SUPERMAN Set Photos See David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Showing Off His Strength Alongside A Canine Pal

SUPERMAN Set Photos See David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Showing Off His Strength Alongside A Canine Pal

We have another new look at David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow today as the latest photos from the set of Superman showcase the hero doing his thing alongside a cute dog (who, unfortunately, isn't Krypto).

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Work has resumed on Superman today and David Corenswet has just been spotted suited up as the Man of Steel holding some sort of falling debris.

It's hard to identify exactly what he's holding, though it's likely it will be swapped out in post-production, anyway! In the full gallery of photos posted by Cleveland.com, shocked onlookers watch on and Superman is approached by a dog. 

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be Krypto and is likely just a fun moment which sees the adorable pooch walk up to Metropolis' protector as he looks to stop nearby citizens from getting hurt.

This is the Superman many fans have been waiting to see on screen and between this and the newspaper headlines spotted on set, it's fair to say this version of the character is a very proactive superhero. 

"I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am," filmmaker James Gunn previously said. "He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s f***ing Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like."

"It’s easier to take a character nobody knows, like the Guardians, or Peacemaker, and then do whatever you want with them," he added. "People in every single country in the world know the story of Superman. How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far? So it just took me some time to try to figure it out."

Check out these new Superman set photos in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Green Lantern Actor Nathan Fillion Spotted On SUPERMAN Set As More Actors Arrive In Cleveland
Related:

Green Lantern Actor Nathan Fillion Spotted On SUPERMAN Set As More Actors Arrive In Cleveland
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At Clark Kent, SUPERGIRL Easter Egg, And More
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At Clark Kent, SUPERGIRL Easter Egg, And More
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/1/2024, 2:41 PM
my nuts are drained
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/1/2024, 2:43 PM
@HerrmanM - glazing gunn the way you do will do that 👀
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/1/2024, 2:49 PM
@DeadClunge - all ova mah face
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/1/2024, 2:58 PM
@HerrmanM -

Gross. And we totally believe you.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 7/1/2024, 3:05 PM
@HerrmanM - YOU are the biggest Gunn glazer. I'm sure if James raw dogged your mother in front of your very eyes, you would say, "Thank you, sir. May I have some of that super cockmeat sandwhich next, James? Here, put it in my mouth."

...that's you
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/1/2024, 2:41 PM
User Comment Image
xfactor
xfactor - 7/1/2024, 2:43 PM
It's been a while since we've gotten a proper superman film.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/1/2024, 2:44 PM
That's a really cool shot.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/1/2024, 2:45 PM
The folds in that suit

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/1/2024, 2:48 PM
User Comment Image
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/1/2024, 2:49 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - mmm from behind.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/1/2024, 2:50 PM
It looks good from behind.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/1/2024, 2:50 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - That's what she said.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2024, 2:51 PM
I wonder what that thing is suppose to be , a piece of rubble I’m assuming?.

Anyway , cool shot though!!.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/1/2024, 2:54 PM
At least it’s not cgi crap if it was marvel movie that block he’s lifting be cgi
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/1/2024, 2:56 PM
@dragon316 - you expect cgi to be live on set? 🤣
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/1/2024, 2:57 PM
Reeves, Cain, Welling, Routh and Cavill never needed 2 guys to lift something 🤣🤣🤣🤣
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/1/2024, 3:04 PM
@S8R8M - They needed cranes and a wire team...
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/1/2024, 2:58 PM
Ngl that’s a cool shot
Titan417
Titan417 - 7/1/2024, 2:59 PM
I may be wrong but I think we are in for an old fashioned Superman. That friendly superhero that saves dogs from signs. Superman’s suit looks like old school strongman attire imo. I love that he is not a clone of Cavill. Thank you Gunn for that!! Cavill left some really big boots behind to be filled. Cavil's Superman felt more God like. This Supes feels more human!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2024, 3:01 PM
@Titan417 - yeah

Regardless of how people felt about Cavill & Snyder’s Superman (personally , it didn’t work for me) but it seemed like they focused more on the God or Super side of him

Gunn seems to be more interested in the human side of the character which appeals to me more.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/1/2024, 3:01 PM

I am getting more and more excited about this movie. I am still bugged by the awful suit & cramming in all of those characters, but if the movie is great, I won't care much about those things.

Bring it on baby!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/1/2024, 3:03 PM
Props for going practical.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder