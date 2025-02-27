LANTERNS First Look Reveals The DCU's Green Lantern Corpsmen Hal Jordan And John Stewart

LANTERNS First Look Reveals The DCU's Green Lantern Corpsmen Hal Jordan And John Stewart

DC Studios has shared a first look at Lanterns as production begins in Los Angeles and that means we can finally see the DCU's Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) together on screen!

By JoshWilding - Feb 27, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Work on Lanterns is officially underway and we now have a first look at the DCU's Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) side-by-side. 

They're not in costume but look closely, and you'll see that Hal is wearing his Green Lantern Power Ring. John, meanwhile, may or may not have one on (it's hard to tell given the placement of his hand). 

Vanity Fair has also shared some intel on the series, revealing that the hero is approaching retirement and that John is the trainee being lined up to replace him. 

How much superhero action will we see on a TV budget? That remains to be seen, though it appears the idea is to explore who Hal and John are both in and out of costume. 

"Our Lanterns have the rings and all the power they bring, and other characters and aspects of the lore are going to show up or be name-checked," showrunner Chris Mundy told the site. "But it’s a series that explores who these guys are when they’re on the job and when they’re out of uniform."

"It’s designed to be accessible for people who don’t know the mythology, but hopefully really satisfying for people that know it backwards and forwards," he added. "We’re not part of a larger storytelling plan right now. Season one is designed to be its own, complete season of television that, hopefully, will become many seasons of television."

It's a shame not to even get a glimpse of their respective Green Lantern Corps uniforms, though DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has previously confirmed they'll be practical rather than VFX. 

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. 

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026.

Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/27/2025, 11:26 AM
Kyle Chandler looks great as Hal Jordan, even better than I imagined. Perfect casting!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2025, 11:34 AM
@Pictilli - "Perfect casting"? he's f**king 80 mate
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/27/2025, 11:37 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 80 is the new 59.
dracula
dracula - 2/27/2025, 11:39 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 59 and he doesnt look it

Betting they plan to gi the paralax route
MG0019
MG0019 - 2/27/2025, 11:50 AM
@HashTagSwagg - He’s only a few years older - and doesn’t even look it. Which is what you want from a story involving a mentor passing the torch to someone worthy. But your issues with the project really don’t have to do with anything logical, do they? Just state them plainly.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/27/2025, 11:52 AM
@Pictilli - he actually looks like an old Ryan Reynolds to me
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/27/2025, 11:54 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I like Hal being a bit older if they are going to also have John Stewart.

User Comment Image

Plus, with Chandler, it is a guarantee we will be getting something closer to classic true Hal Jordan rather than the idiotic fratboy douche Geoff Johns started turning him into once the New 52 started.

Also, Ulrich Thomsen is perfect casting as Sinestro, he is going to be amazing:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I just hope he wears the classic blue suit instead of them doing the whole yellow Corps thing.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Hopefully they give us the real Sinestro in this too. I hate the retcon of Sinestro being Hal's trainer, and all the different color Corps shit. Sinestro being the only guy to make a yellow ring was cool.

I guess him making the yellow Lantern Corps as a one off story down the line is fine, but it shouldn't start off that way, and having a corps for every color is so contrived and de-uniques the entire concept of the GLC.

After Sinestro Corps War, Geoff Johns really ruined any of the good work he ever did on Green Lantern, so the less Geoff Johns influence on GL here the better.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/27/2025, 11:55 AM
@vectorsigma - well both look like Hal Jordan, Chandler even moreso, so that works for me
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/27/2025, 11:28 AM

GGGRRRR!!!!!!!!!!

Hal Jordan needed the big screen to get his well-deserved time to shine.

I hope this show is great, but I hate Hollywood for probably olding out this fantastic core character on a TV show for probably the usual Hollywood reason.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/27/2025, 11:51 AM
@DocSpock - No way he makes it out of this show alive.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/27/2025, 12:22 PM
@soberchimera -

Such a core character, right up there with Superman & Batman almost. And he will be an afterthought. Those mother Furkers!!!
DannRamm113
DannRamm113 - 2/27/2025, 11:30 AM
Obviously not much to go off of, but I like seeing the ring on finger. Curious how the costumes are going to appear, and whether Guy will make an appearance from Superman, or an allusion to him
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/27/2025, 12:56 PM
@DannRamm113 - Gunn already confirmed Guy is in the series.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2025, 11:32 AM
Glad they decided to ditch those lame comic suits. That's so 2024, these new suits look much more realistic and fitting for the characters.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/27/2025, 11:38 AM
@HashTagSwagg - They are learning after their last crack at it

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/27/2025, 11:34 AM
Hal look "A bit the worse for wear" to say the least. Talk about your hard travelin' heroes.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/27/2025, 11:43 AM
@Nomis929 -

Like what Disney did with Star Wars.

