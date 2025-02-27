LANTERNS First Look Reveals The DCU's Green Lantern Corpsmen Hal Jordan And John Stewart

Work on Lanterns is officially underway and we now have a first look at the DCU's Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) side-by-side.

They're not in costume but look closely, and you'll see that Hal is wearing his Green Lantern Power Ring. John, meanwhile, may or may not have one on (it's hard to tell given the placement of his hand).

Vanity Fair has also shared some intel on the series, revealing that the hero is approaching retirement and that John is the trainee being lined up to replace him.

How much superhero action will we see on a TV budget? That remains to be seen, though it appears the idea is to explore who Hal and John are both in and out of costume.

"Our Lanterns have the rings and all the power they bring, and other characters and aspects of the lore are going to show up or be name-checked," showrunner Chris Mundy told the site. "But it’s a series that explores who these guys are when they’re on the job and when they’re out of uniform."

"It’s designed to be accessible for people who don’t know the mythology, but hopefully really satisfying for people that know it backwards and forwards," he added. "We’re not part of a larger storytelling plan right now. Season one is designed to be its own, complete season of television that, hopefully, will become many seasons of television."

It's a shame not to even get a glimpse of their respective Green Lantern Corps uniforms, though DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has previously confirmed they'll be practical rather than VFX.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026.