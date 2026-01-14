THE BLUFF: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Karl Urban Have A Score To Settle In New Trailer For Pirate Thriller

After sharing a brief teaser earlier this week, Prime Video has debuted the official full length trailer for The Bluff, an upcoming pirate action thriller that promises to blend historical context with modern cinematic flair, filled with gripping sword fights, tactical traps, and bloody brawls.
The R-rated adventure will follow Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a former pirate who has built a quiet life with her family in the Cayman Islands, who is forced back into violence when her ruthless former captain (Karl Urban) resurfaces seeking revenge. As her past collides with her present, Ercell must reclaim her deadly skills to protect those she loves, waging a brutal fight for survival.
It's set againsted the striking landscape of the Cayman Brac’s Skull Cave and towering bluffs, and should be one of the more visually stunning features to hit streaming this year.
The cast features Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Don: The Chase Begins Again; Quantico), Safia Oakley-Green (The Witches; Out of Darkness), Vedanten Naidoo (One Piece; Raised by Wolves), Temuera Morrison (Once Were Warriors; Aquaman), with Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Miss Bala) and Karl Urban (Dredd; The Boys).
Frank E. Flowers directed the feature, with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini. Avengers: Doomsday masterminds Anthony & Joe Russo and their sister Angela Russo-Otstot produced the feature under their AGBO banner.
The Bluff starts streaming, exclusively on Prime Video, on February 25!
Watch the official trailer below:
