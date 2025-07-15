SUPERMAN Set Photos Confirm Big Mister Terrific Moment (And Krypto's [SPOILER]) Were Cut From DCU Movie

Deleted scenes are par for the course with any major blockbuster, but James Gunn seemingly left a big Krypto moment on Superman's cutting room floor.

This time last year, photos from the set of the reboot were steadily finding their way online. Despite being presented out of context, we were able to piece together a sequence with Mister Terrific struggling to convince Krypto to follow him.

Unfortunately, it all went wrong for the Justice Gang hero when the Superdog used his Heat Vision to blast the hero's foot. That moment can be seen in the set video below, and the aftermath was revealed when Mister Terrific was later spotted wearing a bloodied bandage around his wound.

What's really interesting is that those set photos show what would end up being the movie's post-credits scene (as you'll see below, actor Edi Gathegi has confirmed this exchange between Mister Terrific and Superman wasn't originally meant to be a stinger).

Some of the footage with Mister Terrific and Krypto was repurposed for a commercial, albeit without the moment Krypto used his Heat Vision.

The lovable bad dog didn't utilise that power at all in Superman, but judging by how the Man of Steel's fellow superhero reacts, it's the only thing that makes sense. It doesn't seem Krypto bites him, for example.

Insider @ViewerAnon has also confirmed that the footage of Mister Terrific and Krypto was meant for the movie itself, not just something extra for a commercial.

"That was originally in the movie," Gathegi told Variety. "I wasn’t there for the decision making, but to me, it’s exciting because that’s a promise."

"I don’t know if it’s a promise that DC is intending to make, but to have that moment at the very end of the movie, for me personally, is the full circle moment of me being unceremoniously killed before the big battle in 'X-Men: First Class' to be kind of the last man standing," he added.

Why do you think Gunn didn't include these scenes in Superman's final cut?

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn's expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now playing in theaters.