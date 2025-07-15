SUPERMAN: Sean Gunn Shares A New Behind-The-Scenes Look At His Take On Maxwell Lord

SUPERMAN: Sean Gunn Shares A New Behind-The-Scenes Look At His Take On Maxwell Lord

Sean Gunn makes a (very) brief appearance as Maxwell Lord in Superman, and the GOTG actor has now taken to social media to share a new BTS look at his take on the DC Comics villain(?)

By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Sean Gunn has taken to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes look at his take on Maxwell Lord from Superman.

Gunn only makes a very brief appearance as Lord in his brother James' DCU reboot towards the end of the movie. After Lex Luthor is arrested, we see the wealthy industrialist being interviewed on TV, and all he has to say is: "The one thing both the left and right can agree on is that Lex Luthor sucks."

We know that Lord funds the trio of Metahumans known as the Justice Gang, but we don't really learn much about him aside from this. Will he turn out to be a villain like his comic book counterpart, or be an unexpected force for good in the DCU? 

Check out Gunn's Lord look below.

While speaking to The Wrap at FanExpo Chicago last year, Gunn was asked about making the jump from the MCU to the DCU, and he feels that - because he's now a part of a very different shared DC universe under his brother and co DC Studios CEO Peter Safran - comparing his experience is like "apples and oranges."

“I came into the whole process of working at Marvel once the machine was kind of already up and running smoothly and doing well. DC, I’ve done Suicide Squad, but now they’re kind of overhauling it, and it’s new ever since my brother took over as head of the studio,” he explained. “It’s sort of been a new process for them. So it would be, it’s really kind of true, like trying to compare apples and oranges.”

Gunn was also asked about his take on Lord, and while he declined to go into too much detail, he did reveal that this version of the character "won't be based on any live-action portrayals fans have seen before. It’s all from written materials with things that we figure we’re looking at." 

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Soars Past MAN OF STEEL With A Mighty $12.9 Million Monday Haul
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 1:02 PM
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 1:09 PM
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/15/2025, 1:10 PM
RolandD
RolandD - 7/15/2025, 1:13 PM
@Nomis929 - Well, at least Superman didn’t do it.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 1:14 PM
@HashTagSwagg - LOL!!!!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 1:16 PM
@RolandD - Supes like to go for the heart!

RolandD
RolandD - 7/15/2025, 1:15 PM
I presume that we will see more of him in Peacemaker. I am interested in seeing if they will go with the morally ambiguous businessman or the full-on villain version of Lord. I always found him a bit similar to Morgan Edge, someone I know at least Nomis will recognize.😉
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 1:21 PM
@RolandD - going by Gunn’s past comments , I think they will go with morally ambiguous businessman who perhaps grows a conscience due to the Justice Gang (or JLI in the comics) since he’s said he’s never personally liked the full on villain version nor have the creator’s of the character.

RolandD
RolandD - 7/15/2025, 1:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That is what I am hoping for. I have no desire to see Ted Kord go down with a shot to the head or WW doing a Zack Snyder to Gunn’s brother. 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 1:23 PM
He’s looking spiffy , especially with that salt & pepper hair and beard.

He did well in the little we got of him in Superman and the footage we’ve seen if him in Peacemaker S2 so interested to see how he serves in the overall big DCU picture.

View Recorder