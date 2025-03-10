LANTERNS Adds AND JUST LIKE THAT Star Nicole Ari Parker As John Stewart's Mother

Another late cast addition for HBO's Lanterns here, with And Just Like That actress Nicole Ari Parker joining the DCU series as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 10, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Cameras are now rolling on HBO's DCU Lanterns series, and we have world on a late addition to the cast via Variety.

Model/actress Nicole Ari Parker has joined the show in the recurring role of Bernadette, mother of John Stewart (Aaron Pierre).

Parker can currently be seen in HBO's And Just Like That, and has also appeared in a number of movies including Blue Streak (1999), Remember the Titans (2000), Brown Sugar (2002), Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008), Black Dynamite (2009), and Almost Christmas (2016).

The official character description for Bernadette reads, “Formidable and tenacious, Bernadette refuses to give up, no matter how insurmountable the odds. At her core, she’s a fiercely protective mother who has worked her entire life to ensure that she and her family will not be passed over.”

We recently got a first official look at Lanterns via a promo still featuring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, which you can check out below.

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Garrett Dillahunt is reportedly playing the villainous William Macon, who is described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." There's some speculation that he will ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, possibly even Black Hand.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/10/2025, 3:04 PM
what is with DC bringing mothers into things so much. Don't they know you do talk about peoples mama
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/10/2025, 3:04 PM
@NonPlayerC - don't** dammit
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/10/2025, 3:06 PM
She was a fine woman in here heyday
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/10/2025, 3:14 PM
@krayzeman - she fine right now
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/10/2025, 3:22 PM
@krayzeman - I wouldn’t kick her out ten years from now. 🌕 🐺
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/10/2025, 3:26 PM
@FrankenDad - LOL! Always good to plan head.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/10/2025, 3:07 PM
Recurring could mean she'll appear in flashbacks or perhaps John Stewart will get in touch with her throughout points of the first Season.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 3:09 PM
@NinnesMBC - yep

It also means she won’t be in every episode but likely is there to help flesh out John’s background more.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/10/2025, 3:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Most likely that'll be her purpose. There's always the chance that she ends up overhearing too much of what John does and could find herself in the crosshairs of whatever is the threat they are investigating.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 3:35 PM
@NinnesMBC - that could happen aswell.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/10/2025, 3:09 PM
Man..back in the day...

User Comment Image

Yea boi!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/10/2025, 3:14 PM
@Nomis929 - Damn skippy.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/10/2025, 3:18 PM
@Nomis929 - If that’s a current picture in the thumbnail, I would add today and not just back in the day.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/10/2025, 3:21 PM
@Nomis929 - she’s still a fox.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/10/2025, 3:25 PM
@RolandD - Indeed, sir.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/10/2025, 3:16 PM
Good lawd! Ari is STILL fine as a mutha-phucka! Solid choice.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 3/10/2025, 3:17 PM
Hmm could this mean we'll see Lynn Stewart as well and by extension Black Lighting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 3:29 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - perhaps though I think her being John’s sister was only ever in Young Justice

There’s no relation in the comics aside from having the same surname to my knowledge.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/10/2025, 3:21 PM
Oohhhhhhhh-weeeee! Boogie Nights’ Becky Barnett?! Swoon
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 3:31 PM
Damn , Stewart’s mom has got it going on haha.

Good casting though since I have seen some of Ms Parker’s work and she could definitely pull off being John’s mom as described above…

However it also helps that I could physically see them being mother & son aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/10/2025, 3:36 PM
User Comment Image

