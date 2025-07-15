SUPERMAN Has Led To A Massive Surge In Dog Adoption Interest Thanks To Krypto

Krypto may not have been everyone's cup of tea, but the super-pooch was clearly embraced by a lot of movie-goers, as his antics in Superman have led to a 500%+ surge in dog adoption interest...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Krypto may not be a particularly good dog, but the adorable super-pooch does seem to have been a big hit with audiences.

There was some backlash when it was revealed that Krypto was going to feature in James Gunn's Superman. Even though the caped canine is a mainstay in the comics, a lot of fans felt that including such an outlandish character may be a step toward too cartoonishly silly.

Krypto's antics certainly weren't embraced by everyone, but the dog clearly proved to be a highlight for many movie-goers.

According to The Wrap, there's been an increase in interest in dog adoption by over 500% following the release of Superman.

Google searches after the premiere include:

▪️ "Adopt Dog Near Me" — 513%+

▪️ "Rescue Dog Adoption Near Me" — 163%

▪️ "Adopt a Schnuzer" — 299%

▪️ "Adopt a Puppy" — 31%

Krypto was dog-napped by Lex Luthor after he infiltrated the Fortress of Solitude. He was soon rescued by the Man of Steel, and played a significant role in helping the hero to defeat Ultraman and save the city.

Towards the end of the movie, Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El arrived to collect her pet, and both are set to return in the Supergirl film.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Set Photos Confirm Big Mister Terrific Moment (And Krypto's [SPOILER]) Were Cut From DCU Movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2025, 4:10 PM
you had me worried there for a second, i thought u were gonna say "A Massive Surge In Box OFFICE"

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/15/2025, 4:12 PM
And an interesting choice to open the movie.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2025, 4:14 PM
You know a movie succeeded when it played a role in making the world a bit better.
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/15/2025, 4:15 PM
That CGI emotional crutch works every time!

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2025, 4:42 PM
@28ClungesLater - imagine being as pitiful as you 🤣🤣🤣😭🤣😭🤣🤣😭
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 4:19 PM
Cats > Dogs!

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/15/2025, 4:21 PM
@Nomis929 -User Comment Image
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/15/2025, 4:32 PM
@Nomis929 - 1000%
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 4:39 PM
@NonPlayerC - LOL!!!!

Love this movie...

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/15/2025, 4:20 PM
that's nice
Huskers
Huskers - 7/15/2025, 4:29 PM
Yea I looked into that, but find one that could fly! 🤷🏻‍♂️
mountainman
mountainman - 7/15/2025, 4:29 PM
Great news. Plenty of animals looking for a loving home out there. Can’t take any more in than my two crazy dogs that I have already.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/15/2025, 4:33 PM
"There was some backlash when it was revealed that Krypto was going to feature in James Gunn's Superman." Who was giving the backlash? Be honest.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/15/2025, 4:35 PM
@foreverintheway - people who didn't want Krypto to be in the movie.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 4:46 PM
@MarkCassidy -

User Comment Image
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 7/15/2025, 4:34 PM
Yes, shelter? I’m specifically looking for an untrained menace 😂😂
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/15/2025, 4:38 PM
Good for the pups. Just rewatched it last night and I finally figured out why Lex bothered me, he reminded me of Kylo Ren. 🤣
Polaris
Polaris - 7/15/2025, 4:40 PM
This reminds me of how thanks to the movie flow there were a lot more black cats adoptions. It's great, but I hope these people know what they're doing and don't get bored of their pets once the movie hype dies down.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2025, 4:44 PM
Somehow this is a bad thing. Incoming: why didn't they save the monkeys? Or some stupid shit.
Anyway this is great news!

