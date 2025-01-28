LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Confirms Production Is Underway With Camera Test BTS Photos

LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Confirms Production Is Underway With Camera Test BTS Photos

We had heard that HBO's Lanterns series was scheduled to begin production this week, and star Garret Dillahunt has now confirmed that camera tests took place today...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 28, 2025 06:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

We've been hearing that production was scheduled to begin on the DCU Lanterns series at some point before the end of January, and one of the show's principal cast members has now confirmed as much by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos to social media.

Though it doesn't look like shooting has actually commenced just yet, Garret Dillahunts (The Last House on the Left, Looper, Deadwood) Instagram Stories images reveal that Tuesday marked the first day of camera tests.

Not too surprisingly, the photos don't show very much, but it looks like Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan) and Kelly Macdonald (Sheriff Kerry) were also on set.

Dillahunt is reportedly playing the villainous William Macon, who is described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." There's some speculation that he will ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, possibly even Black Hand.

Aaron Pierre is also on board as John Stewart, and we recently learned that Ulrich Thomsen will play Sinestro.

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes.

He joins a creative team that includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

You can check out some recent fan-art from 21x4 below.

LANTERNS Star Poorna Jagannathan Reveals When Shooting Stars And Calls It Best Sci-Fi Script She's Read
Related:

LANTERNS Star Poorna Jagannathan Reveals When Shooting Stars And Calls It "Best Sci-Fi Script" She's Read
LANTERNS DCU Series Casts THE BLACKLIST Actor Ulrich Thomsen As Sinestro
Recommended For You:

LANTERNS DCU Series Casts THE BLACKLIST Actor Ulrich Thomsen As Sinestro

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:07 PM
I like Hal Jordan.

MAGA.

Build the wall, deport them all.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/28/2025, 6:27 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Sweet Jesus, you are a sad, pathetic shell of a little man. Kind of makes me sad. Hope you don't have any kids
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:28 PM
@Izaizaiza -

Who would want kids to live in the Hellscape created by lefties?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:28 PM
@Izaizaiza -

I'm pretty sure you're a smaller man than me.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 1/28/2025, 6:32 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea

You spend all day on a comic book website crying over the releases and generally being a dipshit.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/28/2025, 6:33 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Well then go on a diet, fatty.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 1/28/2025, 6:33 PM
You sound very fulfilled and not small at all.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 7:14 PM
@regularmovieguy -

I'm not on it all day.

And if I was, the only way you'd know is if you were on it all day, whoreson.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 7:16 PM
@Izaizaiza -

Don't be fat phobic.

And besides, I have a better physique than you, whoreson.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 7:17 PM
@regularmovieguy -

I'm more fulfilled than you.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/28/2025, 6:08 PM
We're going small-screen with this one! I hope it does well, and we can see an actual Lanterns-anything on the big screen.

Now, let's see how much a cosmic Black man in outer space rubs people the wrong way. I guess DEI and woke went cosmic years ago when this character was new?LOL.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:10 PM
@JayLemle -

Yeah they did.

Hal is superior.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/28/2025, 6:13 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - yet, he's nowhere to be seen in DC's plans. Yet, at least. I'm staring into the distance trying to find Hal in these plans. Perhaps, you see something that I don't LOL.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/28/2025, 6:14 PM
@JayLemle - well, we will be seeing a Lantern on the big screen this July already.

And I doubt it'll rub people the wrong way, if it's written well. But that goes for all those castings really. I'm just hoping it'll be like JLU
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:15 PM
@JayLemle -

Hal is in the show.

But he should be in his 20s or 30s, and the protagonist.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/28/2025, 6:24 PM
@bkmeijer1 - aside from me not liking the wig , I am quite intrigued to see Fillion as Guy…

But f he channel that Captain Hammer-esque doucheyness then it could work.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/28/2025, 6:24 PM
@JayLemle - going into space to get away from baby mumma no doubt. Anything to get out of the responsibility of raising a child
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/28/2025, 6:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I kinda do like the wig. And Fillion's a great choice. I think he can nail that douchy/goofy well
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/28/2025, 6:09 PM
maybe Garret Dillahunt doesn't think that green lantern should represent the green lantern corps anymore
User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/28/2025, 6:11 PM
Since 2011 us GL fans have been fed scraps well not no more.😁
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:14 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer -

Older Hal in the background, looks like scraps to me.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/28/2025, 6:25 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - the movie was fun for what we got. I haven't revisited it since seeing in the theater. I remember the 3D and genuinely having fun. I guess it probably didn't age well.

2011! I thought it was older than that. Now, I am jogging my memory and it was either Thor or Cap 1 that released that same year?
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/28/2025, 6:30 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I don't see how when you're getting John Stewart and Guy Gardner as well
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:30 PM
@JayLemle -

Thor, Captain America, and Green Lantern were all released in 2011.

Not the best movies, but it was kind of a fun year going to theaters.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/28/2025, 6:30 PM
@JayLemle - I actually like GL 2011
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:32 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer -

Better to have Hal as the protagonist than Hal in the background with Guy and John present too.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:33 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer -

I do too.

Some parts more than others.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/28/2025, 6:12 PM
Can't wait for this
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:12 PM
Hal can make cargo plane constructs and fly illegals to El Salvador.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/28/2025, 6:14 PM
Is that GL logo official?

I like the design but the effects looks like clip art 😭
Forthas
Forthas - 1/28/2025, 6:17 PM
Given what we have seen so far of James Gunn's DCU I will lower my expectations of what the suit will look like.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/28/2025, 6:23 PM
@Forthas - you might wanna put those expectations in the deepest dephts of the sewers 😭

GL corps are not the easiest costumes to translate
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:24 PM
@Forthas -

Space pyjamas.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/28/2025, 6:55 PM
@BraveNewClunge -

I am actually looking forward to this one DCU new show in addition to The Batman 2 and Penguine Season 2. Let's just hope that Gunn does not offer any "notes" to the show runners.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/28/2025, 6:21 PM
Really liking that Sinestro casting. The actor they got played a fantastic villain on BANSHEE. Not a bad alternative to just having Mark Strong return to the role.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/28/2025, 6:24 PM
Cool! Hope it's great! I really had high hopes that Aaron Pierre would be the mcu's blade if (when?) Mahershala Ali drops out. That said, I love him as Jon Stewart.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 6:34 PM
@Izaizaiza -

He isn't playing Jon Stewart. But that would be interesting.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/28/2025, 6:37 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - "John", but maybe Jon could interview him 🤔
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 7:19 PM
@Izaizaiza -

Nice. 🙂
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/28/2025, 6:40 PM
Let’s [frick]ing go!!

For [frick]s sake
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder