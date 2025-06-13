SUPERMAN: The Hammer Of Boravia Speaks In New Teaser; Latest TV Spot Officially Released

The recent TOS TV spot for James Gunn's Superman has now been officially released, and we also have a new teaser featuring the villainous Hammer of Boravia shouting the hero's name...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We're pretty sure the majority of you will be aware of the real identity of Superman's Hammer of Boravia at this stage, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Though this has yet to be officially confirmed, the armored villain known as the Hammer of Boravia will almost certainly turn out to be the same character in the Ultraman costume (whether he turns out to be a clone of Superman or an alternate dimension "variant" remains to be seen), and we hear the Man of Steel's formidable foe speak for the first time in a new teaser for James Gunn's DCU reboot.

The brief promo begins with the Hammer of Boravia bellowing Superman's name, before various other characters follow suit. We also have an officially-released version of the Tickets on Sale TV spot, which features quite a bit of new footage.

In addition, Gunn has been sharing carious promotional videos featuring famous landmarks displaying the iconic Superman logo.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Early Fortress Of Solitude Design; New Details On DCU's Corporate Justice Gang
SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Early Fortress Of Solitude Design; New Details On DCU's Corporate "Justice Gang"
SUPERMAN: Leaked Alternate Version Of Latest Trailer Features More New Footage
SUPERMAN: Leaked Alternate Version Of Latest Trailer Features More New Footage

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/13/2025, 12:18 PM
Greatest comic book movie incoming.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:43 PM
@Nonameforme - Only 44 days left to go.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:44 PM
@ObserverIO - 28 days genius.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:47 PM
@ObserverIO - You sure about that?
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/13/2025, 12:51 PM
@ObserverIO - that math don't math
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 1:04 PM
@Nonameforme - I'm a couple of days out.
I'm going on the Sunday of the opening weekend, lol.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/13/2025, 1:04 PM
@Nonameforme - Fantastic Four: First Steps if positive reviews. Galactus could be the Game Changer. Lex Luthor VS Galactus let them fight.

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2025, 12:18 PM
The fish-eye lens shit is terrible. I'm already looking forward to the "no fish-eye lens cut" of 'Superman (2025)'.
grif
grif - 6/13/2025, 1:29 PM
@Lisa89 - its pretty crazy
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/13/2025, 12:18 PM
Gunn was very tight to the chest with the first trailer. Now more and more is being released. I haven't watched any of it. Just the first two main trailers. I want to go in fresh.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:21 PM
This is going to be awesome.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:22 PM
@ObserverIO - This is NOT going to be awesome. It's gonna be full of lame Gunn jokes. Superman is basically Chris Pratt.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:23 PM
@ObserverIO - You're just a drooling braindead Snyder stan. Gunn's got this. He's gonna show Snyder how it's really done.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:24 PM
@ObserverIO - Why don't you get offa Gunn's dick for two seconds, you might see that this movie's gonna be a trainwreck of epic proportions.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:24 PM
@ObserverIO - Sure stan. Snyder stan that is.

The casting is on point, everything looks gorgeous, this is like a comic book come to life.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:24 PM
@ObserverIO - Stop replying to yourself you look crazy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:25 PM
@ObserverIO - YOU look crazy!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/13/2025, 12:32 PM
@ObserverIO - dude
You doing ok over there? I mean, the both of you?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 12:32 PM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:39 PM
@lazlodaytona - One of us is just fine thankyouverymuch. The other one? Grade-A looney tune if you ask me.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:40 PM
@McMurdo - I'm very conflicted about this movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 12:43 PM
@ObserverIO - we know bud.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/13/2025, 12:52 PM
@ObserverIO - Seek help.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 1:10 PM
@kylo0607 - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/13/2025, 1:30 PM
@ObserverIO - stroke?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/13/2025, 12:22 PM
Weird using a funco pop in the thumbnail
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/13/2025, 12:25 PM
Absolutely phenomenal. I can't wait for this movie
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/13/2025, 12:26 PM
I'm starting to believe that inflated marketing budget figure 😬

WB have bet a lot on Gunn and his CW movie 😮‍💨
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 12:30 PM
In a new TV spot, Superman says "My parents sent me here to serve the people of earth, and to be a good man."

So the evil conquering Jor-El rumor can officially be put to bed.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 6/13/2025, 12:40 PM
@McMurdo - and a plus that Pa Kent won’t suggest he let classmates die or run into a tornado while raising his hand to say good bye 🌪️ 🖐️
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 6/13/2025, 12:41 PM
@McMurdo - and no Pa Kent running into a tornado while waving good bye 🌪️ 🖐️ 💀
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 12:42 PM
@DSAC294 - bro. Snyder was out his mind with that tornado scene. It's like he forgot Clark has super speed and could have pa Kent in Indiana with the snap of a finger. Those folks under the overpass were so preoccupied they wouldn't have seen shit and what they could see they couldn't have explained anyway.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 6/13/2025, 12:47 PM
@McMurdo - ridiculous in the only word that describes that scene. The whole point of using something like a heart attack for the death of Pa Kent is because it’s something even Superman can’t prevent or save.

Snyder could do action but when it came to creating a sense drama and emotion he sucked!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 12:38 PM
The crowd chanting “Superman” with the music playing over and the last shot of him with the spinning heat vision move…

User Comment Image

Can’t wait for this!!.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/13/2025, 12:45 PM
Tickets loading! I really have high expectations and want DC to stay consistent and solid from here on out. They can still shit on Marvel with the IP’s they have. Great move making the animations part of this world Gunn is creating. Now give the Bats the attentions he always deserves and let’s get this party started.
InfraMan
InfraMan - 6/13/2025, 12:51 PM
I’ve somehow got it in my head that this Superman looks like Chris Kattan, and now I can’t unsee it.

I’m worried this is going to ruin the movie for me. :(
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/13/2025, 12:52 PM
User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 6/13/2025, 1:21 PM
@SuperCat - Seriously how is it that Christopher Reeve up close flying scenes looked better in 1978 than they do today?!?! Too much over reliance on CGI!
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/13/2025, 12:57 PM
Super"Mr. Fantastic"Man : The Movie.

You've gotta love how each new Superman movie gives him new powers you never knew he had.

In Superman 1 he had time-traveling powers
Superman 2 had him have the ability to pull out the "S" Logo and throw it at an antagonist and have it wrap around them like saranwrap.

Now it seems like he has stretch-armstrong stretchy powers.
It's quite a bold move by Mr. Gunn to try to steal Fantastic Four's thunder from right literally underneath them just weeks before Marvel release their own movie.

It'll be interesting to see how he uses these new powers.

And here I thought the DIY baggy suit was the worst of this movie's problems.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/13/2025, 1:05 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
1 2

