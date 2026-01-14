THE BLUFF: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Karl Urban Have A Score To Settle In New Trailer For Pirate Thriller

THE BLUFF: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Karl Urban Have A Score To Settle In New Trailer For Pirate Thriller

Prime Video has released the first official trailer for the Russo Brothers-produced pirate action thriller The Bluff, featuring a first look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas squaring off with Karl Urban!

News
By RohanPatel - Jan 14, 2026 10:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Amazon

After sharing a brief teaser earlier this week, Prime Video has debuted the official full length trailer for The Bluff, an upcoming pirate action thriller that promises to blend historical context with modern cinematic flair, filled with gripping sword fights, tactical traps, and bloody brawls. 

The R-rated adventure will follow Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a former pirate who has built a quiet life with her family in the Cayman Islands, who is forced back into violence when her ruthless former captain (Karl Urban) resurfaces seeking revenge. As her past collides with her present, Ercell must reclaim her deadly skills to protect those she loves, waging a brutal fight for survival.

It's set againsted the striking landscape of the Cayman Brac’s Skull Cave and towering bluffs, and should be one of the more visually stunning features to hit streaming this year. 

The cast features Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Don: The Chase Begins Again; Quantico), Safia Oakley-Green (The Witches; Out of Darkness), Vedanten Naidoo (One Piece; Raised by Wolves), Temuera Morrison (Once Were Warriors; Aquaman), with Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Miss Bala) and Karl Urban (Dredd; The Boys).

Frank E. Flowers directed the feature, with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini. Avengers: Doomsday masterminds Anthony & Joe Russo and their sister Angela Russo-Otstot produced the feature under their AGBO banner.  

The Bluff starts streaming, exclusively on Prime Video, on February 25!

Watch the official trailer below:

BLUF 2025 FG 00042116
BLUF 2025 UT 240621 ABEPAU 07356 R
BLUF 2025 UT 240710 ABEPAU 18562 R
BLUF 2026 FG 00084405 Still31747
BLUF 2026 FG 00274500 Still31987 R
BLUF 2026 FG 01131403 Still32473 R2
BLUF 2026 FG 01140807 Still32485 R
BLUF 2026 FG 01310522 Still32767 R
BLUF 2026 UT 240716 ABEPAU 21569 R
BLUF 2026 UT 240801 ABEPAU 29020 R4 CROP2
BLUF 2026 Static2x3 Dual 2000x3000 PRE PV FINAL en US KAPS

Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) thought she had escaped her violent past as a pirate, finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her loving husband T.H. (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) and her sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). But when her notorious former captain, Connor (Karl Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart. Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption, as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Cayman Brac’s Skull Cave and towering bluffs, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff; a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action-adventure about family, survival, and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
Amazon’s AI Recap Service Reportedly Removed From Several Shows After Inaccurate Summary Of FALLOUT Season 1
Related:

Amazon’s AI Recap Service Reportedly Removed From Several Shows After Inaccurate Summary Of FALLOUT Season 1
GOD OF WAR: Joe Manganiello And Dave Bautista Top Purported Shortlist Of Actors For Kratos
Recommended For You:

GOD OF WAR: Joe Manganiello And Dave Bautista Top Purported Shortlist Of Actors For Kratos

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder