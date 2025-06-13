SUPERMAN: The Hammer Of Boravia Speaks In New Teaser; Latest TV Spot Officially Released

We're pretty sure the majority of you will be aware of the real identity of Superman's Hammer of Boravia at this stage, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Though this has yet to be officially confirmed, the armored villain known as the Hammer of Boravia will almost certainly turn out to be the same character in the Ultraman costume (whether he turns out to be a clone of Superman or an alternate dimension "variant" remains to be seen), and we hear the Man of Steel's formidable foe speak for the first time in a new teaser for James Gunn's DCU reboot.

The brief promo begins with the Hammer of Boravia bellowing Superman's name, before various other characters follow suit. We also have an officially-released version of the Tickets on Sale TV spot, which features quite a bit of new footage.

In addition, Gunn has been sharing carious promotional videos featuring famous landmarks displaying the iconic Superman logo.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."