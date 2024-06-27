SUPERMAN Set Photo Recreates A Touching Moment From DC Comics' ALL-STAR SUPERMAN

As upset as many fans were to see Henry Cavill's time as the Man of Steel reach its end, it's been clear for a while now that the world wants a more optimistic, less brooding version of the character on screen.

All signs point to us getting exactly that in DC Studios' Superman, something that's evident from a newly discovered Easter Egg.

Copies of The Daily Planet spotted on set have already teased the Krytonian's heroic deeds, but we now see that just like his comic book counterpart in All-Star Superman, this Kal-El similarly flew a group of young cancer patients to see the Egyptian Pyramids.

This is exactly what Superman fans have been waiting to see from the hero; whether any of these good deeds which extend beyond saving the world or Metropolis make it into the movie itself remains to be seen.

A new shot of David Corenswet as Clark Kent has also surfaced which shows The Daily Planet reporter walk by a star full of "Superman" merchandise (some of which are real-life products, including statues produced by McFarlane Toys and Pure Arts).

This suggests he's been serving as a superhero for some time and is popular among Metropolis' residents.

Another look at David Corenswet’s Clark Kent on the set of ‘SUPERMAN’



Finally, filmmaker James Gunn has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of his Superman cast.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.