Make the original older heroes look bad to make the younger heroes look good by comparison.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 2/27/2025, 11:34 AM
I don't really like the older approach to Hal but we'll see how it works
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/27/2025, 11:41 AM
More people like Hal.

He should be in his 20s to 40s, and the protagonist of the first live action Green Lanterns show.

This will and should be boycotted.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/27/2025, 11:42 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Why cant you at least pretend to be positive?

For [frick]s sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/27/2025, 11:45 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -

I am positive sometimes.

Show me some news to be positive about.

I like '80s movies and music, burgers and fries, pizza, ice cream, history, and a bunch of other things. 🙂

Here is some positivity.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/27/2025, 11:51 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea

“This will and should be boycotted.”

Do you ever get outside and actually talk to real people lmao
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/27/2025, 11:57 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - 😂

You are such a prick.😂

Anyway, I like what you like too.

But let's not come to conclusions on one photo.

And like I told you last time, Marvel as you know is done, join us in DC for a new Dawn.

Lanterns is going to be a smash.

Trust me
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 12:21 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Wait a second, you like movies, music and food?!?! I like movies, music and food!!! What are the chances?
User Comment Image

I also like breathing, sleeping, walking, talking and sometimes reading too. What are some of your favorite thoughts that you have ever thought to yourself?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/27/2025, 12:42 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Marvel is done? meh. The whole genre is unfortunately. DC was last to the ball.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/27/2025, 12:58 PM
@ObserverIO - well played.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/27/2025, 12:58 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - you keep holding that torch man!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/27/2025, 11:41 AM
Looks like things are coming together nicely.

For [frick]s sake
dracula
dracula - 2/27/2025, 11:42 AM
Guessing their rings are out of charge and dont have their batteries

Wonder when we willl see the costumes
Rififi
Rififi - 2/27/2025, 12:08 PM
@dracula - Last shot of the final episode, probably. This after 10+ hours of the Hal and John investigating something in “America’s heartland,” in which they’ve lost their powers etc.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 12:24 PM
@dracula - You say "rings" plural but we can only see one ring in that photo. Maybe Gunn is staying faithful to the original concept.
Order66
Order66 - 2/27/2025, 11:43 AM
I would run thru a wall for Coach Taylor. Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/27/2025, 11:48 AM
@Order66 - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 2/27/2025, 11:45 AM
Excited for this
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/27/2025, 11:45 AM
Looks good to me!
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 2/27/2025, 11:45 AM
I'm more than happy for John Stewart to be the main GL going forward, at least they're not completely ignoring Hal. I hope this isn't 'so grounded it forgets the source material' though. Feels weird that on the one hand, you've got Gunn going "let's do superman comic accurate and colourful with his super dog!" and then Lanterns is like, yea they're lanterns, but they're in true detective and they don't have any powers!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 11:58 AM
@Chasekeane - honestly I like they feel so different since it creates variety in the universe

Plus as the showrunner says , they do have all the rings and powers that those bring which is good

Wouldn’t be surprised if we get them as these mysterious strangers that seem to be investigating until the end of ep 1 where they use their superpowers for the first time.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 2/27/2025, 11:47 AM
That’s a pretty stellar writing team, solid actors at least talent wise, cool premise. This could be very good!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 11:49 AM
Man , Hal looks like a mess..

I do like how you can tell the difference between the 2 immediately with Hal being more weathered and worn out it seems with his unkempt hair while John is more clean cut due to his Marine background most likely.

Also this Hal is close to retirement which means he’s definitely dead by the end of the season lol.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/27/2025, 11:49 AM
Hal is supposed to be roughly the same age as Clark/Superman.
User Comment Image
1 2

