nearby citizens from getting hurt.

This is the Superman many fans have been waiting to see on screen and between this and the newspaper headlines spotted on set, it's fair to say this version of the character is a very proactive superhero.

"I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am," filmmaker James Gunn previously said. "He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s f***ing Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like."

"It’s easier to take a character nobody knows, like the Guardians, or Peacemaker, and then do whatever you want with them," he added. "People in every single country in the world know the story of Superman. How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far? So it just took me some time to try to figure it out."

Check out these new Superman set photos in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.