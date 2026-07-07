Lanterns Posters Put The Spotlight On The DCU's Hal Jordan And John Stewart

Lanterns Posters Put The Spotlight On The DCU's Hal Jordan And John Stewart

New posters for DC Studios and HBO's upcoming Lanterns TV series put the spotlight squarely on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, though both members of the Green Lantern Corps have yet to suit up.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

With Supergirl's time in theaters already close to wrapping up (the movie hits Digital platforms on July 28), the spotlight is already shifting to HBO's upcoming Lanterns TV series.

Today, a new batch of promotional posters has hit, showcasing Lanterns' leads: Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Neither is in costume, though that has become the norm in marketing materials for this DC Studios series. If the trailers are any indication, Hal may wear his Green Lantern Corps uniform for a scene or two, with John likely not suiting up until the ring becomes his in the finale.

Seeing a Green Lantern TV show promoted with Hal and John in street clothes isn't ideal, but this may just be a necessity of the comic book adaptation calling HBO its home (the premium cable network isn't exactly known for superhero fare, with Peacemaker, for example, streaming on HBO Max instead).

Either way, John is set to appear in next summer's Man of Tomorrow, meaning we may get a more comic book-y take on the character there. 

Back in May, Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy was asked whether making the series more in line with HBO's typical fare than a superhero TV series was a challenge. 

"It was less challenging than it was just exciting. Our take was that we have this incredibly rich mythology within the Green Lantern canon, and we have this incredibly rich history of Sunday night HBO shows—everything from The Sopranos to Game of Thrones and in between."

"The fun of it was to try to create a real, layered drama that dealt with who these characters are as human beings while still staying true to the spirit of what makes the comics so special," he continued. "We wanted it to be accessible for anyone who doesn’t know the canon but, at the same time, satisfying for people who know the lore in minute detail."

"So, yes, it was challenging, but only in the way that the most fun things are," Mundy added, later confirming that no alien members of the Green Lantern Corps appear in the show. 

Check out this new look at Lanterns in the X posts below.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2026, 1:08 PM
Almost done with Mrs Davis

You cant go wrong with Lindelof
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/7/2026, 1:14 PM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/7/2026, 1:12 PM
I know I'm probably not going to like this. But I genuinely hope that it gets good reviews, because if it doesn't, it will be a huge detriment to the GL brand.

If this really is terrible, we won't see a GL project for a decade. And that's a bigger tragedy than I can put into words. Green Lantern lore is the biggest untapped well at DC.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/7/2026, 1:17 PM
@InfinitePunches - It's already been over a decade since the 2011 movie. And Lanterns looks miles and miles better than whatever the hell WB was trying to do in 2011. Unless Lanterns has the same terrible dialogue, terrible VFX where it's saturated to hell and no rushed plot...then yes...I will say we are screwed. Till then, it looks nowhere near as bad as that movie was...
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/7/2026, 1:31 PM
@Irregular - I rewatched that movie a couple months ago. It wasn't nearly as bad as I remembered. The designs of the alien lanterns are incredible. Reynolds is miscast. And Parallax is a big cloud. But besides that, it's halfway decent.

This new show has a completely different problem. Imagine if the first Thor movie was only in the LA desert and didn't start and end on Asgard. That's what this seems like to me.

I don't mind an Earth-based GL story, but an elderly, cranky Hal Jordan who never wears his uniform just isn't that interesting to me.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/7/2026, 1:33 PM
@Irregular - To be fair no one knew what they were trying to do in 2011, it was basically the infancy still of the modern cbm genre. That said, I have expectations for this show. I also hope it does well, but, as I've said before...it ain't real. It's fantasy just as much as LOTR...this grounding it in reality BS they learned from Nolan is almost non-sensical to me given where the genre and film capabilities are now.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/7/2026, 1:56 PM
@InfinitePunches - "Imagine if the first Thor movie was only in the LA desert and didn't start and end on Asgard."

That's completely different because when Thor released it came out swinging in 2011...GL didn't...that's why they are going this "route" because it failed as a $300 million blockbuster. Context is key as to "why" they are going this route rather than another gamble on a big budget blockbuster with little return.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/7/2026, 2:01 PM
@TheRevelation - "To be fair no one knew what they were trying to do in 2011, it was basically the infancy still of the modern cbm genre."

In 2011 you already had five X-Men movies, six Batman movies (a seventh in production in 2011), 3 Spider-Man movies (another in production in 2011) 2 Iron Man movies, 2 Ghost Rider movies, 2 Fantastic Four movies, an Avengers movie in production, Captain America and Thor releasing same year....so um...where is the "infancy" again?

If I'm not mistaken, 2002-2012 was huge for comic book movies. So it's not like no one could have figured it out hence 3 years before the GL movie...WB released TDK to a billion dollar success....so again, no excuse at the time.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/7/2026, 2:05 PM
@Irregular -The infancy is that there wasn't a clear formula. The genre was still being defined. Those films didn't rely on light constructs, or dodged it largely entirely in favor of nebulous cloud villains or limited special effects. But I can appreciate your usage of bold font. How many of those films would you consider to be classics today I wonder? So quick to respond some of you...always so little thought behind it.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/7/2026, 1:22 PM
Never Forget...
User Comment Image
centaur
centaur - 7/7/2026, 1:25 PM
you think they'll say the Green Lanterns OATH??
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/7/2026, 1:28 PM
This show can't afford to be anything less than great; DC can't afford another misfire.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/7/2026, 1:36 PM
@TheJok3r - Judging by what they showed thus far wouldn’t put my hopes up
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/7/2026, 1:42 PM
@Urubrodi - I'm hoping this is a case of the marketing team just not knowing what they're doing. The Green Lantern lore is by far one of the richest of any comic character; there's literally gold there that I hope DC and HBO capitalized on.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/7/2026, 1:28 PM
No glowing rings, no constructs, no suits...
User Comment Image
hainesy
hainesy - 7/7/2026, 1:31 PM
Hal Jordan looks like a dick in this and will probably die or retire. Or get set up for Parallax.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/7/2026, 1:41 PM
@hainesy - I hate how he calls John "junior". It feels so racist. Might as well call him "boy".
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/7/2026, 1:32 PM
I’ll be there
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/7/2026, 1:45 PM
Will be watching on day one! Hope it’s good (and I hope Gunn has very little to do with this creatively).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2026, 1:56 PM
Cool posters…

The chemistry between Kyle’s Hal and Aaron’s John already looks good from the trailers so can’t wait to see that dynamic in its entirety soon.

Anyway , this show has been my most anticipated DCU project as of now so I hope it turns out well and pushes back against the sea of negativity for the universe at this time!!.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/7/2026, 1:58 PM
No one is watching this shite except the guy above me.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/7/2026, 2:06 PM
They better promote the he** out of Lanterns to gain back the trust of the audience.

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