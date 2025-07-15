SUPERMAN Has Led To A Massive Surge In Dog Adoption Interest Thanks To Krypto

Krypto may not be a particularly good dog, but the adorable super-pooch does seem to have been a big hit with audiences.

There was some backlash when it was revealed that Krypto was going to feature in James Gunn's Superman. Even though the caped canine is a mainstay in the comics, a lot of fans felt that including such an outlandish character may be a step toward too cartoonishly silly.

Krypto's antics certainly weren't embraced by everyone, but the dog clearly proved to be a highlight for many movie-goers.

According to The Wrap, there's been an increase in interest in dog adoption by over 500% following the release of Superman.

Google searches after the premiere include:

▪️ "Adopt Dog Near Me" — 513%+

▪️ "Rescue Dog Adoption Near Me" — 163%

▪️ "Adopt a Schnuzer" — 299%

▪️ "Adopt a Puppy" — 31%

Krypto was dog-napped by Lex Luthor after he infiltrated the Fortress of Solitude. He was soon rescued by the Man of Steel, and played a significant role in helping the hero to defeat Ultraman and save the city.

Towards the end of the movie, Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El arrived to collect her pet, and both are set to return in the Supergirl film.

This film has been a barrage of blessings for me: this one may be the greatest. https://t.co/secxFmJQat — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 15, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."