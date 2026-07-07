Lanterns Posters Put The Spotlight On The DCU's Hal Jordan And John Stewart

With Supergirl's time in theaters already close to wrapping up (the movie hits Digital platforms on July 28), the spotlight is already shifting to HBO's upcoming Lanterns TV series.

Today, a new batch of promotional posters has hit, showcasing Lanterns' leads: Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Neither is in costume, though that has become the norm in marketing materials for this DC Studios series. If the trailers are any indication, Hal may wear his Green Lantern Corps uniform for a scene or two, with John likely not suiting up until the ring becomes his in the finale.

Seeing a Green Lantern TV show promoted with Hal and John in street clothes isn't ideal, but this may just be a necessity of the comic book adaptation calling HBO its home (the premium cable network isn't exactly known for superhero fare, with Peacemaker, for example, streaming on HBO Max instead).

Either way, John is set to appear in next summer's Man of Tomorrow, meaning we may get a more comic book-y take on the character there.

Back in May, Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy was asked whether making the series more in line with HBO's typical fare than a superhero TV series was a challenge.

"It was less challenging than it was just exciting. Our take was that we have this incredibly rich mythology within the Green Lantern canon, and we have this incredibly rich history of Sunday night HBO shows—everything from The Sopranos to Game of Thrones and in between."

"The fun of it was to try to create a real, layered drama that dealt with who these characters are as human beings while still staying true to the spirit of what makes the comics so special," he continued. "We wanted it to be accessible for anyone who doesn’t know the canon but, at the same time, satisfying for people who know the lore in minute detail."

"So, yes, it was challenging, but only in the way that the most fun things are," Mundy added, later confirming that no alien members of the Green Lantern Corps appear in the show.

Check out this new look at Lanterns in the X posts below.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO on August 16.