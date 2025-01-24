LANTERNS DCU Series Casts THE BLACKLIST Actor Ulrich Thomsen As Sinestro

It was looking like Hal Jordan's most infamous foe may not be a part of the HBO/Max Lanterns series, but we now have word that Ulrich Thomsen has joined the cast as Sinestro...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 24, 2025 05:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

There were early rumors that Sinestro would be a part of the DCU Lanterns series, but when casting got underway and some plot details came to light, it was generally assumed that the Green Lantern Corps' most prolific and recognizable villain wouldn't be introduced in the first season.

Now, Deadline is reporting that Danish actor Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, Banshee, The Blacklist) is set to play Hal Jordan's arch-nemesis, Thaal Sinestro, in the show.

This take on the character is described as "a former Green Lantern who turned rogue and is ruthless yet undeniably charming. Sinestro’s manipulative nature drives his enduring obsession with his former mentee, Hal Jordan."

Thomsen will be joined by Kyle Chandler as Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Kelly MacDonald (The Radleys, Boardwalk Empire) is set to play the female lead (believed to be Jordan's love-interest), Sheriff Kerry, with Garret Dillahunt on board as the villainous William Macon, "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes.

He joins a creative team that includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence early this year in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

Sinestro was previously played by Mark Strong in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

You can check out some recent fan-art from 21x4 below.

LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Comments On Doing His Reasearch For The Role
Gambito
Gambito - 1/24/2025, 5:51 PM
Finally after 15 years GL is back! By far the most hype part about it is Pierre as Jon, PERFECT casting.
Still hoping for Atrocitus!!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/24/2025, 5:52 PM
Both the MCU and DCU are doing characters
that need massive amount of investment to make great content
and doing for streaming


Lanterns & Nova

I think they should be movies
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/24/2025, 5:52 PM
@WakandaTech - Not to mention the more obscure characters are also getting the flowers they deserve. Creature Commandoes and Thunderbolts.
RolandD
RolandD - 1/24/2025, 5:53 PM
This just got a lot more interesting. It won’t be totally grounded, even if it is happening on earth.
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 1/24/2025, 5:53 PM
He looks the part, get some makeup on him & he should be set!
CurlyBill
CurlyBill - 1/24/2025, 5:54 PM
As a Banshee fan I really like this casting.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/24/2025, 5:56 PM
Woah we're actually getting Sinestro. DC is cooking!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 5:57 PM

Good actor. I can see this.

But if Hal Jordan doesn't make it from this show to the big screen, everyone at the new DCU can go furk themselves.

He is the 3rd most important character in DC comics(Yes, ahead of also great WW & Flash!) and should be headlining fantastic movies.

