SUPERMAN Set Photo Recreates A Touching Moment From DC Comics' ALL-STAR SUPERMAN

A new photo from the set of Superman reveals another Daily Planet headline with the DCU's Man of Tomorrow recreating a touching moment from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman comic book.

By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2024
As upset as many fans were to see Henry Cavill's time as the Man of Steel reach its end, it's been clear for a while now that the world wants a more optimistic, less brooding version of the character on screen. 

All signs point to us getting exactly that in DC Studios' Superman, something that's evident from a newly discovered Easter Egg. 

Copies of The Daily Planet spotted on set have already teased the Krytonian's heroic deeds, but we now see that just like his comic book counterpart in All-Star Superman, this Kal-El similarly flew a group of young cancer patients to see the Egyptian Pyramids. 

This is exactly what Superman fans have been waiting to see from the hero; whether any of these good deeds which extend beyond saving the world or Metropolis make it into the movie itself remains to be seen. 

A new shot of David Corenswet as Clark Kent has also surfaced which shows The Daily Planet reporter walk by a star full of "Superman" merchandise (some of which are real-life products, including statues produced by McFarlane Toys and Pure Arts).

This suggests he's been serving as a superhero for some time and is popular among Metropolis' residents. 

Finally, filmmaker James Gunn has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of his Superman cast. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/27/2024, 2:20 PM
BARK KENT
HermanM
HermanM - 6/27/2024, 2:39 PM
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/27/2024, 2:41 PM
@HermanM - They didn’t get the hair right.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/27/2024, 2:20 PM
Fantastic. Gunn just keeps doing all the right things so far. I can't wait to see this movie!
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/27/2024, 2:23 PM
@HermanM - My gosh, you lick Gunnanus harder than any Snydercuck there was. 🤣, but I'm sure the movie will be better than Snyder's offerings. I'm a big lover of 70% of MoS though.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/27/2024, 2:38 PM
@UniqNo - Gunn is doing the right things so far so he should be praised though. Unlike Snyder and his cult of personality followers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 2:22 PM
That’s cool!!.

Also man , Corenswet looks a lot like Brendan Fraser (perhaps him for Jor El?).

Evansly
Evansly - 6/27/2024, 2:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Just more of him everywhere please! He is a treasure
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 2:30 PM
@Evansly - yes he is

Always a delight to watch.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/27/2024, 2:23 PM
Like these kind of callbacks. Seems like Gunn is really doing his homework.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/27/2024, 2:23 PM
Man that CK hairstyle is a f*cking joke, this is not what i was promised when they cast David...

Matter of fact, every past fanart was helluva lot better, sigh...
RolandD
RolandD - 6/27/2024, 2:24 PM
Byline by Clark Kent. 😉
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 2:25 PM
RolandD
RolandD - 6/27/2024, 2:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 😂🤣
Colton
Colton - 6/27/2024, 2:25 PM
Getting cringier and cringier
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/27/2024, 2:37 PM
That’s cool. One thing Snyder got right was the physics of Superman’s strength like how he was slowly pulling the ship by its anchor chain through the ice cause if he tried to push it or lift it his hands would go through it and pulling it fast would pull the chain out. And saving the rocket how it buckled and bent from where his hands were. That’s why I hated the Joss scene of Superman carrying an entire building away. And in the Superman Returns scene where he saves the plane, he would have went through the nose of that plane trying to hold it like he did. As for under the bus shot if he’s grabbing it at the right spots on the frame it’ll hold but not for a long time.
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/27/2024, 2:38 PM
If they recreate the scene with the goth girl on the building, I’m gonna be a [frick]ing mess

View Recorder