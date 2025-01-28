LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Confirms Production Is Underway With Camera Test BTS Photos

We've been hearing that production was scheduled to begin on the DCU Lanterns series at some point before the end of January, and one of the show's principal cast members has now confirmed as much by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos to social media.

Though it doesn't look like shooting has actually commenced just yet, Garret Dillahunts (The Last House on the Left, Looper, Deadwood) Instagram Stories images reveal that Tuesday marked the first day of camera tests.

Not too surprisingly, the photos don't show very much, but it looks like Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan) and Kelly Macdonald (Sheriff Kerry) were also on set.

Garret Dillahunt confirms Camera Test Day has begun for HBO’s ‘LANTERNS’! pic.twitter.com/UrBYQN98He — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) January 28, 2025

Dillahunt is reportedly playing the villainous William Macon, who is described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." There's some speculation that he will ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, possibly even Black Hand.

Aaron Pierre is also on board as John Stewart, and we recently learned that Ulrich Thomsen will play Sinestro.

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes.

He joins a creative team that includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

You can check out some recent fan-art from 21x4 below.